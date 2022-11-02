Read full article on original website
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – The owners of the English Mastiff who killed a smaller dog outside the Kozy Korner Saloon have come forward. Police had been trying to locate the couple who left the bar in a rush on Oct. 22 after one of their dogs bit “Olaf” the Bichon.
Authorities in Armada police have spent nearly two weeks searching for the owners who rushed off from Kozy Korner Saloon on Oct. 22 after one of their large dogs bit a French Bichon named “Olaf.”
Flooding concerns spark lawsuit by community members in Dearborn
DEARBORN, Mich. – A neighborhood disagreement has a Dearborn community divided over concerns about flooding. A group of longtime residents on Cherry Hill Street have taken legal action concerning a new house being built across the street. Mike Shehadi, the new homeowner named in the lawsuit, is building on...
First responders battle fire at party supply company in Novi
NOVI, Mich. – First responders battled a fire at a party supply company in Novi. The incident occurred Wednesday (Nov. 2) night at Acme Partyworks on Vincenti Court, near Meadowbrook Road, and Grand River Avenue. Officials say the building is a total loss. Workers can be seen hugging and...
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Macomb County
(CBS DETROIT) - Police are searching for a suspect after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Mt. Clemens, according to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office. The incident happened at about 9:50 p.m. on Oct. 19 on Dickinson Street, east of Gratiot Avenue. Police say a small, dark-colored SUV struck pedestrian Antoine Smith, 44, of Mt. Clemens, and did not stop.Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.Police believe that the suspect was driving a dark-colored Jeep Compass or Cherokee. The vehicle was traveling westbound on Dickinson, turned north onto northbound Gratiot, then went east onto North River Road before being last seen traveling north on Park Street.As investigators review video surveillance, they are asking anyone who has information about that crash to contact the Macomb County Sheriff's Office at 586-307-9456.
Lexington man is charged after police find body of a woman in bed of pickup truck
A fender-bender last Thursday in Macomb County resulted in a Saturday arrest and then a Tuesday arraignment for a Sanilac County man after the body of a 62-year-old woman was found in the bed of the pick-up truck he was driving. Stephen Freeman, age 19 of Lexington, rear-ended another vehicle...
Michigan Police Find Woman's Body In 19-Year-Old's Truck Following Crash
The discovery was made after the man crashed into a semi truck.
Large fire collapses two walls at Acme Partyworks in Novi
NOVI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Firefighters are at the scene of a large fire at a party supply business off Meadowbrook in Novi Wednesday night. The fire is at Acme Partyworks off Vincenti Circle and Meadowbrook - where flames and smoke could be seen from Grand River, according to witnesses. FOX 2's Dave Spencer reports that smoke can be seen from the building as firefighters continue to put water on it.
Port Huron two car crash injures one
One was hospitalized following a crash Thursday afternoon in the City of Port Huron. The Port Huron Police Department was called to the intersection of 13th and Court Streets shortly after 3pm on reports of a two car crash. Authorities say an SUV was traveling westbound on Court Street when they came to a stop at the intersection with 13th Street. The westbound vehicle did not see another SUV traveling southbound on 13th Street and proceeded into the intersection where it was struck. The driver of one of the vehicles was taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries while the other driver was released at the scene. Alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors in that crash.
Dearborn Heights woman ticketed by Dearborn officer for parking in front of her own house
On Oct. 28, Dearborn Heights resident Michelle Ward got a parking ticket for leaving her car on the street on trash day. A simple mistake that happens frequently in Dearborn and Dearborn Heights. The problem was, that Oct. 28 wasn’t a trash day in her city, and the ticket was...
Wallaby Found Wandering Around In Michigan, Police Searching For Owner
Police say you should not approach the animal.
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Police are looking for a couple and their two dogs accused of attacking and killing a Bichon in Macomb County. The attack happened Saturday (Oct. 29) night outside the Kozy Korner Saloon on Fulton and East Main Street in Armada. The owner of the Bichon...
Southfield police catch thief in the act with new drone
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Southfield Police have rolled out a new tool to help fight crime in the city and it's already proved successful as it caught a suspect in the act. Police in Southfield utilized their drones to help catch a suspect who had just broken into a towing business. Chief Elvin Barren said the suspect was after catalytic converters and other car parts at a towing shop on Telegraph and was caught in the act by the owner. Barren said it was the perfect time to roll out the program.
Farmington Hills man in search of kidney donor
FARMINGTON HILLS — Approximately five years ago, Farmington Hills resident Scott Schneider scheduled a regular checkup with his doctor. As part of the examination, Schneider, 59, had a blood test, which led to his doctor discovering that his creatinine level was rising. “Creatinine is an indicator that the kidneys...
Lake Orion boy, 10, threatens to 'shoot up the school like Ethan Crumbley'; no charges filed yet
LAKE ORION, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 10-year-old boy from Lake Orion was arrested this week after he told a classmate he would shoot up his school 'like Ethan Crumbley'. In the days after the Oxford High School shooting last November, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard and prosecutor Karen McDonald were resolute that any students who threatened similar actions would be arrested and charged.
Oakland County family mourns woman beaten to death with wrench; Husband charged with murder
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An Oakland County family is mourning as a daughter was killed with a wrench in a domestic attack. Katy Dougherty, 38, was beaten to death in her Waterford Township home on Oct. 16. Her husband has been charged with her murder after police say he beat her with a wrench.
6 year old Macomb County boy dies of RSV
An Oakland County medical examiner says a 6-year-old boy had died of RSV. This comes as pediatric hospitals across the state fill up. Right now 77% of pediatric beds are occupied.
Attorney charged with murder of Metro Detroit jeweler after cops say he arranged targeted hit
An attorney and alleged mastermind behind a popular Oakland County jewelry owner’s death has been arrested and charged with murder, authorities announced on Friday.
Bicyclist, 47, dies in crash with Jeep
AUBURN HILLS, MI – A 47-year-old man died after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle on Monday, Oct. 31, in Auburn Hills, police said. The Bloomfield Hills man was traveling northbound on Opdyke Road when he was hit by a northbound Jeep Wrangler driven by a 25-year-old woman from Attica, according to a news release from the Auburn Hills Police Department. Auburn Hills police and fire were dispatched to the scene of the serious-injury crash at 7:35 p.m. Monday.
Mystery in Southfield: Police searching for occupants believed to have been ejected in rollover crash on Lodge Freeway
There is a heavy police presence on M-10 in Oakland County Wednesday morning as officials investigate the mysterious disappearance of the occupants of a vehicle involved in a serious traffic crash.
