Suburban man fatally shot his wife in the head on Halloween: prosecutors

KANE COUNTY, Ill. - A suburban man is accused of fatally shooting his wife on Halloween, prosecutors said. Timothy Gordon, 46, of Montgomery, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm without a FOID, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, domestic battery and aggravated assault.
Chicago police release photo of suspect wanted in connection to fatal shooting at Greyhound bus station

CHICAGO - Police are searching for a 26-year-old man who has an active arrest warrant in connection to the fatal shooting of a man outside a Greyhound bus station last month. On Oct. 24, Duwon Gaddis, 30, allegedly got into an argument with another person around 11 a.m. and was shot once near the bus station located at 630 W. Harrison St., according to Chicago police.
Woman Charged After Young Children Were Found Left Alone

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha mother faces charges after her young children were discovered to have been left home alone last weekend. The family lived in an apartment building adjacent to the one that burned last Sunday morning-a fire which left two people dead. Now 27 year old Tenisha Gaston...
Family wants justice after veteran Streets and San worker is crushed to death on job

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A routine workday last week turned deadly for a longtime worker with the Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation. As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, a memorial with letters and balloons was still set up Thursday night in the alley behind 46th Street and Sacramento Avenue in the Brighton Park neighborhood where Edward Bowersox was killed a week earlier. His family says his coworker on the garbage crew made a turn with a truck that crushed him. The beloved Streets and San waste collector died while doing what his family says he enjoyed – working and serving...
Chicago man crashed stolen vehicle, dropped gun while fleeing from police

CHICAGO - An 18-year-old Chicago man was arrested after allegedly crashing a stolen vehicle and dropping his gun while fleeing from police Wednesday. At about 6 p.m., Cook County Sheriff's Street Crime Suppression Unit investigators observed a vehicle that was reported stolen. The 2013 Hyundai Elantra turned in an alley...
Repeat offender kicks cop in the groin, again

A Chicago man was recently released from prison after being arrested for punching a woman in the face and kicking a cop in the groin. Six days lafter his parole, he was arrested again for punching a woman in the face and kicking a cop in the groin. Both the woman and the cop are fine. The man was charged with felony aggravated battery of a peace officer and misdemeanor battery.
5 women stole $9,500 worth of merchandise from Kohl's, attempted to flee police: prosecutors

WOODRIDGE, Ill. - Bond has been set for five women accused of stealing merchandise from the Kohl's store in Woodridge. Aalayah Allen, 25, of Milwaukee, Navora Brashear, 21, of Avondale, Arizona, Kenyuanna Gunby, of Milwaukee, Ahnamarie Brown, 19, of Milwaukee, and Makayla Jones-Spencer, 21, of Milwaukee, have all been charged with one count of burglary and one count of misdemeanor mob action.
Man stabbed Red Line passenger for vaping on the train, prosecutors say

Prosecutors say a Chicago man stabbed a Red Line passenger because the victim was vaping on the train in violation of a city ordinance. The victim was wearing headphones, using his phone, and vaping as he rode a southbound train to work at the University of Chicago around 5:42 a.m. Thursday, prosecutors said. As the train passed through Lincoln Park, another passenger, identified by officials as 49-year-old Corey Bulliox, started yelling that vaping is not allowed on the CTA.
16-year-old boy found shot to death in forest preserve

DIXMOOR, Ill. — A 16-year-old boy was found dead Tuesday with a gunshot wound to the head inside a Cook County forest preserve. Just before 6 p.m., the Cook County Sheriff’s Office were requested by Cook County Forest Preserve police to conduct a shooting investigation at the Calumet Woods Forest Preserve, located near the 14000 block of South Thornton Road in Dixmoor.
