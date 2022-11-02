Read full article on original website
Lorain Co. Habitat for Humanity under new management after News 5 investigation
After News 5 Investigation into allegations of money misuse, the former Lorain County Habitat for Humanity closed. Now, the doors to its store are open again under new management.
‘Home of the future’ on Lake Erie asks $10 million: House of the Week
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio -- With a price tag of $10 million, 26000 Lake Road is currently one of the highest-priced listings in Northeast Ohio. Chestnut Hill Realty broker Craig Cantrall calls the contemporary home, completed in 2013, a “modern masterpiece built by one of the most innovative minds in the country.”
Unsolved mysteries in North Olmsted — 40 boxes of unclaimed remains hidden
A mystery is being solved bit-by-bit in North Olmsted. Boxes stored in the closet of the city service department contain the remains of 40 people who passed away.
Worst of the worst: Northeast Ohio restaurants with the most health violations. Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A restaurant in North Royalton was cited for 36 critical health violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year. We’re talking about the most-cited restaurants in Greater Cleveland, from mouse poop to gnats, on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our daily half-hour news...
Ex-Cleveland Clinic President Dr. Toby Cosgrove joins surgical intelligence company in advisory role
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Dr. Toby Cosgrove, the former president and CEO of Cleveland Clinic, has agreed to support surgical intelligence company Theator in “reimagining how health care systems can improve the quality of surgical care,” according to a social media post. Cosgrove, who retired from Cleveland Clinic at...
Fishing guide Andy Emrisko almost does it again: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It was almost fishing deja vu all over again as legendary Litchfield fishing guide Andy Emrisko took his friend, Mike Rosby of Brooklyn Heights, fishing for Lake Erie walleye on Wednesday off the coast of Bratenahl, just east of downtown Cleveland. Rosby hauled in a jumbo...
West Side Market consultant reveals latest study: Doug Trattner reports
CLEVELAND — Behind the scenes of the hustle and bustle of Cleveland's West Side Market is an advisory board of 21 community members that includes local restaurant owners, politicians, and market vendors themselves, all helping to propel the 10-month plan. “Obviously West Side Market is a beloved Cleveland institution,...
As grocery prices surge in NE Ohio, Experts offer major ways to save and stretch your dollar
CLEVELAND — If you feel like you’re spending all your money at the grocery store, you’re not alone. Prices surged more than 11% from last year. Nearly every single food costs more money, according to the Consumer Price Index. Supply chain issues coupled with inflation have made...
What is ‘hooning,’ and why are Ohio lawmakers trying to pass a law against it?
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Ohio lawmakers want to slam the breaks on “hooning,” or reckless driving, putting forward a […] The post What is ‘hooning,’ and why are Ohio lawmakers trying to pass a law against it? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
New concepts for future of Burke Lakefront
City of Cleveland is evaluating the future of Burke Lakefront Airport.
Several Northeast Ohio counties back up to CDC's high community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are beginning to increase across Northeast Ohio, and health experts are now urging stricter health measures for some residents in the region. According to the CDC, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull are now back up to a high community level for COVID-19...
Shaker Heights homeowner clarifies size, use of Shelburne Road property
The owner of a house on Shelburne Road in Shaker Heights which is slated for demolition and a rebuild that has raised questions among neighbors in the Poets Corner neighborhood about its size and potential use, said they plan to use the new building solely as a residence. Hirsh Henfield...
Jim Jordan is Ohio’s political bomb thrower, so what does Northeast Ohio think of him? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio’s Jim Jordan is a longtime political bomb-thrower who appears regularly on Fox News and a favorite of ex-President Donald Trump. Yet somehow, much of Northeast Ohio doesn’t know who he is. We’re talking about a Baldwin Wallace poll on Today in Ohio. Listen...
How do Northeast Ohioans feel about a unified county income tax?
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The majority of Northeast Ohioans aren’t sure a unified county income tax would save them money, but they seemed to agree it could save them hassle, a new poll commissioned by cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer found. Most Cuyahoga County residents pay income taxes to...
Future of Cleveland lakefront: Big changes possible
Cleveland residents were getting their first chance on Thursday to chime in on a plan to transform access to Lake Erie.
Brooklyn family demands full investigation into fatal I-71 guardrail crash
The family of 46-year-old Freddy Thomas Bouchelle is demand a full investigation by Cleveland Police and the Ohio Department of Transportation following a Nov. 1 crash that claimed Bouchelle's life
Which Cuyahoga County grocery store is the cheapest? (The answer won’t surprise you) - Saving You Money
CLEVELAND, Ohio — I shopped at nine stores to find the cheapest groceries in Cuyahoga County. It turns out where you shop can save you up to a third on your bill. Aldi and Walmart were the cheapest places to shop after adding up all the items in my “cart.” Each trip cost just under $58. The result isn’t totally unexpected, since Aldi is filled with off-brands and Walmart is known for cheap prices.
These 13 Greater Cleveland restaurants had the most critical food inspection violations in 2021-2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - A restaurant in North Royalton was cited for 36 critical health violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year. An additional 12 restaurants in five counties and two city health districts in Greater Cleveland with digitized health inspection reports had a count of 20 or more critical violations. Critical...
Elyria demolition goes wrong, damaging multiple buildings in collapse
A historic downtown Elyria building is being torn down, but during that demolition, things went wrong, damaging buildings nearby.
Rescue Village in Geauga County waives adoption fees for this weekend
NOVELTY, Ohio — Geauga County's humane society, Rescue Village, has waived adoption fees for adult cats and adult dogs this weekend. The shelter is open until 4 p.m. Friday and from 12-4 p.m. Saturday, November 5 and Sunday, November 6, 2022. Pets adopted from the shelter have been spayed...
