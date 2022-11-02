The moon will turn red early Tuesday morning during an astronomical phenomenon unlike any other until 2025. The sun, Earth and moon will align to create a total lunar eclipse before daybreak on Nov. 8 that will be visible over all of North America. This will be the second lunar eclipse visible from the continent this year, the first one taking place on May 25-26. In addition to being visible across North America, the upcoming eclipse will also be seen from Hawaii, Australia, New Zealand, Japan and eastern Asia.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO