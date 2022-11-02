ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump teases 2024 run at Iowa rally as book claims royal family furious at 2012 tweet

After Donald Trump told a rally crowd in Sioux City, Iowa, that he is likelier than ever to run for president in 2024, multiple outlets are now reporting that his aides are homing in on 14 November as a date to announce a new campaign.No final decision has apparently been made on the timing of the announcement, but Mr Trump has been trailing it heavily for more than a year.In addition, CNN reports that as a Trump 2024 run looks likely, Justice Department officials have discussed the potential need for a special counsel for the January 6 and Mar-a-Lago...
SIOUX CITY, IA
TheDailyBeast

Obama Calls Out Dr. Oz for Selling Political ‘Snake Oil’ to Get Elected

Former President Barack Obama slammed Dr. Oz for his medical history as a TV doctor in a campaign stop to endorse John Fetterman in the race for Pennsylvania’s open senate seat. “If someone’s willing to peddle snake oil to make a buck, then he’s probably willing to sell snake oil to get elected,” Obama said Saturday in Pittsburgh. Taking shots at Dr. Oz’s past promotion of quick diet supplements and alternative medicines, the former president said “it says something about his character.” He also swiped at Dr. Oz’s lack of history in Pennsylvania, telling voters they deserve “somebody who’s actually from Pennsylvania.”Read it at Washington Post
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WDTN

Here are the biggest donors in the midterm elections

Rich Americans spent big this midterm season to impact down-ballot races for their candidates of choice.   The 2022 midterm election cycle has seen a boom in spending in the lead-up to Election Day. Research group OpenSecrets estimates that federal election spending increased by nearly $2 billion compared to 2018.   Even more eye-popping, 10 wealthy […]
WISCONSIN STATE

