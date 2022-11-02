Read full article on original website
Elite Exhausts & Fabrication Earns Reputation for High-Quality Automotive Repair and Fabrication Services
Brisbane, Qld – Elite Exhausts & Fabrication, a family-owned leader in automotive repair and fabrication, has earned recognition as a leading specialist for customers in the surrounding communities of Brisbane, Australia. Based on the north side of Brisbane, Elite Exhausts & Fabrication offers a complete range of automotive repair,...
Full 'Beaver Blood Moon': How to see the last total lunar eclipse for 2 years
Election Day is sure to have Americans transfixed as they stare at their screens and eagerly await the results in the midterm races. But they might want to look up first. That’s because, while the election is a major event, it’s not the only event taking place Nov. 8 — and it's unlikely to be as visually spectacular as the total lunar eclipse set to play out in the sky hours earlier.
Augmented Analytics Market Size to reach USD 32.64 Billion by 2027 | Industry Forecast, Growth and Share
The global augmented analytics market size reached US$ 8.27 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 32.64 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 23.50% during 2022-2027. Augmented Analytics Market Overview. The latest research study “Augmented Analytics Market: Global...
GreenLivingshk Launches Wholesale Plant-Based Loofah Sponge & Back Scrub for B2B Business
GreenLivingshk is proud to announce that it has made its first major introduction into the loofah sponge business. With decades of experience in manufacturing and bulk wholesale, GreenLivingshk ensures that it will be able to provide businesses with first-rate loofah sponge at a reasonable price. GreenLivingshk has already begun amassing...
Moon to turn red during last total lunar eclipse until 2025
The moon will turn red early Tuesday morning during an astronomical phenomenon unlike any other until 2025. The sun, Earth and moon will align to create a total lunar eclipse before daybreak on Nov. 8 that will be visible over all of North America. This will be the second lunar eclipse visible from the continent this year, the first one taking place on May 25-26. In addition to being visible across North America, the upcoming eclipse will also be seen from Hawaii, Australia, New Zealand, Japan and eastern Asia.
JS Sourcing Offers Top-Quality Chinese Products
JS Sourcing specializes in sourcing different products from China. With them, clients can be confident of getting spot or all-in-one buying solutions in the country. The company takes immense pride in being a top-sourcing company. They have been in the industry since the year 2011. This deep experience enables the company to consistently deliver hassle-free, easy-to-implement solutions that give clients’ businesses the resources to grow. Their services are great options for wholesalers and small businesses that purchase in bulk from China for cost-efficient buying.
Primo Roasting Equipment Launches a Roaster Trade-in Program
Leading provider of innovative coffee roasting solutions, Primo Roasting Equipment, announces the introduction of a new Roaster Trade-in program allowing customers to swap used machines for new ones. Primo Roasting Equipment has introduced a new Roaster Trade-in program designed to enable customers of the company to exchange their used equipment...
Pivot Advantage Accounting and Advisory Inc shares the benefits of online accounting solutions
Accounting firm Pivot Advantage and Advisory Inc highlights the advantages of online accounting solutions for businesses. Accounting is becoming simpler for firms to manage because of online accounting, sometimes known as cloud accounting. Business owners may spend more time concentrating on their operations since online accounting saves them time. Numerous...
Bootstrack is disrupting the $1.5 Trillion Ed-tech & Tourism Industry with its Fast-track Global Programs
Bootstrack offers eco-futuristic programs to upskill students, professionals, creators, freelancers, marketers, and anyone with a keen interest in the business industry. Beating the mainstream way of traditional education, there has been an uprise of programs and courses targeting to upskill or find solutions to specific business needs. Such programs are offered by Bootstrack, a company based out of Singapore.
Schneider Electric’s Anna Timme Appointed to Infrastructure Mason’s Climate Accord Governing Board, Furthering its Data Center Sustainability Partnership
Anna Timme appointed to iMasons Climate Accord board to help advance industry sustainability efforts. Schneider Electric shares embodied carbon product documentation to advance methodology for carbon accounting. Schneider Electric continues to show commitment to a sustainable data center industry. Schneider Electric, the global leader in digital transformation of energy management...
Precision Medicine Software Developers Market is projected to grow at an annualized rate of 30%, till 2032 | Roots Analysis
Roots Analysis has announced the addition of “Precision Medicine Software Developers Market 2021-2032” report to its list of offerings. Given their ability to cater to the existing unmet needs in the healthcare sector, various industry stakeholders have made investments for the development and implementation of precision medicine software applications for diagnosis, analysis and treatment of a range of disorders.
Barrier Films Demand to Surge at 5.3% CAGR, Creating US$ US$ 40.1 Billion Market Opportunity by 2025 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
“Browse 109 market data Tables and 67 Figures spread through 180 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Barrier Films Market””. Barrier Films Market by Material (PE, PET, PP, Polyamide, Organic Coatings, Inorganic Oxide Coatings), End-Use Industry (Food & Beverage Packaging, Pharmaceutical Packaging, Agriculture), and Region (North America, APAC, Europe)
New Removable Peel-and-Stick Wallpaper for Rental Properties
WallpaperMural are once again leading the market with their self-adhesive paper products. Already the first-to-market in the UK with a paper peel-and-stick wallpaper, now the technology has been further improved to make the product safer for rental properties. A new class of adhesives have been developed in partnership with the...
Doc Sheets Version 4.0 Makes Traceability Easy with Trace Graphs
Doc Sheets software is a versatile requirement management platform with many great features (lifecycle management, change management, workflow management, traceability, and more). This software is designed as an alternative to traditional word processors and spreadsheets. Doc Sheets has already been recognized as the most intuitive software with excellent user experience...
Temperature Controlled Packaging Market Size Recent Developments, DROC, Regional Insights, Opportunities, and Competitive Intelligence Insights 2022
For instance, FedEx Express facilitated temperature controlled packaging for the transportation of vaccines, surgical implants, and numerous medical and healthcare products derived from biological sources in the Middle East, Indian Subcontinent, and Africa. The demand for temperature-controlled packaging has increased for specimen collection and transfer of Covid-19 patients. Temperature Controlled...
Cyferd expands into the GCC region with a new office in Dubai to meet the demand for its revolutionary technology
This month, Cyferd announced its expansion into the Middle East region with the opening of its GCC operation in Dubai. This step now means that the digital transformation company covers key markets, with offices already established in London, Leicester, Barcelona and New York. The move to the GCC opens a...
XOOCITY Is All Set to Launch Hong Kong City in the Metaverse
XOOCITY has been a part of the digital ecosystem for a while, believing in the potential of building a digital metaverse for the interaction of the community. Being the first virtual land ownership platform built as a replica version of Hong Kong city, XOOCITY is creating an environment that makes people feel at home. While creating a metaverse in alignment with the city, it will allow users to sell, stake, and develop NFTs against it. XOOCITY is not residing in a single mega-city but intends to continue its journey in creating metaverses out of real cities, presenting a complete multitude of tourist attractions, buildings, skyscrapers, and landscapes.
Aeva Expands Globally Amidst Growing Demand for High Performance 4D LiDAR Technology
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2022-- Aeva ® (NYSE: AEVA), a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, today announced the expansion of its global presence with new teams hired in Germany, India and Thailand and the appointment of industry veteran Clement Kong to lead sales in the Asia Pacific region. The new teams will support sales, technology development and manufacturing to accelerate the development of Aeva’s next generation 4D LiDAR™ technology and deepen customer relationships across the European and Asia Pacific markets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103005601/en/ Aeva expands globally, hires new teams in Germany, India and Thailand (Graphic: Business Wire)
A Personal Branding Service “Pivot” Rising With Catalina Valentino As The Influencer And Role Model
Pivot is a company specializing in maximizing the brand power of CEOs, celebrities, and politicians with time-saving methods. As the world evolves, more people are starting new businesses. Still, to stand out from the competition, one has to be unique and maximize their brand value which will help in generating leads to generate revenue and attract more clients. Pivot is a personal branding service that builds a reputation for clients to position them as experts and a person of influence in their respective industries to help them expand their businesses.
India Launches a New Online Visa System for Medical Tourists
The Government of India has announced a new online visa system for medical tourists.The new system is designed to streamline the process and make it more efficient. It will also allow patients to apply for a visa from the comfort of their own home.This is good news for medical tourists who are looking to receive treatment in India. The country is known for its high quality of care and low cost of treatment. With this new system in place, it will be easier than ever to get a visa and receive the treatment you need.
