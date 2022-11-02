Read full article on original website
Phillies Fans Fight in Women's Bathroom During World Series
A group of Phillies fans brawled in the women's bathroom during Game 4 of the World Series.
thecomeback.com
Nick Castellanos’ mom & wife slam Phillies fans
Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos has developed a reputation for getting big hits exactly at the moment others are sad. The 2022 World Series has been a sad one for the slugger so far, and it’s his mom and wife who are having to handle the heavy hitting.
CBS Sports
World Series Game 4: Takeaways from Astros no-hitter, offensive breakthrough against Phillies
The 2022 World Series is now a best-of-three and the Houston Astros won Game 4 in historic fashion Wednesday night. Cristian Javier and three relievers combined to throw the third no-hitter in postseason history and only the second in World Series history, joining Don Larsen's perfect game for the New York Yankees in Game 5 of the 1956 Fall Classic.
NBC Sports
Phillies in a world of trouble after second straight World Series loss
The Phillies have reached a place previously unfamiliar to them in this postseason. They trail for the first time in a series. On the final night of baseball at Citizens Bank Park for 2022, the Phils suffered a 3-2 loss to the Houston Astros in Game 5 of the World Series on Thursday.
Camden Chat
World Series Game Four Thread: Astros at Phillies
After smashing a World Series single-game record five home runs in Game 3, the Phillies and their unique brand of power return in Game 4. A win would bring the Phillies tantalizingly close to their third World Series championship and first since 2008. Only six times in World Series history have a team come back from a 3-1 deficit to win the title. If Houston cannot do a better job of keeping the ball in the ballpark, that magical series lead is exactly what the Phillies will possess.
World Series: Astros toss combined no-hitter in Game 4 vs. Phillies, make history after brilliant Cristian Javier start
The Houston Astros — led by starter Cristian Javier — have thrown the second no-hitter in World Series history. Javier and three relief pitchers combined to blank the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 Wednesday night, 5-0, and pull Houston even in the series in historic fashion. The combined...
Video Of Fan Fight At World Series Game 4 Going Viral
It wouldn't really be a proper World Series without at least one big-time fan brawl inside a bathroom. This year's came during Game 4 near Citizens Bank Park. A video has been going viral on Twitter and TikTok of several female Philadelphia Phillies fans at the popular Xfinity Live! viewing spot getting into a brawl inside the women's bathroom.
World Series: Can Phillies push Astros to the brink in Game 4? Follow as Bryce Harper tries to continue epic run
If Citizens Bank Park wasn't Bryce Harper's house before, it definitely is now. The Philadelphia Phillies' adopted franchise face followed up his series-clinching homer in the NLCS with a tone-setting homer against the Houston Astros' Lance McCullers Jr. in World Series Game 3, his first swing in the series' first game in Philadelphia. Next, he whispered some wisdom to third baseman Alec Bohm — who also homered — and the rout was on. The two-time MVP is now batting .382/.414/.818 in the playoffs and has the Phillies two wins from a championship.
CBS Sports
2022 World Series schedule: Phillies-Astros dates, times, TV channel with series tied after no-hitter
The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros are tied, 2-2, in the 2022 World Series. And MLB history was made in Wednesday's Game 4. Four Astros pitchers combined to throw the second no-hitter in the history of the Fall Classic. Houston's Game 4 win tied the series, 2-2, and Game 5 is set for Thursday at Citizens Bank Park in South Philly.
The real heroes who manifested Cristian Javier’s no-hitter for Astros vs. Phillies
Cristian Javier put on his superhero cape on Wednesday and led the charge in the Houston Astros’ Game 4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series. However, by the looks of it, fans have some more people to thank for his performance. Speaking with Ken Rosenthal of...
WGMD Radio
Philadelphia restaurant owners turn down catering Astros before World Series game
The City of Brotherly Love isn’t playing nice to the Houston Astros. Two restaurants in Philadelphia turned down catering the Astros ahead of Game 3 of the World Series. A man’s voice can be heard on an Instagram story on Angelo’s Pizzeria in south Philadelphia, saying they “said no” to the American League champions.
Yardbarker
