State College, PA

Digital Collegian

Big Ten names several Penn State men's soccer standouts to all-conference squads

Penn State saw six of its players be selected to all-conference teams Friday. Team captains graduate student Seth Kuhn and junior Peter Mangione were picked as first-team All-Big Ten selections, leading the Nittany Lion offense throughout the regular season. Senior forward Liam Butts and junior defenseman Femi Awodesu were named...
The Spun

3 Penn State Players Not Seen At Practice Wednesday

The Penn State Nittany Lions are going into Saturday's game against Indiana pretty banged up. And according to The Athletic's Audrey Snyder, several players missed Wednesday's practice. Including: offensive linemen Olu Fashanu and Landon Tengwall, as well as running back Keyvone Lee. Thankfully for Penn State's sake, junior OL Caedan...
Digital Collegian

Scouting report | Pass-happy Indiana unsure at quarterback spot ahead of matchup with Penn State football

Penn State dominated Indiana in shutout fashion last season, avenging its upset loss against the Hoosiers in the 2020 season opener. Despite finishing No. 12 in the country in 2020, Indiana has since fallen off dramatically, finishing 2-10 last season and currently donning a 3-5 record as it prepares for its matchup with the Nittany Lions on its home turf.
