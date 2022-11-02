ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Steve Kerr Makes Bold Statement On Steve Nash Firing

The Brooklyn Nets have made the first head coach firing of the NBA season. The Nets parted ways with head coach Steve Nash after a 2-5 start to the regular season. In his three years as the coach of Brooklyn, Nash had a record of 94-67. He also has a...
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Denver Nuggets Star Nikola Jokić’s Wife, Natalija Maćešić

This year is proving to be a good one for Nikola Jokić. The Serbian signed the richest deal in NBA history with a $264.0 million supermax contract extension after winning his second MVP award and breaking a triple-double record this season. In addition to his professional success, the basketball star is a freshly minted dad. Nikola Jokić’s wife, Natalija Maćešić, gave birth to their first child shortly after his MVP honor, but that news slipped under the radar. The couple is very low-key and don’t often share much about their personal lives. But fans have seen Maćešić at her husband’s games and want to know more about who she is. So we reveal her background in this Natalija Maćešić wiki.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Mavs star Luka Doncic seriously just matched a Wilt Chamberlain record from 61 years ago

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic scored his seventh straight 30-point game to start the season, and sure enough, he made history in the process. On Wednesday against the Utah Jazz, the Mavs star finished with 33 points on top of five rebounds and 11 assists. And according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN, Doncic is just the first player since Wilt Chamberlain to score 30 or more points in the first seven games of the season. Chamberlain did it twice in his career, with the last one being 61 years ago during the 1962-63 season.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Massive News About Ben Simmons

On Thursday, Brooklyn Nets interim head coach Jacque Vaughn met with reporters and announced big news about three-time NBA All-Star Ben Simmons. "Ben will not travel with us for these next two games. He's got some soreness and some swelling in the knee," Vaughn said. The Nets play their next...
PHILADELPHIA, NY
Hoops Rumors

NBA G League salaries increase for 2022-23 season

The salaries for players in the NBA G League will increase again for the 2022-23 season. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic (via Twitter), players who spend the season in the NBAGL will earn $40,500. As we reported last fall, the G League’s annual salary rose from $35K to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy