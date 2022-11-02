ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

michiganradio.org

John U. Bacon on Michigan State football suspensions and the road ahead for Michigan

Michigan and Michigan State faced off last weekend, but what happened after that football game in Ann Arbor has gotten more attention than the game itself. MSU has since suspended a total of eight players for their roles in the violent post-game conflicts in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium. Police and the Big Ten Conference are still investigating.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan football drops uniforms for B1G East battle with Rutgers in Week 10

The uniforms for Saturday’s game with Rutgers were released by Michigan on its social media page. The Wolverines will be in Piscataway, New Jersey in Week 10. Michigan will be suiting up in all-white jerseys and pants. The helmets will still have the same maize and blue that the team is known for. The socks will also be maize-colored.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State WR announces decision to enter transfer portal

Michigan State WR Terry Lockett Jr. has announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. Lockett left the team and was removed from the roster in early October. Lockett announced the decision on his social media accounts. Lockett thanked Head Coach Mel Tucker and former Head Coach Mark Dantonio in the post.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Wolverine Confidential: Michigan turns the page after MSU postgame incident

It has been days since Michigan beat Michigan State 29-7 in Ann Arbor, but the postgame incident inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel remains a hot-button topic. On the latest episode of “Wolverine Confidential” podcast, MLive’s Ryan Zuke, Aaron McMann and Andrew Kahn discuss the latest repercussions from the postgame fight and how Michigan is turning the page ahead of Saturday’s game at Rutgers.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Behind the scenes as Michigan’s equipment staff keeps football team humming

ANN ARBOR -- One of Michigan Stadium’s unique traditions is amusing to fans and devastating to the football program’s equipment staff. In a twist on baseball fans throwing a visitor’s home run ball back to the field, a football that makes it into the Big House crowd sometimes suffers a worse fate. Fans encourage the recipient to toss the football upwards, sending it 15 or 20 rows at a time to the top of the stadium, where a fan sends it to street level.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wkar.org

MSU men's basketball tops Grand Valley State University in lone exhibition...Tom Izzo not pleased; Four more MSU football players suspended in connection to postgame scuffle against Michigan on Saturday | Current Sports | Nov. 2, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we recap last night's exhibition win for the MSU men's basketball team, as they topped Grand Valley State University 73-56 at the Breslin Center. The Spartans pulled away late, but were actually down at the half. MSU coach Tom Izzo reacts. Also, four more MSU football players have been suspended in connection to Saturday's brawl at Michigan Stadium against Michigan. Find out who the players are and what it means for the rest of the Spartans season.
ALLENDALE, MI
Maize n Brew

Recruiting Roundup: Michigan making push to flip Wisconsin commit

The Michigan Wolverines had a big weekend on the recruiting front as they hosted a number of visitors during the Michigan State game, with a current Wisconsin defensive line commit being one of them. Michigan working to flip class of 2023 Wisconsin commit. Three-star 2023 defensive lineman Roderick “Trey” Pierce...
ANN ARBOR, MI
965thecave.com

Lenawee County Football Weekend Broadcast Schedule

Adrian, MI – High school and college football will be back this weekend on the Lenawee County Radio Stations. Here’s a look ahead:. Friday, November 4th – High school playoff football continues for four Lenawee County teams, and we will be carrying three of them Friday night.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
MLive.com

Small-school heavyweights clash as Lumen Christi takes on Hudson

JACKSON -- With all the postseason success Lumen Christi and Hudson have had over the years, they have never faced off. Lumen Christi, long a staple of the Division 7 postseason, will host reigning Division 8 state champion Hudson on Friday in the district final, in the first season since Hudson’s move up to Division 7.
HUDSON, MI
Detroit News

Tudor Dixon's final push spotlights Kentucky swimmer, Dearborn dad

Taylor — A swimmer who criticized transgender athletes participating in women's sports and a Dearborn dad who spoke out against sexual content in school libraries joined Republican nominee for governor Tudor Dixon on the campaign trail Thursday night. Five days before the Nov. 8 midterm election, Dixon held a...
DEARBORN, MI

