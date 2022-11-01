ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birds Love This Guy in Bay Ridge

He’s named the Birdman because the birds start flying over to him when he gets there. If you notice, one bird is on his arm and is eating out of his hand. It’s awesome to watch him if you are at the Pier when he is there.
Jayda Overton – Missing Brooklyn Teen

Jayda Overton is a missing 16-year-old teen from Brooklyn. She has been missing since Wednesday, October 19th. She was last seen in Redhook. Why did it take so long for this missing flyer to be shared?. Jayda has black hair and brown eyes. She is 5’2″ and 140 lbs....
NYC Marathon in Bay Ridge – November 6th

The NYC Marathon will be held on Sunday, November 6th. It will be coming through Bay Ridge on Fourth Avenue from around 10 am to around 5:00 pm. Every runner is given a color – blue, green or orange and that determines what streets they are running on. (See map above)
Mercedes Benz Wedged Under Truck in Brooklyn

A Mercedes SUV was wedged under a truck on 20th Avenue and 70th Street around 5:00 am this morning. A person was trapped in the vehicle. (Source) People walking to get to work or travel around the area must have been stunned to see this accident. Many videos were shared here.
Bay Ridge – Look Behind You Before You Enter Your Building

Residents in the 90’s around 3rd Avenue are giving each other a heads up on this because it has happened at a lot of buildings…. A thief is following people into their buildings and then stealing mail/packages left in the foyer. The man appears to be in his mid-30’s....
