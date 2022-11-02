Mount Laurel cop accused of hacking woman's Snapchat account had 'numerous' victims: court

A Mount Laurel officer accused of hacking a woman's Snapchat account to access her nude photos allegedly had “numerous other” victims, a court record says.

Rookie officer Ayron Taylor, 22, was logged onto another person’s Snapchat account when detectives seized his cellphone, according to a probable cause statement for his arrest.

Taylor is charged with leaking nude photos taken by the Evesham woman to her social media contacts and with posting the images on her Facebook page.

He admitted to breaching the woman’s Snapchat, Facebook and two email accounts while the victim sought repeatedly to stop the spread of her photos, the statement says.

At one point, the statement says, both the hacker and the victim were logged into the woman’s Facebook page at the same time. The woman “was deleting (nude images) as they were being posted,” it notes.

Taylor told investigators he obtained login and password information for hacks from Reddit, a sometimes-sketchy online community. He told officers he sexually gratified himself "to the nude images of the females whose accounts he would access," the statement says.

The statement also tells how a detective posed online as a 13-year-old girl to send a friend request to the hacker in control of the victim's Snapchat account. It says the hacker responded by sending the “girl” unsolicited nude photos of the Evesham woman and by asking the teen for pictures in return.

Taylor was suspended without pay after his Oct. 21 arrest and is facing termination proceedings, according to a statement from Mount Laurel police.

"We are deeply troubled at the charges that have been filed against Taylor and give our full support to the investigation being conducted by the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office," it said.

The charges are only allegations and Taylor has not been convicted in the case.

An attorney for Taylor on Tuesday said his client "adamantly denies the charges."

"This matter will require an extensive forensic review of the digital evidence linking Mr. Taylor to the crimes alleged," said attorney Kenneth Aita of Haddonfield. "I am in the process of obtaining the evidence and plan on mounting a vigorous defense on behalf of Mr. Taylor."

This may possibly be a case of mistaken identity," Aita continued. "I implore all to not jump to any conclusion regarding Mr. Taylor’s guilt. He is presumed innocent."

The three-page statement details a month-long investigation that used warrants and subpoenas to collect potential evidence, such as Internet addresses and cellphone information, from Snapchat and tech giants AT&T, Verizon, Comcast and Meta, the parent firm of Facebook.

Warrants are pending for potentially incriminating information from Microsoft and Google.

According to the statement, the Evesham woman contacted police in that township on Sept. 20, saying her Snapchat account had been hacked one day earlier. She said naked images from the account “had been distributed to all her Snapchat contacts by an unknown individual."

The nude photos, some taken by the woman when she was a minor, were stored in the “My Eyes Only” section of her account, which required a PIN code to access, the statement says.

The hacker changed the email address associated with the account, preventing the woman from accessing it. A second distribution of naked photos occurred on Sept. 22.

The hack expanded five days later, when nude photos were posted to the victim's Facebook wall and sent to her contacts via Facebook messenger.

The woman said the hacker also was sending Facebook Messenger messages to her friends "and then deleting the conversations so she would not know the naked images/videos were being sent."

A subpoena to Comcast Corp. revealed an attempt to breach the woman’s Snapchat account had happened much earlier than first suspected — on May 4, the statement says.

According to Mount Laurel police, Taylor was off-duty on the dates of the incidents in May and September.

Taylor also told investigators he had tried to hack the woman’s Instagram account, it continues.

Taylor became a full-time police officer with Mount Laurel's department after graduating from the academy in October 2021. He is charged with three counts of computer crime, as well as invasion of privacy and endangering the welfare of a child. He was taken to Burlington County Jail after his arrest, but was released following an appearance in Superior Court.

Anyone with information about alleged hacks by Taylor is asked to contact Evesham police Detective Christopher DeFrancesco. He is assigned to the prosecutor’s High-Tech Crimes Unit as a task force officer.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, the Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.