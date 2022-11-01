Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
UND Geologist Unearths World’s Oldest Ice
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Researchers at the University of North Dakota have come across five-million-year-old artifacts that could provide more details about the planet’s ancient history. Geologists at UND unearthed sheets of ice during a trip to Antarctica in 2018, and new research indicates how long the ice dates...
valleynewslive.com
IRS-Criminal Investigation report highlights investigation into overdose of Grand Forks teen
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In fiscal year 2022 (FY22), IRS Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI) initiated more than 2,550 criminal investigations, identified more than $31 billion from tax and financial crimes and obtained a 90.6% conviction rate on cases accepted for prosecution. The IRS-CI is the criminal investigative arm of...
kfgo.com
Review: Bernie’s in East Grand Forks (Molly Yeh’s Restaurant)
A review of Molly Yeh’s East Grand Forks, MN restaurant “Bernie’s”. Check out their website for information on hours, location and menu – CLICK HERE. On a beautiful fall afternoon, My wife and mother-in-law excitedly joined me on a trip to East Grand Forks with one intention – try Bernie’s (in the space formerly occupied by Whitey’s). This particular afternoon was chosen because UND was in Las Vegas and we knew the crowds would be a bit slower.
KNOX News Radio
Power outage hits hundreds in EGF
A damaged underground cable is being blamed on a brief power outage in East Grand Forks this morning (Friday). The lights went out for about 300 customers on the city’s northwest side at 8:18 a.m. A construction team working on a storm water pond damaged the cable. According to East Grand Forks Water and Light power was restored by 8:47 a.m.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON POLICE DEPARTMENT RESPOND TO CAR VS SCHOOL BUS ACCIDENT
The Crookston Police Department responded to a car accident on November 3. The report can be seen below. Report of an accident on November 3, at 2:59 p.m., at the intersection of E Robert St and N Ash St. Vehicle #1 – 2020 School Bus, driven by Clayton Briggs, Crookston....
kvrr.com
Get Ready Metalheads: Anthrax and Black Label Society Are Hitting Alerus Center
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — Metalheads can start 2023 with some of the finest thrash and heavy metal to grace North American stages. Anthrax and Black Label Society are coming to Alerus Center in Grand Forks on Wednesday, January 25. The public on-sale begins Friday morning at 10. You...
newsdakota.com
Back to the Dakota Bowl! Jamestown Outlasts Red River
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – For the second consecutive season, the Jamestown High School football team is headed back to the Fargodome as the Blue Jays took down Grand Forks Red River 27-13 in the 11A semifinals. Neither team got on the scoreboard in the opening quarter of play but...
valleynewslive.com
Scammer posts fake Morgan Wallen concert, Alerus Center responds
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Alerus Center is notifying customers that a Facebook event boasting a Morgan Wallen concert is fake. The Alerus Center posted:. Morgan Wallen is not coming to Alerus Center in 2023. If we don’t post about it, it’s not on our website or Ticketmaster, and we aren’t listed as a co-host for the event, then it’s not real.
valleynewslive.com
Meeting scheduled to discuss traffic stop of retired Casselton fire truck
CASSELTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says it is aware of concerns Casselton residents have expressed over Monday night’s traffic stop interaction involving a retired fire truck. Sheriff Jesse Jahner has a meeting scheduled with the owner of the retired fire truck on...
Why North Dakota Is Still Buzzing Over The Carrie Underwood Show
(PHOTOS) To make you feel like you were at the concert in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
wdayradionow.com
Pair of structure fires break out in Polk County
(East Grand Forks, ND) -- The Polk County Sheriff's Office tells WDAY Radio that authorities responded to a pair of structure fires in East Grand Forks Tuesday. Crews first made it to the scene just after 3 p.m. off 410th Avenue Southwest in rural East Grand Forks to reports of a shed and three vehicles on fire. After that fire was supposedly put out, less than an hour later another fire nearby resulted in two outbuildings being destroyed.
KNOX News Radio
Woman injured in accident near Fisher
A woman from Fisher (MN) was injured in a one-car accident this (Thu) morning. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office got a report around 10:30 AM, of a car in a ditch, with a person outside the car on the ground. Deputies say 73-year-old Sandra Hlady was apparently traveling on...
These Small ND Cities Were Named 2022’s ‘Best To Live In’
While North Dakota might not have all the glitz and glamour of a brightly lit, big city, that doesn't mean we don't have amazing places to live. As a matter of fact, a study was done by WalletHub; it found that several small towns in North Dakota are some of the best places for people to live.
trfradio.com
One Injured in Two Vehicle Accident Thursday in Kittson County
One person was injured in a two vehicle accident Thursday in Kittson County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Gary Bruce Carlson, 70, of Karlstad was injured when the southbound 2003 Dodge Dakota he was driving collided with a westbound 2018 Ford Taurus driven by Julie Lynne Spilde, 74, of Halma.
KNOX News Radio
UND: More human remains found, including at medical school
UND has found more human remains in the last six weeks – including those of at least one Native American ancestor. That announcement from UND President Andrew Armacost, who disclosed in late August that the University had found remains of “dozens” of ancestral Native Americans, as well as sacred objects, on campus.
und.edu
New videos from UND Alumni Association & Foundation
Videos capture Vegas festivities, profile distinguished award winners. This year’s U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game on Saturday, Oct. 29, brought thousands of UND hockey fans to Las Vegas. The video below shows scenes from the weekend, courtesy of the UND Alumni Association & Foundation YouTube channel. And during...
Grand Forks man fatally shoots mother, takes own life
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — A Grand Forks woman shot by her adult son before he took his own life has died of her injuries, according to police. Authorities say 53-year-old Jennifer Harrison died at Altru Hospital days after she was found in her home with multiple gunshot wounds to her torso and head. According […]
KNOX News Radio
GF crash still under investigation
Grand Forks police continue to investigate a Sunday rollover crash on 32nd Avenue South. An 18-year old Grand Forks resident crossed the centerline into oncoming traffic before striking the berm and a tree. The driver was identified as Adam Washnevski. He was transported to Altru Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No citations were issued at last report.
kroxam.com
ARREST/POLICE REPORT-NOVEMBER 1, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Rachael Dawn Olson, 48, of Mentor, for 2nd-Degree DUI. Amber Dawn Johnson, 32, of McIntosh, for 3rd-Degree DUI and refusal to submit to a chemical test. Tomas Lloyd Lofgren, 60, of Crookston, for Public Nuisance.
KNOX News Radio
GF woman sentenced in fentanyl case
A 38-year old Grand Forks woman was sentenced Monday to seven years in jail on drug related charges. According to court records Ginger Anderson entered into a plea deal that resulted in five of eight charges being dropped. Anderson was arrested in July and charged with being in possession of fentanyl possession – 10 grams or more. According to court records 13 years of a 20 year sentence were suspended. Anderson will also receive credit for 117 days already served.
