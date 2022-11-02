Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wxxv25.com
Poplarville hosts Pass Christian in 4A playoffs
The high school football playoffs are underway and the Poplarville Hornets have much loftier goals than the first round, having been to the 4A South State championship game six years in a row. News 25’s Jeff Haeger is at the Hornet’s Nest to preview their first round match-up against Pass...
wxxv25.com
High School Football: Stone Tomcats vs. Sumrall Bobcats
One of the best stories all year, Stone winning its first district title since 1994, the one seed out of Region 8 hosting Sumrall, the four-seed out of Region 7. The celebrations continue for Stone as they defeat Sumrall 41-6. The Tomcats will continue to the second round of the playoffs.
Meet the Candidates: Johnny DuPree
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Elected as the first African American mayor of the city of Hattiesburg in 2001, Johnny DuPree running as a Democrat for Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District. DuPree is the longest-serving mayor of Hattiesburg, serving 16 years from 2001 to 2017. He was the Democratic Party nominee for Governor of Mississippi in 2011, which […]
Skeletal remains found Wednesday thought to be of Mississippi man missing since early October
Officials believe they have found the remains of a Mississippi man missing since early October. WLBT reports that skeletal remains were found Wednesday in a wooded area south of Taylorsville in Smith County. Coroner Samuel Houston Smith said officials believe the remains are of Rasheem Ryelle Carter, 25, of Fayette.
ESPN
Mississippi Department of Human Services rejects Southern Mississippi's offer to make campus facilities available
The Mississippi Department of Human Services on Thursday rejected a proposal from the University of Southern Mississippi to make campus facilities, including a volleyball facility at the heart of the state's ongoing welfare investigation, available to the government agency, which serves the state's poor. The university announced the proposal earlier...
WDAM-TV
Jones College student hit in Thursday morning accident
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones College student was hit by a car Thursday morning, according to a statement by Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Dr. Finee Ruffin. The student was reportedly taken by ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center after being hit near the east entrance...
WDAM-TV
Pine Belt Habitat launches new accessibility ramp program
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt is not just helping to build houses for deserving families, they’re also assisting in the construction of ramps for people with disabilities. The organization has launched a new initiative called, “Ramp Up Pine Belt.”. The goal is...
mageenews.com
Wreck on Highway 28 West Tuesday AM
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Tuesday morning, at approximately 8:00 AM, a two car collision occurred on Highway 28 West. According to a source at the scene, the car veered into the path of the SUV. Injuries were minor but damage to both vehicles. The driver of the SUV swerved in an attempt to voice the car.
wxxv25.com
Hyena baby born at Hattiesburg Zoo
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) – Just a year after her arrival at the Hattiesburg Zoo, spotted hyena Pili has given birth to what is believed the only surviving hyena cub born in North America so far this year. Zoo curator Kristen Moore said they’re encouraged by the cub’s birth and...
WDAM-TV
Man arrested in connection to Wednesday Hattiesburg shooting
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested and charged a man in connection to a shooting that happened on Wednesday. According to HPD, 20-year-old Justin Williams, of Hattiesburg, has been charged with 1st-degree murder, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence in connection to the Wednesday, Nov. 2, shooting that occurred on West Fifth Street.
WDAM-TV
Busy week at Forrest County DA Office
The Jones County Economic Development Authority is working to connect high school seniors with different industry leaders before graduation. Two men are running for the School Board District One position in Covington County.
Lamar County man rescued after falling into soybean grain bin
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Lamar County man was rescued after falling into a grain elevator on Tuesday, November 1. According to the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, the man, Wayne Breakfield, fell into the grain elevator and was covered by soybeans. First responders were able to rescue Breakfield from the bin. He was taken […]
Mississippi police: Two people dead, three injured in Wednesday night shooting
Two people are dead and three others were injured in a shooting in Hattiesburg Wednesday night. Hattiesburg police officers responded to a shooting around 7 p.m. in the 100 block of West 5th Street. When officers arrived on the scene they found several people suffering from gunshot wounds. Two of...
Remains of missing man found in Mississippi
SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The remains of a missing 25-year-old Fayette man were found in Smith County on Wednesday. According to the Smith County sheriff, the remains of Rasheem Ryelle Carter were found south of Taylorsville. The sheriff said a landowner had a game camera set up in the area. When the camera was […]
WDAM-TV
Mobile home engulfed in flames Wednesday in Jones Co.
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County mobile home was engulfed in flames Wednesday afternoon. According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, Glade, Powers and Sandersville volunteer fire departments responded to a structure fire at 452 Magnolia Road Wednesday around 1:30 pm. Upon arrival, firefighters found...
wxxv25.com
Heritage Farm Live Festival at Stone County Fairgrounds
This weekend you can experience the culture of a Native American tribe from Philadelphia, Mississippi at the Stone County Fairgrounds. It’s the Heritage Farm Live Festival featuring all kinds of things grown, raised, crafted, and made. Director Dick O’Neal is in studio with more.
mageenews.com
Sample of Ballot for November 8th Election
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Election Day is Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Over 200 people have voted absentee. Make sure to exercise your right to vote...
WAPT
Simpson County woman missing, last seen driving white F-150, MBI says
SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 46-year-old Simpson County woman. Heather Marie Blackwell, of Magee, was last seen at about 12:08 p.m. Tuesday driving a white Ford F-150 with Mississippi tag SP11039. She was traveling north in the 200 block of Dolly Lane.
WDAM-TV
Sumrall farmer rescued from soybean grain bin
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - Soybeans may look tiny, but imagine being buried beneath 10-12 feet of them. A lifelong Sumrall farmer is now recovering at Forrest General Hospital after he was rescued from a grain bin filled with soybeans on Tuesday. “The quicksand effect just pulled him under,” said Sumrall...
WDAM-TV
Man charged in Hub City volunteer coach murder investigation
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Members of the Hattiesburg Police Department arrested a man on a capital murder indictment in connection to a 2020 homicide. According to HPD, 26-year-old Eddie Person, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody on Sunday, Oct. 30, just after midnight, at a home on Timberton Drive, on an active indictment for capital murder through Forrest-Perry County District Attorney Lin Carter. He was also charged with tampering with physical evidence.
Comments / 0