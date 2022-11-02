Read full article on original website
Related
Russia-Ukraine war live: Kherson looted ahead of expected battle for city; Russian conscripts receiving ‘little or no training’ – as it happened
Russian troops taking vehicles, art and even religious artefacts from Kherson; UK says Russia struggling to train new recruits
WSLS
Italy's far-right leader visits EU: "We are not Martians"
BRUSSELS – New far-right Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni used her first visit to European Union headquarters in Brussels Thursday to declare that Italy will be a force to reckon with in EU affairs, leaving it unclear whether that was a promise or a threat from one of the bloc's powerful founding members.
WSLS
Marcon welcomes French questions on climate ahead of COP27
PARIS – French President Emmanuel Macron released a selfie video on social media platforms Saturday asking the public to send him questions about what France should do about climate change and biodiversity. Thousands of responses quickly poured in. Several were hostile or questioned his sincerity, but they also included...
WSLS
N. Korea fires more missiles as US flies bombers over South
SEOUL – North Korea added to its recent barrage of weapons demonstrations by launching four ballistic missiles into the sea on Saturday, as the United States sent two supersonic bombers streaking over South Korea in a dueling display of military might that underscored rising tensions in the region. South...
WSLS
Greece urged to dig harder on phone surveillance scandal
ATHENS – A European parliamentary committee investigating the use of spyware in the 27-country bloc urged Greek officials on Friday to do more to shed light on a phone surveillance scandal that targeted opposition politicians and journalists. “We learnt a lot but we also still feel that a lot...
WSLS
Bank of England makes biggest interest rate hike in 30 years
LONDON – The Bank of England rolled out its biggest interest rate increase in three decades Thursday, saying the move was needed to beat back stubbornly high inflation that is eroding living standards and is likely to trigger a “prolonged” recession. The central bank boosted its key...
Comments / 0