Trappe, PA

morethanthecurve.com

For Rent | 200 East Hector Street, #2 | Conshohocken | Suburbs2City Team

Jim Romano of Suburbs2City Team at KW added a new listing for rent at 200 West Elm Street, #2 in Conshohocken. For additional details, click here. Available for rent November 15 is this beautifully updated studio in the heart of Conshohocken Borough! You enter the spacious and open living and kitchen area through the front door. The living area offers a great space with luxury vinyl plank flooring, a large built-in cabinet that hides a murphy bed, and a walk-in closet behind it. The updated kitchen features stainless steel appliances, custom tile backsplash, quartz countertops, and ample white cabinetry. The full bathroom has a tile surround shower and it also comes with a washer/dryer, adding extra convenience. The location of this apartment is excellent! Located within walking distance of the train station and all of the restaurants and bars that Conshohocken has to offer! Also just a short drive to all major routes including 476, 76, and The Turnpike! Schedule an appointment today!
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
sanatogapost.com

One Driver Cited in Trappe Accident Wednesday

TRAPPE PA- A 27-year-old Royersford woman was cited for following too closely after a two-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday (Nov. 2, 2022) at 8:38 a.m. on West Main Street between Center and East 1st avenues in the borough, Pennsylvania State Police reported. No injuries were reported. The woman was driving...
TRAPPE, PA
DELCO.Today

Malvern Bank House of the Week: A luxury retreat in Wayne

This masterfully designed private luxury 4-bedroom, 5-1/2 bath retreat sitting on 2.46 beautifully landscaped acres is available for sale in Wayne. This estate is set on two large parcels with soaring trees and enchanting gardens, boasting a contemporary 9,238 square-foot Main House and a negative-edge pool.
WAYNE, PA
Daily Voice

Reading Bank Robbed, Suspect Still At Large: Police

An armed robber held up a bank in Berks County early on Thursday, Nov. 3, authorities announced. Police said the suspect entered the Riverfront Federal Credit Union at 733 Lancaster Ave. just after 9 a.m. He took out a handgun and approached the teller demanding cash, authorities said. The robber...
READING, PA
CBS Philly

Delaware County Memorial Hospital operations to be suspended

DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Health is suspending operations at Delaware County Memorial Hospital on Monday, a spokesperson for the county said Friday night. According to Delaware County, the decision to close the hospital is a direct result of the Prospect Medical Holdings, Crozer Health's parent company, to adequately staff Delaware County Memorial Hospital. In October, a judge granted a temporary injunction halting the transformation of Delaware County Memorial Hospital into a behavior center. ChristianaCare Health System was set to buy Crozer Health, which runs four hospitals in Delaware County, but both sides weren't able to agree...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police ask for help locating West Chester man

WEST CHESTER, Pa. -- The West Chester Borough Police Department is searching for Francis Bango, 22. An arrest warrant has been issued for Bango. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bango is asked to contact the West Chester Borough Police Department at 610-696-2700 ext. 126 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.
WEST CHESTER, PA
VISTA.Today

These 14 Venues in Chester County Are Rated Among the Region’s Best for Hosting Weddings

Newlyweds in the Philadelphia region have chosen 14 venues in Chester County for this year’s 2022 Couples’ Choice Awards, according to WeddingWire. The WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards recognize local wedding professionals who display excellence in every aspect of their work, including quality, service, responsiveness, and professionalism. Winners are then picked based solely on the reviews provided by more than one million WeddingWire couples.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA

