Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's hockey drops conference game to Mercyhurst, breaks 5-game winning streak
Penn State played host to conference foe Mercyhurst in hopes of extending its winning streak to six games. The Nittany Lions were defeated by their in-state rival 3-1 on Saturday afternoon in Pegula Ice Arena. In the first period, the shot totals were relatively even, with both teams shooting their...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s soccer drops low-scoring affair to Indiana in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal
Penn State had a chance to redeem a regular season loss to Indiana in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament on Friday. The Hoosiers, however, had other plans. Indiana defeated the Nittany Lions 1-0 in Bloomington, Indiana, in a low scoring affair, a drastic difference from the Hoosiers 4-2 victory over the blue and white on Oct. 14.
Digital Collegian
Red-hot start propels Penn State women’s soccer to semifinal Big Ten Tournament win over Northwestern
With the winner of Thursday’s matchup advancing to the Big Ten Tournament final, Penn State left no doubt as to which team wanted it more when facing off with Northwestern. The Nittany Lions punched their ticket to the championship with a 2-0 win over purple and white. The match...
Digital Collegian
Duo of experienced transfers lead Penn State men's hockey in dominant win over No. 1 Michigan
In the first game of the series, No. 13 Penn State looked to prove itself in a big test with No. 1 Michigan. Going into a high-pressure game like Friday’s, teams tend to lean on their veteran guys to get it done, which is exactly what the Nittany Lions did. In the matchup, it was the transfers’ experience that led their team to victory.
Digital Collegian
Forward Courtney Correia leads Penn State women's hockey with point, assist in win over Mercyhurst
Fifth-year skater Courtney Correia broke the ice for Penn State, tallying the first of four goals for the Nittany Lions on the night. After a slow start, the blue and white downed Mercyhurst 4-1 at Pegula Ice Arena on Friday by scoring four unanswered goals. The Nittany Lions found themselves...
Digital Collegian
Big Ten names several Penn State men's soccer standouts to all-conference squads
Penn State saw six of its players be selected to all-conference teams Friday. Team captains graduate student Seth Kuhn and junior Peter Mangione were picked as first-team All-Big Ten selections, leading the Nittany Lion offense throughout the regular season. Senior forward Liam Butts and junior defenseman Femi Awodesu were named...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s hockey looks to stay unbeaten while approaching toughest stretch of season | Opinion
Penn State ranked as the sixth-best team in the Big Ten’s preseason coaches’ poll heading into the 2022-23 season, but expectations have since changed. The Nittany Lions own the No. 13 spot in the latest USCHO poll, trailing four of their conference foes in Minnesota, Michigan, Ohio State and Notre Dame.
Digital Collegian
No. 13 Penn State men’s hockey upsets No. 1 Michigan in decisive fashion
After a perfect 8-0 start to its season, Penn State faced its most daunting challenge to date, playing host to the No. 1 ranked Michigan Wolverines on Friday. The No. 13 Nittany Lions responded to this task with clear resolve, blanking the opposition 3-0. With this major rival in the...
Digital Collegian
No. 15 Penn State women’s volleyball finds way to win through offense despite shaky moments
Coming off of back-to-back Big Ten losses last week, Penn State was hungry to bounce back against Maryland. That’s exactly what the Nittany Lions did — it just wasn't in the prettiest fashion. The first two sets of the match showed spurts of the blue and white’s outstanding...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's basketball announces captains for 2022-23 campaign
Penn State has named its leaders for the 2022-23 season. The Nittany Lions’ captains are guards Jalen Picket, Myles Dread and Andrew Funk, and forward Seth Lundy. Pickett is in his second year at Penn State and led the team in scoring last year with 13.3 points per game.
Digital Collegian
No. 11 Penn State women's hockey spoils Mercyhurst’s CHA opener in strong 4-1 victory
In its second CHA matchup this season, No. 11 Penn State once again figured out how to come out with a victory. No. 11 Penn State earned a hard-fought win against Mercyhurst despite the contest finishing with a 4-1 score. After managing to sweep Lindenwood in the CHA opener, the...
Penn State legacy, 2025 target Anthony Sacca on his early recruitment, upcoming Georgia visit
Everything happened so fast for Anthony Sacca. Last year, he began his freshman season at St. Joe’s Prep as a third-string safety and special teams contributor. By week four, Sacca was starting for the Hawks against Philadelphia Catholic League rival La Salle College High School, led by current Penn State linebacker Abdul Carter.
Digital Collegian
Big Ten Tournament favorite Penn State field hockey gets bounced by Michigan in semifinals
With a chance to go onto the Big Ten championship on the line, Michigan punched its ticket after beating Penn State 2-1. The No. 4 Wolverines advanced to the semifinals after upsetting No. 3 Iowa by a score of 3-0 on Thursday. Being the No. 1 seed, the Nittany Lions had a first round bye.
Digital Collegian
No. 11 Penn State women's hockey looks to continue momentum going into home series against Mercyhurst
No. 11 Penn State will look to keep the ball rolling in its second week of conference play. In their last four games, the Nittany Lions have outscored opponents 21-4 while recording wins in each. The team will look to continue that dominance against the next challenging opponent on its schedule.
3 Penn State Players Not Seen At Practice Wednesday
The Penn State Nittany Lions are going into Saturday's game against Indiana pretty banged up. And according to The Athletic's Audrey Snyder, several players missed Wednesday's practice. Including: offensive linemen Olu Fashanu and Landon Tengwall, as well as running back Keyvone Lee. Thankfully for Penn State's sake, junior OL Caedan...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football gears up for high-tempo Indiana offense as it develops quicker pace of its own
High-tempo offenses that run a bunch of plays at a high pace aren’t uncommon in the college football landscape. In fact, Penn State plays “maybe the fastest offense in the country” on Saturday, according to Franklin. Indiana is No. 4 in the country in average plays per...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s soccer heading into Big Ten Tournament with expectations from last season
Penn State has officially finished its regular-season schedule, ending with a record of 6-5-4 overall and 3-2-3 in conference play. The team is now headed into the Big Ten Tournament, where it came out as a champion last year, winning every match in shutout fashion. In 2021, the Nittany Lions...
Digital Collegian
Scouting report | Pass-happy Indiana unsure at quarterback spot ahead of matchup with Penn State football
Penn State dominated Indiana in shutout fashion last season, avenging its upset loss against the Hoosiers in the 2020 season opener. Despite finishing No. 12 in the country in 2020, Indiana has since fallen off dramatically, finishing 2-10 last season and currently donning a 3-5 record as it prepares for its matchup with the Nittany Lions on its home turf.
Digital Collegian
Weather forecast and information for No. 15 Penn State football's road trip to Indiana
Penn State is going to have a nice day for its first road game since early October. The Nittany Lions’ 3:30 p.m. kickoff against Indiana in Bloomington will have a high of 76 degrees and will be partly cloudy, according to Accuweather. There’s just a 2% chance of precipitation.
Digital Collegian
Predictions | Penn State football hits the road in search of bounceback at Indiana
Penn State is now heading back on the road after a pair of home games, traveling to Bloomington, Indiana, to face the Hoosiers on Saturday. Indiana is struggling at 3-5 this season, but it did come away with a surprising win over now-No. 16 Illinois. Penn State, meanwhile, is looking to bounce back after a disappointing loss to Ohio State.
