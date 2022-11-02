Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where To Buy Delicious Holiday Pies in PhillyTeressa P.
The unsolved murder of R&B singer John WhiteheadBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
Remembering the first of 1,000+ World Series home runsIBWAAWilliamsport, PA
A Shoutout to The Eagles on American Football DayMelissa FrostPhiladelphia, PA
Philly Wine Fest at Live Casino & Hotel in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Unable to Find a Suitable Contemporary-Style Home, Gladwyne Couple Spent a Decade Creating One
Before/after shots of the Fung-Lyons renovated home in Gladwyne; the transformation took a decade.Images via homeowner Jasmin Fung and photographer Alejandro A. Alvarez at The Philadelphia Inquirer.
With Wawa Looking to Expand in Bucks County, One Township Has Decided the Fate of a Proposed Location
While Wawa has been expanding in the Bucks County area, one township recently made a decision on a proposed location in their area. Damon C. Williams wrote about the Wawa’s fate in the Bucks County Courier Times. Newtown Township recently stopped the development of a long-talked about Wawa location,...
Man scammed $20K with fake Lehigh Valley apartment listings, cops say
Police are looking for a Lehigh Valley man who they say scammed at least 11 people out of $20,000 by posting fake apartment listings online and pocketing the deposit money. Lehighvalleylive.com previously reported on the alleged scam and Catasauqua Police Department’s investigation. Criminal charges were filed in September against...
‘A sisterhood built on healing and nature’: How a Philly hiking group is improving women’s wellness
Three years ago, Brandi Aulston got to thinking about her 2017 trip to Colorado. She had purchased a pair of hiking boots for the trip and, despite her best intentions to start hiking when she returned to Philadelphia, the boots sat collecting dust for two years. When Aulston finally tried...
morethanthecurve.com
For Rent | 200 East Hector Street, #2 | Conshohocken | Suburbs2City Team
Jim Romano of Suburbs2City Team at KW added a new listing for rent at 200 West Elm Street, #2 in Conshohocken. For additional details, click here. Available for rent November 15 is this beautifully updated studio in the heart of Conshohocken Borough! You enter the spacious and open living and kitchen area through the front door. The living area offers a great space with luxury vinyl plank flooring, a large built-in cabinet that hides a murphy bed, and a walk-in closet behind it. The updated kitchen features stainless steel appliances, custom tile backsplash, quartz countertops, and ample white cabinetry. The full bathroom has a tile surround shower and it also comes with a washer/dryer, adding extra convenience. The location of this apartment is excellent! Located within walking distance of the train station and all of the restaurants and bars that Conshohocken has to offer! Also just a short drive to all major routes including 476, 76, and The Turnpike! Schedule an appointment today!
Mom and pop cook up old-school favorites at family-run sandwich shop in South Philadelphia
If you've got a hankering for a hoagie, there's a family-run sandwich shop in South Philly that is cooking up old school favorites while the next generation puts their spin on traditional hoagies.
phillyvoice.com
Ex-SEPTA manager took cash payments from vendor for inside information, prosecutors say
An ex-SEPTA manager accepted tens of thousands of dollars from a business owner in exchange for information that helped the company secure contracts with the transit authority, federal prosecutors said Friday. James Stevens, the former director of SEPTA's video evidence unit, and Robert Welsh, who owned Spector Logistics, Inc., were...
sanatogapost.com
One Driver Cited in Trappe Accident Wednesday
TRAPPE PA- A 27-year-old Royersford woman was cited for following too closely after a two-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday (Nov. 2, 2022) at 8:38 a.m. on West Main Street between Center and East 1st avenues in the borough, Pennsylvania State Police reported. No injuries were reported. The woman was driving...
America’s ULTIMATE Christmas Village Re-Opens This Weekend & It’s In Eastern Pennsylvania
It may be 75 degrees outside, but it's officially the Christmas season! And I just found a way to feel like you're on the set of a Hallmark movie... starting this weekend. The ULTIMATE Christmas Village (in the entire country) is less than 2 hours away from Mercer County. It's...
PennDOT Reviews Options for the Roosevelt Boulevard Subway, Which Would Have a Stop in Bucks County
The subway would give Bucks County residents an easy method of transportation Into Philadelphia. With talks of building a Roosevelt Boulevard subway, with a stop in Bucks County, PennDOT is studying what it would take to make it a reality. Ryan Mulligan wrote about the organization’s recent reviews in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
This Bucks County Town Has Been Voted One of the Coziest in Pennsylvania
A popular town in Bucks county recently made the list for being one of the coziest spots in Pennsylvania, a major title for the area. Staff writers for MyDatingAdviser wrote about the unique town. Doylestown is considered to be one of the most wonderful places to visit in the state....
Malvern Bank House of the Week: A luxury retreat in Wayne
This masterfully designed private luxury 4-bedroom, 5-1/2 bath retreat sitting on 2.46 beautifully landscaped acres is available for sale in Wayne. This estate is set on two large parcels with soaring trees and enchanting gardens, boasting a contemporary 9,238 square-foot Main House and a negative-edge pool.
Pa. hospital’s emergency room ordered to close over staffing shortage
The Pennsylvania Department of Health has ordered a closure of the emergency department at Delaware County Memorial Hospital starting Monday morning because of a lack of staffing, but county officials said Friday night that they are exploring legal options to keep it open. The suspension of emergency department services at...
Reading Bank Robbed, Suspect Still At Large: Police
An armed robber held up a bank in Berks County early on Thursday, Nov. 3, authorities announced. Police said the suspect entered the Riverfront Federal Credit Union at 733 Lancaster Ave. just after 9 a.m. He took out a handgun and approached the teller demanding cash, authorities said. The robber...
Delaware County Memorial Hospital operations to be suspended
DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Health is suspending operations at Delaware County Memorial Hospital on Monday, a spokesperson for the county said Friday night. According to Delaware County, the decision to close the hospital is a direct result of the Prospect Medical Holdings, Crozer Health's parent company, to adequately staff Delaware County Memorial Hospital. In October, a judge granted a temporary injunction halting the transformation of Delaware County Memorial Hospital into a behavior center. ChristianaCare Health System was set to buy Crozer Health, which runs four hospitals in Delaware County, but both sides weren't able to agree...
These Four Businesses Will Soon Be Opening Their Doors in the Village at Newtown
The four new shops will soon be opening in Newtown for locals and visitors alike. As the area continues to bring in new shops, four new businesses will soon be opening their doors to Bucks County residents in Newtown. Jeff Werner wrote about the new shops in the Newtown, PA Patch.
DUI West Chester Mom Caught Driving Erratically, Speeding With Kids In Car: Police
A West Chester mom is charged with driving under the influence after police say she crashed with kids in her car on Halloween night. Westtown-East Goshen Reigonal police were dispatched to Ellis Lane and Paoli Pike at around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 after a witness reported an "erratic driver" in the area, officials said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police ask for help locating West Chester man
WEST CHESTER, Pa. -- The West Chester Borough Police Department is searching for Francis Bango, 22. An arrest warrant has been issued for Bango. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bango is asked to contact the West Chester Borough Police Department at 610-696-2700 ext. 126 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.
These 14 Venues in Chester County Are Rated Among the Region’s Best for Hosting Weddings
Newlyweds in the Philadelphia region have chosen 14 venues in Chester County for this year’s 2022 Couples’ Choice Awards, according to WeddingWire. The WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards recognize local wedding professionals who display excellence in every aspect of their work, including quality, service, responsiveness, and professionalism. Winners are then picked based solely on the reviews provided by more than one million WeddingWire couples.
Fairless Hills Mom Embezzled $1.8M from Her Horsham Employer; Bought Shoes, Vacations, and Furniture
Donna Laansma of Fairless Hills has been sentenced in an embezzlement case involving her Horsham employer. Under sentencing from the Department of Justice for the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of Pa., Donna Laansma will serve three years in prison and three years’ supervised release. The Fairless Hills...
Comments / 0