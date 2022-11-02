Read full article on original website
John U. Bacon on Michigan State football suspensions and the road ahead for Michigan
Michigan and Michigan State faced off last weekend, but what happened after that football game in Ann Arbor has gotten more attention than the game itself. MSU has since suspended a total of eight players for their roles in the violent post-game conflicts in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium. Police and the Big Ten Conference are still investigating.
Nick Sanders, son of Detroit Lions legend, makes MSU debut vs. GVSU
The son of Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders got his first action in a Michigan State uniform on Tuesday night...
Michigan football drops uniforms for B1G East battle with Rutgers in Week 10
The uniforms for Saturday’s game with Rutgers were released by Michigan on its social media page. The Wolverines will be in Piscataway, New Jersey in Week 10. Michigan will be suiting up in all-white jerseys and pants. The helmets will still have the same maize and blue that the team is known for. The socks will also be maize-colored.
Losing without Dignity: How the postgame scuffle in the Michigan vs MSU game took away from the actual game
In 2021, Michigan State defeated Michigan 37-33 in a back-and-forth battle. This year’s matchup was chippy because of last year’s matchup and no one expected what happened after the game ended and the brawl that would ensue. The game itself was competitive for the first half, as Michigan...
Michigan basketball defeats Ferris State in exhibition, 88-75: Game thread replay
Exhibition: Michigan basketball (19-15 in 2021-22) vs. Division II Ferris State (22-9 in 2021-22) When: 7 p.m. Friday Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. TV: Big Ten Network Plus (online-only). ...
Michigan State WR announces decision to enter transfer portal
Michigan State WR Terry Lockett Jr. has announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. Lockett left the team and was removed from the roster in early October. Lockett announced the decision on his social media accounts. Lockett thanked Head Coach Mel Tucker and former Head Coach Mark Dantonio in the post.
Wolverine Confidential: Michigan turns the page after MSU postgame incident
It has been days since Michigan beat Michigan State 29-7 in Ann Arbor, but the postgame incident inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel remains a hot-button topic. On the latest episode of “Wolverine Confidential” podcast, MLive’s Ryan Zuke, Aaron McMann and Andrew Kahn discuss the latest repercussions from the postgame fight and how Michigan is turning the page ahead of Saturday’s game at Rutgers.
Purcell’s Picks: Predicting district championship Metro Detroit football matchups
The opening week of the state playoffs could have been a disaster because I choose to pick every single game involving Metro Detroit coverage area teams. Despite picking 46 games, I’m happy to say I was 37-9 with my picks, raising my season total to a 159-59 pick record. It feels mighty nice to have a 100-pick cushion.
Behind the scenes as Michigan’s equipment staff keeps football team humming
ANN ARBOR -- One of Michigan Stadium’s unique traditions is amusing to fans and devastating to the football program’s equipment staff. In a twist on baseball fans throwing a visitor’s home run ball back to the field, a football that makes it into the Big House crowd sometimes suffers a worse fate. Fans encourage the recipient to toss the football upwards, sending it 15 or 20 rows at a time to the top of the stadium, where a fan sends it to street level.
MSU men's basketball tops Grand Valley State University in lone exhibition...Tom Izzo not pleased; Four more MSU football players suspended in connection to postgame scuffle against Michigan on Saturday | Current Sports | Nov. 2, 2022
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we recap last night's exhibition win for the MSU men's basketball team, as they topped Grand Valley State University 73-56 at the Breslin Center. The Spartans pulled away late, but were actually down at the half. MSU coach Tom Izzo reacts. Also, four more MSU football players have been suspended in connection to Saturday's brawl at Michigan Stadium against Michigan. Find out who the players are and what it means for the rest of the Spartans season.
Recruiting Roundup: Michigan making push to flip Wisconsin commit
The Michigan Wolverines had a big weekend on the recruiting front as they hosted a number of visitors during the Michigan State game, with a current Wisconsin defensive line commit being one of them. Michigan working to flip class of 2023 Wisconsin commit. Three-star 2023 defensive lineman Roderick “Trey” Pierce...
Lenawee County Football Weekend Broadcast Schedule
Adrian, MI – High school and college football will be back this weekend on the Lenawee County Radio Stations. Here’s a look ahead:. Friday, November 4th – High school playoff football continues for four Lenawee County teams, and we will be carrying three of them Friday night.
Here are the Jackson-area football scores for the district finals
JACKSON -- District champions were crowned on Friday in three games involving Jackson-area teams. Here is how the teams did.
Tucker on fight: ‘I’m not here to make any excuses’
Tucker said it is a privilege to play and coach in the rivalry and it needs to be treated that way.
Small-school heavyweights clash as Lumen Christi takes on Hudson
JACKSON -- With all the postseason success Lumen Christi and Hudson have had over the years, they have never faced off. Lumen Christi, long a staple of the Division 7 postseason, will host reigning Division 8 state champion Hudson on Friday in the district final, in the first season since Hudson’s move up to Division 7.
Belleville football head coach Jermain Crowell suspended by school during MHSAA investigation
Belleville football head coach Jermain Crowell has been suspended by the school and athletic director Joe Brodie, according to the Detroit Free Press. Crowell and the Belleville football program are under investigation from the Michigan High School Athletic Association. He is under ...
This Michigan Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
Vintage blue and gold license plates honor Detroit woman who died fighting for civil rights
DETROIT — By now, you've likely seen cars driving around with vintage blue and gold Michigan license plates. They are not a new way of showing your love for the Michigan Wolverines, but a silent tribute to a woman who gave her life in the civil rights movement. Detroit...
Hello, Ann Arbor: Big problems in the Big House tunnel; restaurant revamps old lumber mill
I was off last week getting hopelessly lost in the Upper Peninsula woods on a bird hunting trip. I’ve since found my way back to Ann Arbor, but after getting caught up on the news, part of me wishes I was still up in the woods. troubles in the...
Tudor Dixon's final push spotlights Kentucky swimmer, Dearborn dad
Taylor — A swimmer who criticized transgender athletes participating in women's sports and a Dearborn dad who spoke out against sexual content in school libraries joined Republican nominee for governor Tudor Dixon on the campaign trail Thursday night. Five days before the Nov. 8 midterm election, Dixon held a...
