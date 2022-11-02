We know that Avraham went on a seemingly suicidal mission against four mighty kings with powerful armies to save his nephew Lot. The Gemara informs us that, aided by open miracles, he successfully saved Lot who would be the forbearer through his daughters of Malchus Beis Dovid, the Monarchy of King David. The Torah further informs us that the catalyst for this daring rescue was, “Vayavo hapolit,” a refugee came and informed Avraham that his nephew had been captured.

