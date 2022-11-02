Do spirits roam the Battleship NJ? Find out on Ghost Hunters on Nov. 5

The paranormal investigation TV show "Ghost Hunters" is back in South Jersey with a new episode to air Saturday night on the Travel Channel.

After having visited a prison museum and a historic home in Burlington County in recent years, the show recently sent a crew to Camden explore the Battleship New Jersey in search of the spirits of former sailors who still may be wandering its many decks.

The ship is no longer sailing but is open as a museum and war memorial on the Camden waterfront across from Philadelphia.

So, is the most historic Navy battleship and combat veteran of three wars haunted?

Viewers will find the answer on the premiere of “The Ship of Lost Souls. ”

A preview of the battleship episode on the show’s website says a team climbed aboard the battleship to confront “ghostly sailors still manning their posts.”

“Dustin Pari and Kris Williams reunite with the team to help identify the root of the unnerving activity to ensure everyone's safety on board the ship,” the show’s preview description said.

"Ghost Hunters" scoured the ship for five days during February.

“It was quite a production. They had six cameras and brought 29 people,” said ship museum marketing director Jack Willard.

“Although we believe it’s been safe to spend overnights board the ship, it will be good to find out from paranormal experts if there are spirits onboard or not.”

Previously the TV show's teams visited the Burlington County Prison Museum in Mount Holly and White Hill Mansion in Fieldsboro. Also featured on a prior show was the historic ship Olympia, moored across the Delaware River in Philadelphia.

The battleship New Jersey had only one combat fatality onboard in its long history of war service when sailor Robert Oesterwind was killed during the Korean War. The ship also lost another crewman who was a radar technician after he was sent ashore to provide assistance to a peacekeeping force of U.S. Marines in Beirut, Lebanon, in 1983 and was killed when terrorists blew up the Marine barracks.

Carol Comegno loves telling stories about South Jersey life, history and military veterans for the Courier Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. If you have a story to share, call her at 856-486-2473 or email ccomegno@gannettnj.com.

