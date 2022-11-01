El Paso County residents call for hand count of ballots 1 week ahead of election

Read full article on original website
coloradotimesrecorder.com
CO Springs Republican Who Said Mail Ballots ‘Create Real Risk for Fraud’ Votes Her Mail Ballot Every Year
Republican Rachel Stovall, who’s running for the state Legislature in El Paso County, answered a conservative Christian voter guide questionnaire by casting doubt on Colorado’s universal mail-in ballot system, saying, “It creates a real risk for fraud.”. Stovall’s concerns about voting via mail ballots, however, apparently don’t...
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Historic House Race in Southeast Colorado Springs
Election day is fast approaching and one Colorado Springs House race marks a historic moment for Colorado. The bid for House District 17(HD17) represents the only election across the state where two Black women are running against one another for a seat in the House of Representatives. The winner will be the first Black woman to hold this seat.
VIDEO: El Paso County Judge Gets Into Altercation At Polling Site
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office confirmed that an altercation happened at a polling location in East El Paso. According to a news release, it happened at 3:50 p.m. at the Marty Robbins Recreation Center, located at 11620 Vistal Del Sol Dr. It was during early voting in El Paso.
coloradopolitics.com
Pueblo man arrested for attempted tampering in primary election
Police arrested a Pueblo man on Thursday for allegedly trying to tamper with a voting machine during Colorado’s primary election in June. Richard Patton, 31, was booked into the Pueblo County Judicial Center on charges of tampering with a voting machine and cybercrimes, according to the Pueblo Police Department. Patton was arrested without incident at around 9 a.m. Thursday on the 1000 block of Ruppel Avenue in Pueblo.
newsfromthestates.com
District attorneys reviewing affidavits from group that claims 2020 election in Colorado compromised
An El Paso County ballot drop off box in the parking lot of the Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers in Colorado Springs on Oct. 31, 2021 (Julia Fennell/Colorado Newsline) At least two Colorado district attorney offices are looking into matters presented by volunteers of an activist group that last year conducted a voter canvassing effort intended to demonstrate that the results of the 2020 election were compromised.
UPDATE: State issues health warning for marijuana sold in Colorado Springs
The Living Rose Wellness dispensary in Colorado SpringsGoogle Maps. (Colorado Springs, Colo.) State officials warned the public about potential health issues with medical marijuana sold in a Colorado Springs dispensary.
Some county clerks say they're getting death threats from election deniers
Some county clerks in Colorado have installed bulletproof glass after receiving death threats from election deniers. One clerk is even wearing a bulletproof vest.Two of the clerks who have fielded the most attacks this election are in the most Republican parts of the state -- Weld and El Paso counties.They say people they once thought of as allies are now among their antagonists."For last 2 years been it's been nonstop - innuendo, threats at all levels," said El Paso County Clerk Chuck Broerman, who is one of the last people you would expect Republicans to turn on.A former county chair...
KVIA
County Attorney to proceed to remove District Attorney from office
UPDATE: According to a court filing obtained by ABC-7, El Paso County Attorney Jo Anne Bernal plans to advance the case to remove District Attorney Yvonne Rosales from office. This comes after El Paso attorney Omar Carmona filed a petition to remove Rosales from office back in August. Response from...
coloradopolitics.com
ACLU of Colorado calls on local governments to let those with felony convictions run for office
The American Civil Liberties Union sent letters to 12 Colorado governments Wednesday, demanding they stop barring people with felony convictions from running for public office. This warning comes after the ACLU successfully sued Aurora last year for the city charter's prohibition of former felons from holding elected office. An Arapahoe...
KRDO
Business owners meet with Pueblo officials to discuss crime problem
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- Crime is up across Colorado, including in Pueblo. In the last few months, a Pueblo City Councilwoman has said her business was broken into four times. On Thursday, business owners from across the city met with local officials, trying to figure out how to protect themselves. At...
coloradotimesrecorder.com
‘These People Are Not Really Republicans:’ GOP Infighting May Cost GOP a State House Seat
Republicans in El Paso County’s House District 19 failed to select a replacement for former Rep. Tim Geitner (R-Monument) during an attempted vacancy committee meeting this Saturday in Colorado Springs. “Our elected representative from House District 19, Tim Geitner, resigned on Oct. 7,” explained Ryan Graham, the Republican chairman...
coloradosun.com
Republican candidate for Colorado House falsely claims Planned Parenthood sells body parts, FBI instigated U.S. Capitol riot
A Republican candidate for a state House district in Colorado Springs falsely says Planned Parenthood sells the body parts of aborted fetuses and that the FBI instigated the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Pastor Scott Bottoms, who calls himself anti-establishment and part of the “far...
Spate of violent crime unnerves Colorado's business community
The spate of crime that struck metro Denver, including back-to-back shootings that claimed the lives of five people in the last few days alone, has unnerved Colorado's business leaders, some of whom emphasized how the violence is directly affecting residents' quality of life. The recent shootings – which left one killed in Denver on Tuesday, four in Aurora on Sunday – came atop a violent weekend in October, when seven people also died in eight separate shootings along the Front Range. ...
coloradopolitics.com
Former Aurora police chief alleges she was fired illegally, files a notice of claim
Ousted former police chief Vanessa Wilson has taken the first legal steps necessary to sue the city of Aurora, alleging she was illegally fired in retaliation for her reform efforts and discriminated against. Wilson’s attorneys sent a “notice of claim” to the city in September, a step she is required...
This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado
Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Springs councilwoman announces intent to serve through cancer treatment
Colorado Springs City Councilwoman Stephannie Fortune announced Wednesday she has been diagnosed with leukemia and while she intends to finish her term, she will not seek reelection in April. “Cancer is never an easy word to reconcile with and this time is no exception,” Fortune, a breast-cancer survivor, said in...
Aurora interim chief promotes commander after internal board recommended discipline
As Aurora renews its search for a new police chief, the department's interim chief, Dan Oates, is attempting to swat away criticism after his own review board recommended he discipline one of his close department associates for conduct unbecoming an officer. Instead, Oates rejected the findings of an exhaustive internal affairs investigation, and also rejected a recommendation by his review board for corrective action, and instead promoted Commander Cassidee Carlson to Division Chief of Patrol, sparking claims of favoritism and once again roiling the department in controversy."The promotion is a bad look," said Aurora City Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky.Carlson became the...
coloradopolitics.com
Aurora Mayor Coffman criticizes RTD for its response to R-Line derailment
More than 11 weeks after the Regional Transportation District's R-Line light rail train derailed, service has not returned and the shuttle buses bridging the gap for riders stopped. That drew the ire of Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman. “RTD is clearly a bloated bureaucracy in search of a mission and providing...
Robbery at business on Friday afternoon
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a business near Knob Hill was robbed in the afternoon of Friday, Nov. 4. According to CSPD, at around 12:30 p.m. officers were called to a robbery at a business in the 3200 block of East Platte Avenue, near North Circle Drive. CSPD […]
95% of suspects featured on Pueblo’s ‘Safe Streets’ list have been arrested
PUEBLO, Colo (KRDO) -- One program in Pueblo is seeing major success in catching criminals. Pueblo Police says since its inception in 2016, their Safe Streets Program has arrested 95 percent of the suspects featured. The Safe Streets Task Force, which includes Pueblo Police, Pueblo County Sheriff, and the FBI decide together what wanted suspects The post 95% of suspects featured on Pueblo’s ‘Safe Streets’ list have been arrested appeared first on KRDO.
