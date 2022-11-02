Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fast Growing Chicken Sandwich Chain Coming to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store in ArizonaKristen WaltersMaricopa, AZ
President Obama Says the Phoenix Suns Look goodSiloamPhoenix, AZ
Phoenix Highway Closures This Weekend - Delays on I-17 Southbound in North Phoenix and Loop 101 in North ScottsdaleMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Two Police Officers on leave after Graphic Brutalization of Complying Suspect during arrestBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhoenix, AZ
Related
Lakers Fans Are Pissed After They Lost To The Jazz: “Russ Ain’t The Issue It’s LeBron”
Lakers fans were pissed as they saw their 2-game winning run come to an end against the Utah Jazz.
Seth Curry Once Turned Down A Warriors Blockbuster Offer Because Of One Player
Curry decided against a great deal because he didn't want to be on the same team as this player.
Yardbarker
Kevin Love Was Warned By His Trainer When A Cavaliers Executive Pissed Off LeBron James: "Don't Be Surprised If He Has 25 Points This Quarter."
LeBron James will soon be 38 years old. He is currently in the 20th NBA season of his career and is still one of the best players in the league. While he may be showing subtle signs of decline, he's yet to show any major decline. James is on track...
Golden State Warriors Have 3 Of The Worst Players In The NBA, According To Advanced Stats
The Golden State Warriors' James Wiseman, JaMychal Green, and Jordan Poole are currently 3 of the worst players in the league.
Golden State Warriors Make Final Decision On Trading Draymond Green
At the time of writing, it was reported that the franchise wasn't looking at any trade talks around Draymond Green.
Yardbarker
Steve Kerr Makes Bold Statement On Steve Nash Firing
The Brooklyn Nets have made the first head coach firing of the NBA season. The Nets parted ways with head coach Steve Nash after a 2-5 start to the regular season. In his three years as the coach of Brooklyn, Nash had a record of 94-67. He also has a...
Yardbarker
Kendrick Perkins Reportedly Deleted A Controversial Tweet Where He Calls Out LeBron James And The Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers started the 2022-23 NBA season on a poor note. They failed to win even a single game in the first five games of the season. Following the 0-5 start, the Lakers were forced to make some changes to their strategy. The biggest decision that the Lakers made was to start Russell Westbrook on the bench.
Yardbarker
Shannon Sharpe Calls Out Kevin Durant For Betraying Steve Nash: "KD Wanted Nash And Then KD Turned His Back On That Man."
As a player, Steve Nash achieved amazing success, leading the Suns to the top of the standings for years before retiring as one of the greatest point guards to ever play the game. As a coach, however, Nash isn't nearly as accomplished. Since taking over as coach, the Nets have...
Stephen Curry Was Very Frustrated After James Wiseman Set A Bad Screen, And Then Wiseman Didn't Like It When Steph Didn't Give Him The Ball
Stephen Curry and James Wiseman are facing some tension on the court as the Golden State Warriors fell to 4th consecutive loss.
Suns: Jae Crowder's Trend of Deleted Tweets Continues
Phoenix Suns PF Jae Crowder has been quite active on Twitter through the entire offseason.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Troll Warriors After Announcing Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson And Andrew Wiggins Won't Play vs. Pelicans
The Golden State Warriors have won only three games this season before entering a 4-game losing streak. They've been beaten by weaker teams that aren't supposed to put up a good fight against the Warriors, but this season has brought us some big surprises. Following another painful loss to the...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Denver Nuggets Star Nikola Jokić’s Wife, Natalija Maćešić
This year is proving to be a good one for Nikola Jokić. The Serbian signed the richest deal in NBA history with a $264.0 million supermax contract extension after winning his second MVP award and breaking a triple-double record this season. In addition to his professional success, the basketball star is a freshly minted dad. Nikola Jokić’s wife, Natalija Maćešić, gave birth to their first child shortly after his MVP honor, but that news slipped under the radar. The couple is very low-key and don’t often share much about their personal lives. But fans have seen Maćešić at her husband’s games and want to know more about who she is. So we reveal her background in this Natalija Maćešić wiki.
Yardbarker
LeBron James To Kyle Kuzma Amid Lakers' Rough Start To Season: "Miss You Bro!"
The Los Angeles Lakers haven't had the best start to the 2022-23 NBA season. The Purple and Gold were ready to return to the top of the league, but during their first five games, they couldn't do much to beat their rivals. After a five-game losing streak, the 17-time NBA...
Mavs star Luka Doncic seriously just matched a Wilt Chamberlain record from 61 years ago
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic scored his seventh straight 30-point game to start the season, and sure enough, he made history in the process. On Wednesday against the Utah Jazz, the Mavs star finished with 33 points on top of five rebounds and 11 assists. And according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN, Doncic is just the first player since Wilt Chamberlain to score 30 or more points in the first seven games of the season. Chamberlain did it twice in his career, with the last one being 61 years ago during the 1962-63 season.
'Cool to hear': Devin Booker's reaction to Barack Obama's comments about Suns, possible ownership
Devin Booker saw it, too. Barack Obama came to Phoenix to show his support for Democratic candidates at a rally on Wednesday, but addressed a topic of great interest to Suns fans — and their franchise player. ...
Yardbarker
Massive News About Ben Simmons
On Thursday, Brooklyn Nets interim head coach Jacque Vaughn met with reporters and announced big news about three-time NBA All-Star Ben Simmons. "Ben will not travel with us for these next two games. He's got some soreness and some swelling in the knee," Vaughn said. The Nets play their next...
Jamal Mashburn Shares The Unreal Story Of When Larry Bird Destroyed Rodney Rogers Who Heavily Disrespected Him: "You Ain’t Hit A Jumper Since '84’"
Larry Bird clapped back at Rodney Rogers for trash-talking to him. Bird made eight shots in a row against Rodgers.
NBA G League salaries increase for 2022-23 season
The salaries for players in the NBA G League will increase again for the 2022-23 season. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic (via Twitter), players who spend the season in the NBAGL will earn $40,500. As we reported last fall, the G League’s annual salary rose from $35K to...
Comments / 0