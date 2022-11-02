Read full article on original website
Trump news – live: Trump teases 2024 run at Iowa rally as book claims royal family furious at 2012 tweet
After Donald Trump told a rally crowd in Sioux City, Iowa, that he is likelier than ever to run for president in 2024, multiple outlets are now reporting that his aides are homing in on 14 November as a date to announce a new campaign.No final decision has apparently been made on the timing of the announcement, but Mr Trump has been trailing it heavily for more than a year.In addition, CNN reports that as a Trump 2024 run looks likely, Justice Department officials have discussed the potential need for a special counsel for the January 6 and Mar-a-Lago...
Virginia midterms could be early sign of whether GOP can match ‘megawave’ hype
As he took the stage last month at a 90s nostalgia restaurant in central Virginia — next to a mural that said “It was all a dream” — Gov. Glenn Youngkin assured an enthusiastic Republican crowd his 2021 victory was no off-year fluke. “Can you feel...
Obama Calls Out Dr. Oz for Selling Political ‘Snake Oil’ to Get Elected
Former President Barack Obama slammed Dr. Oz for his medical history as a TV doctor in a campaign stop to endorse John Fetterman in the race for Pennsylvania’s open senate seat. “If someone’s willing to peddle snake oil to make a buck, then he’s probably willing to sell snake oil to get elected,” Obama said Saturday in Pittsburgh. Taking shots at Dr. Oz’s past promotion of quick diet supplements and alternative medicines, the former president said “it says something about his character.” He also swiped at Dr. Oz’s lack of history in Pennsylvania, telling voters they deserve “somebody who’s actually from Pennsylvania.”Read it at Washington Post
Here are the biggest donors in the midterm elections
Rich Americans spent big this midterm season to impact down-ballot races for their candidates of choice. The 2022 midterm election cycle has seen a boom in spending in the lead-up to Election Day. Research group OpenSecrets estimates that federal election spending increased by nearly $2 billion compared to 2018. Even more eye-popping, 10 wealthy […]
Herschel Walker supporters dismiss the GOP nominee's scandals and say they're focused on boosting Republican control of the Senate: 'We all have our issues'
At a rally in Athens, Ga., where Walker rose to the heights of collegiate sports in the 1980s, attendees were keen on the GOP winning the Senate.
Midterm news – live: Biden calls protesters ‘idiots’ as Obama draws crowd for Fetterman in Pittsburgh
With only a few days of campaigning left before Election Day, senior Democrats are crisscrossing the nation in an effort to shore up the votes of candidates both in swing districts and to thwart unexpected threats in once-safe places. President Joe Biden has campaigned in Albuquerque, San Diego, and Joliet,...
Pennsylvania wind gust at Fetterman-Obama rally sends American flags tumbling
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a candidate for U.S. Senate, persevered through heavy winds that toppled a row of American flags on stage at a Pittsburgh rally Saturday.
