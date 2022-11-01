Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
UND Geologist Unearths World’s Oldest Ice
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Researchers at the University of North Dakota have come across five-million-year-old artifacts that could provide more details about the planet’s ancient history. Geologists at UND unearthed sheets of ice during a trip to Antarctica in 2018, and new research indicates how long the ice dates...
kxnet.com
MHA West Segment open ‘Twice as Nice Thrift Store’
MINOT, ND (KXNET) — In this week’s business beat, the west segment of the MHA Nation has opened up a new thrift store. Two days ago, the Twice as Nice Thrift Store held an opening ceremony in honor of its soft opening. The West Segment of the MHA...
valleynewslive.com
Additional indigenous remains discovered on UND’s campus
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - This is the first update since the initial announcement on August 31. The University of North Dakota president, Andrew Armacost, announced on Wednesday that, while they initially believed the number of ancestors on campus were in the dozens, they have found additional remains on campus over the last six weeks. Armacost said that at least one of the indigenous ancestor was in the care of their School of Medicine & Health Sciences. Armacost added that additional indigenous ancestors may be discovered within their collection of human skeletal remains that were used in teachings of anatomy.
Umm Hellooo – When Are WE ( Bismarck ) Getting One?
When I lived in Minot back in 2015, I heard virtually the same question for years... ..."How come we don't have such-and-such here? Bismarck and Fargo has so many cool restaurants and a ton of stuff to do there..." Ok well, let's chat about that for a second, we all know they are more populated than the magic city, HOWEVER, one thing Minot has, and that Fargo is about to get their second one, is an extremely popular drive-in fast food restaurant - SONIC. People have fallen in love with their menu and their frozen drinks. I actually work with someone who takes a road trip with her kids with one destination in mind, 99 miles north. Right there at the corner of 16th SW and 35th AVE SW - MINOT. So check this out, according to darik.news "Global Dakota owns three other Sonics in North Dakota, including one in Minot, one in Grand Forks and Fargo’s first Sonic at 4470 26th Ave"
KNOX News Radio
GF School District survey scheduled to launch Nov. 10
A Grand Forks School District survey on a new Valley Middle School is scheduled to be available online on Nov. 10th. Officials from Grand Forks Public Schools, ICON Architects and a public relations firm met today (Fri) to finalize survey questions. The current Valley School is nearly 70 years old....
kfgo.com
Review: Bernie’s in East Grand Forks (Molly Yeh’s Restaurant)
A review of Molly Yeh’s East Grand Forks, MN restaurant “Bernie’s”. Check out their website for information on hours, location and menu – CLICK HERE. On a beautiful fall afternoon, My wife and mother-in-law excitedly joined me on a trip to East Grand Forks with one intention – try Bernie’s (in the space formerly occupied by Whitey’s). This particular afternoon was chosen because UND was in Las Vegas and we knew the crowds would be a bit slower.
newsdakota.com
Back to the Dakota Bowl! Jamestown Outlasts Red River
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – For the second consecutive season, the Jamestown High School football team is headed back to the Fargodome as the Blue Jays took down Grand Forks Red River 27-13 in the 11A semifinals. Neither team got on the scoreboard in the opening quarter of play but...
dakotanewsnow.com
OSHA investigations of Dollar General Stores include Brandon location
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The expectation of walking into a tidy Dollar General store is not what some customers are finding. Two shoppers take a photojournalist through their hometown Dollar General in Ada Minnesota, pointing out aisles that are impassible due to merchandise cluttering the floor. “This is...
KFYR-TV
Meet the two candidates running for a spot on Minot City Council
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Two men are running for the open spot on the Minot city council—Scott Burlingame and Roscoe Streyle. Whoever is elected will serve the remaining term of Tom Ross, who was elected mayor of Minot in June. Burlingame is the Executive Director of Independence, Inc.,...
KFYR-TV
Grey Wolf helicopters touch down in Minot
MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. (KMOT) – Skies turned grey in Minot recently, but not because of the weather. MH-139 Grey Wolf helicopters from Boeing touched down in the Magic City this week for the first time. Minot Air Force Base is the future home of four of the...
KNOX News Radio
Power outage hits hundreds in EGF
A damaged underground cable is being blamed on a brief power outage in East Grand Forks this morning (Friday). The lights went out for about 300 customers on the city’s northwest side at 8:18 a.m. A construction team working on a storm water pond damaged the cable. According to East Grand Forks Water and Light power was restored by 8:47 a.m.
KNOX News Radio
October was warm and dry in GF
The month of October goes down in the weather books as being a little warmer and drier than normal for Grand Forks. The National Weather Service says the average temp for the month was 47.1 degrees – or 3.3 degrees above the norm. October precipitation totals in Grand Forks were 1.71 inches below average.
KNOX News Radio
UND: More human remains found, including at medical school
UND has found more human remains in the last six weeks – including those of at least one Native American ancestor. That announcement from UND President Andrew Armacost, who disclosed in late August that the University had found remains of “dozens” of ancestral Native Americans, as well as sacred objects, on campus.
KFYR-TV
Mobile home, grass fire west of Minot
DES LACS, N.D. (KMOT) - A fire caused heavy damage to a mobile home and burned a nearby hillside Tuesday afternoon west of Minot. Burlington Fire Chief Karter Lesmann the fire started in the home in the 200 block of 62nd Street SW, along Hwy 2 right before the trestle, and spread outside to a nearby hill.
KFYR-TV
Early voting numbers so far in Ward County
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Election day isn’t until next Tuesday, but more than 2,000 people have already cast their ballots in Ward County for the November election. The Ward County Auditor said that, as of the polls closing Wednesday, 2,236 voters had cast ballots. Early voting for Ward...
valleynewslive.com
Meeting scheduled to discuss traffic stop of retired Casselton fire truck
CASSELTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says it is aware of concerns Casselton residents have expressed over Monday night’s traffic stop interaction involving a retired fire truck. Sheriff Jesse Jahner has a meeting scheduled with the owner of the retired fire truck on...
kvrr.com
Eliminating the Stigma of the Disease of Addiction at 6th Recovery Reinvented
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — Mayor Brandon Bochenski shared some insight on his family’s fight with addiction at the sixth Recovery Reinvented in Grand Forks. “We got to talk about the positives and the hope because I don’t think there’s ever been a time, in human history probably, there’s been this amount of resources and this amount of people there to support people’s path to recovery,” said Bochenski.
‘Let’s Destroy It’ rage room is looking for items
MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Do you have something just lying around that would be good to smash into pieces? One local business could put that to good use. Let’s Destroy It in Minot is currently going on a scavenger hunt, to find the best things to smash in their rage rooms. They have reached out […]
Why North Dakota Is Still Buzzing Over The Carrie Underwood Show
(PHOTOS) To make you feel like you were at the concert in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
wdayradionow.com
Pair of structure fires break out in Polk County
(East Grand Forks, ND) -- The Polk County Sheriff's Office tells WDAY Radio that authorities responded to a pair of structure fires in East Grand Forks Tuesday. Crews first made it to the scene just after 3 p.m. off 410th Avenue Southwest in rural East Grand Forks to reports of a shed and three vehicles on fire. After that fire was supposedly put out, less than an hour later another fire nearby resulted in two outbuildings being destroyed.
