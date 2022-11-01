El Paso County residents call for hand count of ballots 1 week ahead of election

Some county clerks in Colorado have installed bulletproof glass after receiving death threats from election deniers. One clerk is even wearing a bulletproof vest.Two of the clerks who have fielded the most attacks this election are in the most Republican parts of the state -- Weld and El Paso counties.They say people they once thought of as allies are now among their antagonists."For last 2 years been it's been nonstop - innuendo, threats at all levels," said El Paso County Clerk Chuck Broerman, who is one of the last people you would expect Republicans to turn on.A former county chair...

EL PASO COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO