The Jewish Press
Arabs Angry Gigi Hadid Hates Antisemitism
Model Gigi Hadid, who has posted anti-Israel messages on Instagram along with her model sister and her mogul father, reposted a message against antisemitism that comedian Amy Schumer had written. Ynet also reported that she seems to have removed her older, anti-Israel posts, apparently including accusing Israel of “greed:”
Singer Aaron Carter dead at 34: TMZ
Aaron Carter, the American singer who soared to fame at the turn of the millennium with his hit album "Aaron's Party (Come Get It)," died Saturday, TMZ said. Carter toured with the boy band The Backstreet Boys -- his elder brother is a member -- as well as Britney Spears, and saw his next album, "Oh Aaron," go platinum.
The Jewish Press
The Enigmatic Escapee
We know that Avraham went on a seemingly suicidal mission against four mighty kings with powerful armies to save his nephew Lot. The Gemara informs us that, aided by open miracles, he successfully saved Lot who would be the forbearer through his daughters of Malchus Beis Dovid, the Monarchy of King David. The Torah further informs us that the catalyst for this daring rescue was, “Vayavo hapolit,” a refugee came and informed Avraham that his nephew had been captured.
The Jewish Press
Start With Why
All of the Israel, have a share in the World-to-Come, as it is stated: “And your people also shall be all righteous, they shall inherit the land forever; the branch of My planting, the work of My hands, for My name to be glorified” (Isaiah 60:21). “Very few...
The Jewish Press
New York Crime Isn’t Mind Over Matter
According to Governor Kathy Hochul, it seems that I have lost my mind. Trying to minimize the crime crisis threatening to derail her campaign, Hochul asserted at a press conference last Monday that the violent crime New Yorkers are daily witnessing on the streets and subways is a figment of their imaginations. The few “high profile” crimes, the governor insisted, “created a sense of fear in people’s minds.” And she refused to cave to what she termed the “political theater” surrounding rampant crime.
