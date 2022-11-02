Read full article on original website
Global Ecommerce Leaders ESW and Mamenta Announce Joint Partnership
Brands can more easily integrate data and inventory to global marketplaces while expanding profits and accelerating cross-border commerce into new markets. Mamenta, Inc., a leader in global ecommerce, and ESW, a leading global direct-to-consumer (DTC) ecommerce company, announced that the two ecommerce leaders have partnered together to improve the ecommerce experience. ESW will be integrated with Mamenta, a technology platform that makes it easy for brands like Harman International, Nestle, McAfee, and others to seamlessly connect data and inventory positions to Global Marketplaces. Moreover, apparel, beauty, luxury and technology brands on ESW’s solutions will gain access to the Mamenta network of 600+ online marketplaces in 70+ countries, which are supported by 75+ distribution centers. The integration enables brands utilizing ESW to more easily expand revenue by accelerating cross-border commerce into new markets, and/or test a product’s viability in markets under consideration.
StoreAutomator Names Matt Manzella as New Customer Success Manager
StoreAutomator has announced the hiring of Matt Manzella, who joined the Customer Success Team as the newest Customer Success Manager. Manzella brings a decade of experience from the technology industry, where his focus was on developing programs to support customer growth. Manzella provides a wealth of technical knowledge and a...
Logiwa Completes Series B Funding with New Investment Partners Prologis Ventures and BAM Elevate
Investment Will Fuel Company Expansion to Meet Rapidly Growing Ecommerce Demand. Logiwa, the leading cloud fulfillment platform for high-volume direct-to-consumer (DTC) and omnichannel businesses, announced it has completed its Series B funding, closing a $10M second round of investment led by Prologis Ventures and BAM Elevate. In total, Logiwa has received more than $26.4M in Series B capital to fuel its continued growth as a provider of end-to-end solutions for ecommerce fulfillment.
McKinsey & Company Acquires SCM Connections to Accelerate End-to-end Supply Chain Transformations
Through this acquisition, McKinsey will strengthen its deep expertise in supply chain consulting with technology enablement and offer high impact end-to-end supply chain planning transformations. McKinsey & Company announced it has acquired SCM Connections, a leader in advanced technology-enabled supply chain planning and analytics. With the acquisition of this Chicago-based...
Accenture Named a Leader in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix for System Integration Capabilities on Amazon Web Services
Accenture has been named a Leader in the 2022 Everest Group PEAK Matrix for System Integration (SI) Capabilities on Amazon Web Services (AWS). For the second time, Accenture scored the highest ahead of all competitors in both Market Impact and Vision & Capability. Additionally, this year Accenture was named a Star Performer – a title given to providers that demonstrate the most improvement over time on the PEAK Matrix – indicating that Accenture’s leading position in the market has strengthened.
AutoScheduler Named 2022 Greater Austin Business Awards Finalist
Chosen for Dynamic Orchestration of Warehouse Activities to Deliver Bottom-Line Value. AutoScheduler.AI, an innovative Warehouse Management System (WMS) accelerator, announces the company has been named a Finalist in the 2022 Greater Austin Business Awards. The 22nd Greater Austin Business Awards recognizes those with the best business practices in the region and honors companies that are achieving success and leadership in their industries. AutoScheduler.AI was chosen for its warehouse resource planning and optimization platform that dynamically orchestrates all warehouse activities, delivering bottom-line value across various supply chain functions.
Liferay Announces Partner of the Year Award Winners
Liferay recognizes partners for consistently delivering high-quality digital experience solutions to help business worldwide thrive. Liferay, Inc., which develops an enterprise level, cloud-powered digital experience platform (DXP), announced the winners of its 2021-2022 Partner of the Year Awards. This year’s awards recognize Liferay’s partners who have been exceptional in delivering powerful digital experiences solutions that help organizations achieve continued business success.
Vue Storefront Wins Best E-Commerce & Retail Startup At Top European Technology Awards
Vue Storefront, a technology company that develops software for businesses to create fast, modern and high-performing online storefronts, was crowned a winner at The Europas Tech Startup Awards 2022, picking up the prize for hottest eCommerce & Retail tech startup. One of the most high profile technology awards in Europe,...
TCN Wins 2022 Contact Center Technology Award from CUSTOMER Magazine
The prominent annual awards program recognizes TCN’s flagship platform, TCN Operator, for improving customer service technology and the overall customer experience. TCN, Inc., a global provider of a comprehensive cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs, and collection agencies, announced its TCN Operator platform has been selected as a winner of the 2022 Contact Center Technology Award by CUSTOMER Magazine, the premier publication of TMC, a global, integrated media company helping clients build communities in print, in-person and online. This is the second year in which TCN Operator has been named a winner in this program, reinforcing the platform’s continued improvements to the contact center industry.
Coupa Named a Leader in Collaborative Supply Networks Report
Coupa received the highest score possible in supply network optimization criterion. Coupa Software announced that Forrester Research named Coupa a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Collaborative Supply Networks, Q4 2022. The new report evaluated solutions from the 15 most significant providers across 25 criteria. Coupa received the highest scores...
Hightouch Named a Cool Vendor by Gartner
Analyst firm recognizes interesting, new, and innovative companies in Marketing Data and Analytics. Hightouch, the Data Activation company, announced that it has been named a Cool Vendor by Gartner based on the October 20, 2022 report titled, Cool Vendors™ in Marketing Data and Analytics by Rachel Smith, Matt Wakeman, Benjamin Bloom, and Lizzy Foo Kune1. According to the report, “Sixty-three percent of respondents to Gartner’s 2021 Digital Marketing Survey agreed that leveraging integrated customer data to drive digital marketing execution presented a moderate or significant challenge. This is despite the fact that customer data platforms (CDPs) are already widely adopted by marketers, which shows that significant gaps remain between managing data and putting it to work operationally.”
Revieve Bolsters U.S. Expansion With New Chief Marketing Officer
Juliana Pereira brings over two decades of marketing and tech experience to Revieve’s rapidly expanding leadership team. Revieve, a personalized digital brand experience company working with global brands, retailers, and digital services providers in the beauty, skin, health, and wellness categories, announced the appointment of Juliana Pereira as Chief Marketing Officer, furthering the companies mission to support the rapidly expanding beauty consumer market and personalized product development within the U.S.
GreyOrange Provides e-Commerce Retailer Dafiti with Intelligent Fulfillment Orchestration Platform
GreyOrange Provides e-Commerce Retailer Dafiti with Intelligent Fulfillment Orchestration Platform. GreyOrange, a global leader in automated robotic fulfillment and inventory optimization software, announced an agreement with Dafiti, the leading fashion e-commerce platform in Latin America, to enhance warehouse productivity for Dafiti’s operations in Chile through the GreyOrange intelligent fulfillment orchestration platform, GreyMatter™, in partnership with Sistemo.
KloudGin Named a High Performer and Best Support in Field Service Management Software Report by Real Users on G2
KloudGin announced their Field Service Management Platform has achieved a Leader Award, High-Performer Award, Support Award, and Relationship Award by G2, the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. This recognition is based on the responses of real users for each of the Field Service Management (FSM) Software related...
Spend Matters Names Corcentric an Industry-Leading 2022 Procurement Provider to Know
Corcentric, a leading global provider of payments, procurement, accounts payable, and accounts receivable solutions to enterprise and mid-market companies, announced that Spend Matters named the company to its list of the 50 Procurement Providers to Know in 2022. It is the fourth consecutive year Corcentric has attained this recognition. Now...
SPOTIO and Rillavoice Partner to Create Unprecedented Transparency for Field Sales Teams
Leading field sales engagement software provider SPOTIO and Rillavoice, a leader in real-world voice analytics and intelligence, collaborate to create best-in-class transparency and coaching insights for field sales teams. This collaboration between the two market leaders brings industry-first capabilities to address ongoing challenges in creating effective coaching and training programs...
What Is The Purpose Of Proposal Management Software, And What Do Reports Indicate About Its Success Rate?
According to a recent study by Allied Market Research, it was stated that the “Proposal Management Software Market” will reach USD 7 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 14.8%. The report examines key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and the competitive landscape in depth.
Fosfor by LTI Expands Partnership with Snowflake to Accelerate Data Monetization on the Data Cloud
Fosfor’s DataOps and Decision Intelligence products achieve Snowflake Technology Ready status. Fosfor, the Data Products Unit of Larsen & Toubro Infotech, announced that it has been approved as a Snowflake Ready Technology Validation Partner. Achieving this validation confirms Fosfor’s DataOps product, Spectra, and Decision Intelligence product, Lumin, adhere to Snowflake’s best practices around performance, reliability, and security.
OneCause Wins Best Small Contact Center in 2022 ICMI Global Contact Center Awards
The company’s support model emphasizes quick, accurate service while fostering human connection. OneCause, a leading provider of online and event fundraising technology, was recognized as the 2022 Best Small Contact Center at the ICMI Global Contact Center Awards ceremony held October 26th. Each year, the awards honor the companies, contact centers, and individuals leading the contact center community forward.
The Brooks Group to Release Research-Backed Prospecting Strategies for 2023
Michelle Richardson, Vice President of Sales Performance Research at The Brooks Group, has completed research aimed at understanding the most effective messaging and prospecting strategies salespeople should use with modern B2B buyers. 199 B2B buyers and 137 salespeople were surveyed, to discover:. Which delivery methods (email, phone, LinkedIn, etc) do...
