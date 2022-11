Alan Daniel Lubelan, 69, of Oxford, went to meet his Lord and Savior on Oct. 31, 2022. Al was born in Windsor, Ontario to Dan and Betty Lubelan on Nov. 24, 1952. After moving to Michigan as a young boy, Al grew up in Royal Oak and Rochester, graduating high school from Rochester Adams in 1970. Following high school, Al attended Evangel College in Springfield, MO, where he met the love of his life, Vicki. They were married on Sept. 8, 1973 and were blessed with 49 memorable years together. Al and Vicki settled in Oxford in the late 1970’s and raised their family there.

