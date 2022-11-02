ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

WLTX.com

Clemson does not want to be a Paper Tiger

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney didn't need to be reminded that upsets happen and the team with the more decorated roster does not always come out on top against a team with a smaller number of the marquee athletes. During the Tigers' open date, Swinney...
CLEMSON, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee shares uniform combo for Saturday’s game at top-ranked Georgia

As the hours get closer to Saturday’s showdown between the No. 1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers and No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs, expect the media and promotional departments for both teams to start realizing material to get the fans excited. Tennessee revealed their uniform combination Thursday and the orange britches be...
KNOXVILLE, TN
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football: Weather Advisory UPDATE for Irish VS Clemson

When the game kicks off between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Clemson Tigers, the area will be entering the tail-end of a Wind Advisory according to the U.S. national Weather Service. WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT... South winds 20...
CLEMSON, SC
theoldmotor.com

Michigan Street Scenes: Imlay City and Black Bottom

Today’s mid-1950s lead image and the enlargeable version below are reported to be taken in Imlay City, MI, located about fifty miles north of Detroit. At this time the name of this main thoroughfare in the City is not known. The second 1960s photo below was shot in the...
IMLAY CITY, MI
wemu.org

Days after dipping below $4 per gallon, gas prices jump in Michigan

Gas prices in Michigan took a surprising jump Thursday. Earlier this week, many commuters across Michigan were celebrating gas prices dipping below $4 a gallon for regular unleaded. As we head into the first weekend of November, the gas price average jumped 16 cents to $4.13. Adrienne Woodland is a...
MICHIGAN STATE
High School Football PRO

Macomb Township, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Romeo High School football team will have a game with Dakota High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.
ROMEO, MI
fox2detroit.com

Metro Detroit county tops list of most deer crashes in Michigan

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Most vehicle-deer crashes in Michigan happen in October, November, and December. Last year, there were 52,218 vehicle-deer crashes, up 2.18% from 51,103 in 2020. These crashes injured 1,449 people and killed 10. Oakland County had the most crashes – 1,853. Counties with most deer crashes:
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

FANUC America Breaks Ground on New 800,000 Sq. Ft. Expansion to Meet Increasing Demands for Automation and Workforce Skills Training

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- FANUC America, the leading supplier of CNCs, robotics and ROBOMACHINEs, today held a groundbreaking ceremony marking the start of construction of its new 800,000+ square foot West Campus facility in Auburn Hills, MI. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005306/en/ Left to right: Bryan Barnett, Mayor of Rochester Hills, MI; David Coulter, Oakland Country Executive; Quentin Messer Jr., Chief Executive and Economic Competitiveness Officer at the MEDC; Joe Cvengros, VP of Facilities, FANUC America; FANUC CRX Cobot; Mike Cicco, President & CEO, FANUC America; Congresswoman Haley Stevens from Michigan’s 11th District; Kevin McDaniel, Mayor of Auburn Hills; Yusuke Shindo, Consul General of Japan in Detroit (Photo: Business Wire)
AUBURN HILLS, MI

