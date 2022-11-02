After Donald Trump told a rally crowd in Sioux City, Iowa, that he is likelier than ever to run for president in 2024, multiple outlets are now reporting that his aides are homing in on 14 November as a date to announce a new campaign.No final decision has apparently been made on the timing of the announcement, but Mr Trump has been trailing it heavily for more than a year.In addition, CNN reports that as a Trump 2024 run looks likely, Justice Department officials have discussed the potential need for a special counsel for the January 6 and Mar-a-Lago...

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 47 MINUTES AGO