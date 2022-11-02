ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saxonburg, PA

butlerradio.com

Jeep Festival Holding Toy Fundraiser

A local organization is trying to help make a better holiday season for kids in need through a toy collection this weekend. The Friends of the Bantam Jeep Association will hold a Holiday Toy Drive Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. in Portersville. Admission to this event at the Bantam Quarry...
PORTERSVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: Art events, spaghetti dinners, craft shows, more

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
GREENSBURG, PA
butlerradio.com

Spaghetti Dinner To Benefit Cranberry Volunteer Fire Company

A fundraiser to benefit a local fire company is planned for this weekend. The annual Spaghetti Dinner of the Cranberry Township Volunteer Fire Company’s Ladies Auxiliary will take place Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Route 19 Fire Station. The dinner will include spaghetti and meatballs, salad,...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
butlerradio.com

BC3 Cranberry Hosting Open House

Butler County Community College’s Cranberry campus is holding an open house tonight. The event is free and open to any prospective student who wants to learn more about the college. Students will have a chance to tour classrooms and the facility, which is on Executive Drive in Cranberry Twp.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Farkleberry Craft Show returns to Cranberry

Fans of homemade goods won’t have to travel far to see the work of crafters and artisans from around Pennsylvania this weekend. The annual Farkleberry Craft Show returns to the Cranberry Township Municipal Center on Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., bringing about 100 crafters together to show off and sell their handmade wares.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
butlerradio.com

Good Samaritan Hospice Hosting Holiday Gathering

There’s still time for those experiencing loss to register to attend a gathering in Cabot next week. Good Samaritan Hospice is hosting free holiday grief workshop titled “Hope and Healing for the Holidays” from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, November 12th at the office location in Middlesex.
CABOT, PA
wcn247.com

Pizza shop in town that many are unaware of

WCN 24/7 · Pizza shop in town that many are unaware of. NEW WILMINGTON, Pa— Growing up with Augustine’s pizza as a staple in my house had me mind-blown when I realized Chubby’s was using their recipe. Chubby’s is a family-owned restaurant located right outside of Westminster College’s campus, owned by Anthony “Skip” Ross, Vito Cialella, and Ron Nicholson. They got their recipe from Frank Augustine, who owns the popular Augustine’s pizza. Unfortunately, Augustine’s pizza shop had burnt down around 2014. Skip wanted to reincarnate the fresh Augustine’s pizza into Chubby’s pizza.
NEW WILMINGTON, PA
butlerradio.com

Firehouse Subs Fundraiser To Benefit Butler Twp. Fire

Hungry customers will have a chance to enjoy a good hoagie while supporting local firefighters. The Firehouse Subs in the Butler Crossing Plaza is hosting a Community Day with the Butler Township Volunteer Fire Department from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday. A ladder truck from the department will be on-site...
BUTLER, PA
ellwoodcity.org

David A. Kondrasuk, 55

David A. Kondrasuk, 55, of Ellwood City passed away November 3, 2022, at his home. He was the son of the late Jack and Shermanetta (Young) Kondrasuk and was born November 8, 1966, in Ellwood City. He is survived by his sister; Carol A. Kondrasuk of Bradenton, FL., two nieces;...
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
butlerradio.com

Cranberry Twp. Purchases New AEDs

Cranberry Township is taking steps to make sure the necessary tools are available to its residents in case of a medical emergency. The township says they purchased and replaced 18 automated external defibrillators, also known as AEDs—at strategic places throughout the municipality. The devices are in the UPMC Passavant...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
kidsburgh.org

12 things to do with kids in Pittsburgh this weekend, including sensory-friendly fun and free events

Photo above courtesy of Meadowcroft Rockshelter/Heinz History Center. Yes, the (fake) cobwebs have come down and the pumpkin decorations are being tucked away ’til next October. But Pittsburgh is still gearing up for plenty of fun things to do with kids in Pittsburgh during the weekend ahead. Check out this sensory-friendly activity, as well as a road race for the whole family. Along with the whole lineup of fun events listed below, don’t forget to visit our daily events calendar for a full listing of community-submitted events, too.
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Longtime McDonalds Employee Recognized For Decades Of Service

A longtime employee at an iconic Butler establishment was honored for her nearly 50 years of service yesterday. Judy Yanul has worked at local McDonald’s Restaurants for the last 46 years. Most recently she has served as the first assistant and department manager for the McDonald’s at the Clearview Mall.
BUTLER, PA
ellwoodcity.org

Real Estate Transfers For October 2022

BOO! Don’t be spooked or scared by a move in October, many area residents took the time to relocate during the month. According to RocketHomes.com, the median selling price for real estate in Lawrence County, Pennsylvania is up 5.0% over last October. Courtesy of the Lawrence County Recorder of...
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Pittsburgh mourns beloved community leader and organizer

Friends and family are mourning the death of local activist and community organizer Celeste Scott. Brittani Murray, a close friend of Scott’s, announced her death on Facebook earlier today, writing that Scott “passed away suddenly this morning.”. Scott worked at Pittsburgh United as an affordable housing organizer and...
PITTSBURGH, PA

