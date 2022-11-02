Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The best BLT sandwich I have ever had is at a Deli in Elk Grove VillageChicago Food KingElk Grove Village, IL
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrows sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Biden, Harris head to Chicago for the weekend to rally support before midterm electionsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago AIS Commissioner asked in Confirmation Hearing About Buying Vacant Buildings to Address Migrant, Homeless NeedsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Related
fox32chicago.com
Pregnant woman facing murder charge to be released from jail after community group provides bond
CHICAGO - A woman facing a first-degree murder charge is expected to be released from Cook County Jail on Friday evening after a community group agreed to post bond on her behalf. Keshia Golden is a rare case in Cook County where most defendants charged with the state’s most serious...
ABC7 Chicago
Judge reduces bail for pregnant Chicago woman accused of killing baby's dad after baby shower
CHICAGO -- A Cook County judge on Thursday reduced bail for a pregnant woman charged with first-degree murder so she won't have to give birth behind bars. The decision got no argument from prosecutors, even though just last week they asked a different judge to hold Keshia Golden without bail.
‘I made you suffer’: Chicago man charged with murder of missing pregnant girlfriend
CHICAGO — A man has been charged with the murder of his pregnant girlfriend who had been missing since last month. Yaer Shen, 46, is facing one felony count of first-degree murder, one felony count of intentional homicide of an unborn child and one felony count of concealing homicidal death. Shen was arrested Tuesday at […]
fox32chicago.com
Man charged with gunning down girlfriend’s ex while picking up kids in Bridgeport grocery store parking lot
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old man is facing a murder charge for allegedly shooting to death his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend in the parking lot of a busy Bridgeport grocery store last year. On Nov. 7, 2021, Adrian Soto and his girlfriend drove to a Mariano’s in the 3100 block of South...
fox32chicago.com
Suburban man fatally shot his wife in the head on Halloween: prosecutors
KANE COUNTY, Ill. - A suburban man is accused of fatally shooting his wife on Halloween, prosecutors said. Timothy Gordon, 46, of Montgomery, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm without a FOID, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, domestic battery and aggravated assault.
fox32chicago.com
Citing state law, judge reduces bail for pregnant Chicago woman charged with murder
CHICAGO - A Cook County judge on Thursday reduced bail for a pregnant woman charged with first-degree murder so she won’t have to give birth behind bars. The decision got no argument from prosecutors, even though just last week they asked a different judge to hold Keshia Golden without bail.
Chicago police officers pack courtroom at hearing for suspect in shooting of Officer Danny Golden
Injured Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden was escorted home in a massive police convoy that stretched from downtown to the South Side.
fox32chicago.com
'We will bring an army': Danny Golden supporters show up to hearing after suspect requests bond review
CHICAGO - A suspect involved in the shooting of off-duty Chicago police officer Danny Golden asked a judge Thursday to be released from jail as he awaits trial. Bryant Hayes, 22, is facing attempted murder charges, and is among three suspects charged in the shooting and paralyzing of Golden. Golden...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police release photo of suspect wanted in connection to fatal shooting at Greyhound bus station
CHICAGO - Police are searching for a 26-year-old man who has an active arrest warrant in connection to the fatal shooting of a man outside a Greyhound bus station last month. On Oct. 24, Duwon Gaddis, 30, allegedly got into an argument with another person around 11 a.m. and was shot once near the bus station located at 630 W. Harrison St., according to Chicago police.
Woman stabbed several times while sitting in vehicle on SW Side, Chicago police say
An unknown offender pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the woman multiple time in the body, police said.
wlip.com
Woman Charged After Young Children Were Found Left Alone
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha mother faces charges after her young children were discovered to have been left home alone last weekend. The family lived in an apartment building adjacent to the one that burned last Sunday morning-a fire which left two people dead. Now 27 year old Tenisha Gaston...
Family wants justice after veteran Streets and San worker is crushed to death on job
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A routine workday last week turned deadly for a longtime worker with the Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation. As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, a memorial with letters and balloons was still set up Thursday night in the alley behind 46th Street and Sacramento Avenue in the Brighton Park neighborhood where Edward Bowersox was killed a week earlier. His family says his coworker on the garbage crew made a turn with a truck that crushed him. The beloved Streets and San waste collector died while doing what his family says he enjoyed – working and serving...
2 Chicago cops face dismissal for allegedly lying about fatal shooting in 2010
CHICAGO - Two officers who allegedly lied about the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old man are now facing dismissal more than 12 years after the deadly encounter, which has already cost the city millions of dollars in a lawsuit. Chicago Police Supt. David Brown filed disciplinary charges with the Chicago...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man crashed stolen vehicle, dropped gun while fleeing from police
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old Chicago man was arrested after allegedly crashing a stolen vehicle and dropping his gun while fleeing from police Wednesday. At about 6 p.m., Cook County Sheriff's Street Crime Suppression Unit investigators observed a vehicle that was reported stolen. The 2013 Hyundai Elantra turned in an alley...
wglc.net
Repeat offender kicks cop in the groin, again
A Chicago man was recently released from prison after being arrested for punching a woman in the face and kicking a cop in the groin. Six days lafter his parole, he was arrested again for punching a woman in the face and kicking a cop in the groin. Both the woman and the cop are fine. The man was charged with felony aggravated battery of a peace officer and misdemeanor battery.
5 women stole $9,500 worth of merchandise from Kohl's, attempted to flee police: prosecutors
WOODRIDGE, Ill. - Bond has been set for five women accused of stealing merchandise from the Kohl's store in Woodridge. Aalayah Allen, 25, of Milwaukee, Navora Brashear, 21, of Avondale, Arizona, Kenyuanna Gunby, of Milwaukee, Ahnamarie Brown, 19, of Milwaukee, and Makayla Jones-Spencer, 21, of Milwaukee, have all been charged with one count of burglary and one count of misdemeanor mob action.
Teenage boy found dead at Cook County forest preserve, ME's office rules it a homicide
Cook County Sheriff’s police are investigating the homicide of a University Park teen whose body was found in the south suburbs. Sheriff’s police said they found 16-year-old Jaiden Howard’s body in a forest preserve near Dixmoor Tuesday night.
cwbchicago.com
Man stabbed Red Line passenger for vaping on the train, prosecutors say
Prosecutors say a Chicago man stabbed a Red Line passenger because the victim was vaping on the train in violation of a city ordinance. The victim was wearing headphones, using his phone, and vaping as he rode a southbound train to work at the University of Chicago around 5:42 a.m. Thursday, prosecutors said. As the train passed through Lincoln Park, another passenger, identified by officials as 49-year-old Corey Bulliox, started yelling that vaping is not allowed on the CTA.
WGNtv.com
16-year-old boy found shot to death in forest preserve
DIXMOOR, Ill. — A 16-year-old boy was found dead Tuesday with a gunshot wound to the head inside a Cook County forest preserve. Just before 6 p.m., the Cook County Sheriff’s Office were requested by Cook County Forest Preserve police to conduct a shooting investigation at the Calumet Woods Forest Preserve, located near the 14000 block of South Thornton Road in Dixmoor.
Missing boy, 12, found safe, family says
A 12-year-old boy is home safe again after going missing for a day, his family said.
Comments / 0