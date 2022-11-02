ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mentor, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ohio Capital Journal

What is ‘hooning,’ and why are Ohio lawmakers trying to pass a law against it?

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Ohio lawmakers want to slam the breaks on “hooning,” or reckless driving, putting forward a […] The post What is ‘hooning,’ and why are Ohio lawmakers trying to pass a law against it? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Which Cuyahoga County grocery store is the cheapest? (The answer won’t surprise you) - Saving You Money

CLEVELAND, Ohio — I shopped at nine stores to find the cheapest groceries in Cuyahoga County. It turns out where you shop can save you up to a third on your bill. Aldi and Walmart were the cheapest places to shop after adding up all the items in my “cart.” Each trip cost just under $58. The result isn’t totally unexpected, since Aldi is filled with off-brands and Walmart is known for cheap prices.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy