Read full article on original website
Related
queenoftheclick.com
NYC Marathon in Bay Ridge – November 6th
The NYC Marathon will be held on Sunday, November 6th. It will be coming through Bay Ridge on Fourth Avenue from around 10 am to around 5:00 pm. Every runner is given a color – blue, green or orange and that determines what streets they are running on. (See map above)
Girl, 15, last seen outside Valley Stream High School on LI
VALLEY STREAM, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police were searching Friday for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen outside Valley Stream Central High School around 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Police described Kameela Samlal as about 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing around 110 pounds. She was wearing a black winter jacket, black sweatpants, and white […]
Woman Found Beaten to Death Inside Rosedale House, Husband With Dementia Likely Suspect
A woman was found beaten to death inside her home in Rosedale Wednesday and the incident is now being investigated as a homicide – with her dementia-stricken husband the likely perpetrator, according to published reports. Gisele Dangervil, 70, was discovered by police during a wellness check with trauma to...
Man still in Coney Island Hospital gown fatally struck on Belt Parkway
A man dressed in a Coney Island Hospital gown with his admitting bracelets still on was fatally struck by a car as he tried to cross the Belt Parkway on Friday morning.
Police investigating after Brooklyn home shot at
BROOKLYN, MD – Police in Anne Arundel County are investigating after a Brooklyn home was shot Thursday night. At around 6 am, officers responded to a home on the 5300 block of Disney Avenue on the report of a shot fired in the area overnight. Occupants inside the home told police they heard what they believed to be a gunshot and a speeding vehicle outside of their residence. “The victim was not physically injured during the incident and was unaware that a projectile had struck their home,” police said. “The victim went on to say that when they awoke on The post Police investigating after Brooklyn home shot at appeared first on Shore News Network.
NY bakery worker found dead inside walk-in freezer
NEW YORK (AP) — A worker at a Brooklyn bakery was found dead inside the company’s walk-in freezer Thursday morning, police said. Police didn’t immediately say whether the 33-year-old man had been trapped in the freezer, and the cause of death was to be determined by the medical examiner. The man’s body was discovered in the morning by a co-worker at the Beigel’s bakery in Brooklyn’s Canarsie neighborhood.
Man, 29, shot to death in lobby of Brooklyn apartment building
NEW YORK - Police say a 29-year-old man was shot to death inside the lobby of his Brooklyn apartment building. Sources tell CBS2 it appears to have been a robbery gone wrong, and he may have been trying to rob someone who was armed with a gun. Police said the man was shot in the chest around 10:30 p.m. Thursday in the lobby of the building on Ocean Parkway in Gravesend. He was found wearing a ski mask and holding a gun. Investigators said several people were spotted running from the scene. So far, no arrests have been made.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Man, 29, found fatally shot in torso inside building lobby in Brooklyn
The NYPD is investigating the shooting death of a 29-year-old man Thursday night in Brooklyn, authorities said.
Armed Brooklyn man shot dead outside his building on Ocean Parkway in Gravesend, NYPD says
An armed Brooklyn man was shot and killed in front of his apartment building in Gravesend Thursday night, police said. Filip Czerwczak, 29, was fatally struck at 10:35 p.m. in the upper body outside of his home on Ocean Parkway near Ave. P. Four or five men were seen running from the scene, leaving behind numerous shell casings — and the victim was found with a 9mm pistol in his hand, police ...
Façade partially collapses at Brooklyn apartment building
NEW YORK -- People living in four separate units of a Brooklyn apartment building were forced to evacuate Friday after part of façade suddenly crumbled.It happened around 4:15 p.m. at Tivoli Towers on Crown Street in Crown Heights.The Department of Buildings says a section of a wall broke away from 33rd floor of the building. Debris landed on the roof of another section of the building.No one was hurt, but the impact caused cracks to apartments on the 22nd floor and forced the evacuation of four units.Residents told CBS2 the building has had water issues before and repairs were being planned."This is a building that's had chronic failures for years and years, and we've known of them and we have advocated along with the tenants for better conditions in this building. It's my understanding that the building was about to undertake some work before this incident occurred," New York City Council member Crystal Hudson said.The DOB says the building is safe, but the cause of the partial collapse is under investigation.
queenoftheclick.com
Mercedes Benz Wedged Under Truck in Brooklyn
A Mercedes SUV was wedged under a truck on 20th Avenue and 70th Street around 5:00 am this morning. A person was trapped in the vehicle. (Source) People walking to get to work or travel around the area must have been stunned to see this accident. Many videos were shared here.
Woman raped near Pier 45 in Manhattan’s Hudson River Park: NYPD
WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A woman was raped while jogging near Pier 45 in the West Village’s Hudson River Park early Thursday, according to authorities. A suspect was taken into police custody hours after the attack, police sources told PIX11 News. Investigators are also looking into whether the suspect is connected to at least […]
Sandy took Staten Island woman’s mother and home. Through heartache, she carries on 10 years later.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Lena Norris sat on the roof of her Midland Beach home the night Hurricane Sandy devastated Staten Island, getting warmth from a building that had caught fire across the street. After the police rescued her and her husband and brought them to Hylan Boulevard, she...
queenoftheclick.com
Bay Ridge – Look Behind You Before You Enter Your Building
Residents in the 90’s around 3rd Avenue are giving each other a heads up on this because it has happened at a lot of buildings…. A thief is following people into their buildings and then stealing mail/packages left in the foyer. The man appears to be in his mid-30’s....
Masked, armed man found fatally shot in Brooklyn building: NYPD
GRAVESEND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A masked, armed man was found fatally shot in the lobby of his Gravesend apartment building late Thursday, according to authorities. Police say that Filip Czerwczak, 29, was masked and armed with a 9mm gun of his own when he was found by cops around 10:40 p.m. with gunshot wounds to […]
News 12
Police: 50-year-old crossing street in Park Slope struck by van
A man was hit by a van in the Park Slope section of Brooklyn Tuesday night and critically injured. The NYPD says the incident happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Seventh Avenue and 15th Street. A man driving a Ford Econoline van hit the 50-year-old victim while he...
Police: Bakery worker found dead in freezer in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- A bakery worker was found dead inside a freezer in Brooklyn on Thursday.Chopper 2 was over the scene at the facility, which is located at 5700 Avenue D and East 58th Street.Officials said co-workers made the grim discovery at around 8 a.m. They believe the 33-year-old worker went in the freezer to clean it at around 3 a.m. and somehow got stuck inside.Police have not yet identified the worker.
Staten Island mom grateful for public’s help after missing daughter, 12, was found riding ferry
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A local mother is hugging her child a little tighter, after the girl had been found, more than a month after she was reported missing from Mariners Harbor on Sept. 21. Lateefah Smith described the joyous moments of being reunited with her daughter, Ariyah Garcia-Smith,...
bkreader.com
Worker’s Body Found Inside Walk-in Freezer at Bakery in East Flatbush
A worker’s body was found in a walk-in freezer at a bakery manufacturing facility in Brooklyn Thursday morning. Investigators say he was discovered dead by co-workers at around 8:45 a.m. According to a preliminary police investigation, the 33-year-old man appears to have been accidentally locked in […] Click here...
NYC Handyman Pleads Guilty to Stabbing Married Ex-Lover More Than 50 Times, Stuffing Her Body in Duffel Bag, and Leaving It Near Park
A New York City man has admitted that he stabbed his ex-lover — a married mother — more than 50 times, dragged her body out of her house in a duffel bag, and dumped it on a street corner. David Bonola, 44, of 114th Street in South Richmond...
Comments / 2