Oakland County, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Flooding concerns spark lawsuit by community members in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. – A neighborhood disagreement has a Dearborn community divided over concerns about flooding. A group of longtime residents on Cherry Hill Street have taken legal action concerning a new house being built across the street. Mike Shehadi, the new homeowner named in the lawsuit, is building on...
DEARBORN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

First responders battle fire at party supply company in Novi

NOVI, Mich. – First responders battled a fire at a party supply company in Novi. The incident occurred Wednesday (Nov. 2) night at Acme Partyworks on Vincenti Court, near Meadowbrook Road, and Grand River Avenue. Officials say the building is a total loss. Workers can be seen hugging and...
NOVI, MI
CBS Detroit

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Macomb County

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are searching for a suspect after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Mt. Clemens, according to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office. The incident happened at about 9:50 p.m. on Oct. 19 on Dickinson Street, east of Gratiot Avenue. Police say a small, dark-colored SUV struck pedestrian Antoine Smith, 44, of Mt. Clemens, and did not stop.Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.Police believe that the suspect was driving a dark-colored Jeep Compass or Cherokee. The vehicle was traveling westbound on Dickinson, turned north onto northbound Gratiot, then went east onto North River Road before being last seen traveling north on Park Street.As investigators review video surveillance, they are asking anyone who has information about that crash to contact the Macomb County Sheriff's Office at 586-307-9456.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Large fire collapses two walls at Acme Partyworks in Novi

NOVI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Firefighters are at the scene of a large fire at a party supply business off Meadowbrook in Novi Wednesday night. The fire is at Acme Partyworks off Vincenti Circle and Meadowbrook - where flames and smoke could be seen from Grand River, according to witnesses. FOX 2's Dave Spencer reports that smoke can be seen from the building as firefighters continue to put water on it.
NOVI, MI
wsaq.com

Port Huron two car crash injures one

One was hospitalized following a crash Thursday afternoon in the City of Port Huron. The Port Huron Police Department was called to the intersection of 13th and Court Streets shortly after 3pm on reports of a two car crash. Authorities say an SUV was traveling westbound on Court Street when they came to a stop at the intersection with 13th Street. The westbound vehicle did not see another SUV traveling southbound on 13th Street and proceeded into the intersection where it was struck. The driver of one of the vehicles was taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries while the other driver was released at the scene. Alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors in that crash.
PORT HURON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Southfield police catch thief in the act with new drone

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Southfield Police have rolled out a new tool to help fight crime in the city and it's already proved successful as it caught a suspect in the act. Police in Southfield utilized their drones to help catch a suspect who had just broken into a towing business. Chief Elvin Barren said the suspect was after catalytic converters and other car parts at a towing shop on Telegraph and was caught in the act by the owner. Barren said it was the perfect time to roll out the program.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
candgnews.com

Farmington Hills man in search of kidney donor

FARMINGTON HILLS — Approximately five years ago, Farmington Hills resident Scott Schneider scheduled a regular checkup with his doctor. As part of the examination, Schneider, 59, had a blood test, which led to his doctor discovering that his creatinine level was rising. “Creatinine is an indicator that the kidneys...
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
fox2detroit.com

Lake Orion boy, 10, threatens to 'shoot up the school like Ethan Crumbley'; no charges filed yet

LAKE ORION, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 10-year-old boy from Lake Orion was arrested this week after he told a classmate he would shoot up his school 'like Ethan Crumbley'. In the days after the Oxford High School shooting last November, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard and prosecutor Karen McDonald were resolute that any students who threatened similar actions would be arrested and charged.
LAKE ORION, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Bicyclist, 47, dies in crash with Jeep

AUBURN HILLS, MI – A 47-year-old man died after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle on Monday, Oct. 31, in Auburn Hills, police said. The Bloomfield Hills man was traveling northbound on Opdyke Road when he was hit by a northbound Jeep Wrangler driven by a 25-year-old woman from Attica, according to a news release from the Auburn Hills Police Department. Auburn Hills police and fire were dispatched to the scene of the serious-injury crash at 7:35 p.m. Monday.
AUBURN HILLS, MI

