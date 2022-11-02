Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Closes Location In PennsylvaniaBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Is Your Local Walmart Permanently Closing?Joel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania witness says orb UFOs near ground appear oftenRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Seeking New Friends: What Do You Do When You Become Bored With The People In Your Life?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral injures at least 6Deccan HeraldPittsburgh, PA
Related
5 things to do in Westmoreland County this weekend: Nov. 4-6
The annual Holiday Market is planned for noon-4 p.m. Saturday on the grounds of the Ligonier Country Market, at West Main Street and Springer Road in Ligonier. The market features holiday-themed items and other merchandise handcrafted by dozens of area vendors. Food and beverages will be available. For more information,...
butlerradio.com
Jeep Festival Holding Toy Fundraiser
A local organization is trying to help make a better holiday season for kids in need through a toy collection this weekend. The Friends of the Bantam Jeep Association will hold a Holiday Toy Drive Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. in Portersville. Admission to this event at the Bantam Quarry...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Art events, spaghetti dinners, craft shows, more
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
butlerradio.com
Spaghetti Dinner To Benefit Cranberry Volunteer Fire Company
A fundraiser to benefit a local fire company is planned for this weekend. The annual Spaghetti Dinner of the Cranberry Township Volunteer Fire Company’s Ladies Auxiliary will take place Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Route 19 Fire Station. The dinner will include spaghetti and meatballs, salad,...
butlerradio.com
BC3 Cranberry Hosting Open House
Butler County Community College’s Cranberry campus is holding an open house tonight. The event is free and open to any prospective student who wants to learn more about the college. Students will have a chance to tour classrooms and the facility, which is on Executive Drive in Cranberry Twp.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Festival of Lights to bring crafts, fireworks, Christmas festivities to La Roche
La Roche University will bring a variety of festive activities to its McCandless campus with its annual Festival of Lights celebration. Slated for Dec. 2, the event will begin with a craft show from 3 to 9 p.m. at Zappala Campus Center and end with a fireworks display over the campus at 8:30 p.m.
Sewickley's Tull Family Theater will be renamed next year
The Tull Family Theater, a Sewickley nonprofit, will be going by a new name for at least the next decade. It is being renamed The Lindsay Theater and Cultural Center — or “The Lindsay,” for short — effective Jan. 1 . The change is part of...
cranberryeagle.com
Farkleberry Craft Show returns to Cranberry
Fans of homemade goods won’t have to travel far to see the work of crafters and artisans from around Pennsylvania this weekend. The annual Farkleberry Craft Show returns to the Cranberry Township Municipal Center on Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., bringing about 100 crafters together to show off and sell their handmade wares.
Local grocer returns to Millvale Borough after 20 years
MILLVALE BOROUGH, Pa. — After more than 20 years without a grocery store, Millvale Borough is celebrating the return of a local grocer. A small coffee shop and corner market, Millvale Market, is set to launch on Grant Avenue in the coming months. “This space was created by the...
butlerradio.com
Good Samaritan Hospice Hosting Holiday Gathering
There’s still time for those experiencing loss to register to attend a gathering in Cabot next week. Good Samaritan Hospice is hosting free holiday grief workshop titled “Hope and Healing for the Holidays” from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, November 12th at the office location in Middlesex.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Schake family can trace roots back to Hill's Church founding in Murrysville
The Emmanuel Reformed United Church of Christ in Murrysville often goes by the much shorter moniker of Hill’s Church. On Oct. 23, more than 100 people who can trace their lineage back to one of the men who donated the land for the church gathered there for a reunion.
wcn247.com
Pizza shop in town that many are unaware of
WCN 24/7 · Pizza shop in town that many are unaware of. NEW WILMINGTON, Pa— Growing up with Augustine’s pizza as a staple in my house had me mind-blown when I realized Chubby’s was using their recipe. Chubby’s is a family-owned restaurant located right outside of Westminster College’s campus, owned by Anthony “Skip” Ross, Vito Cialella, and Ron Nicholson. They got their recipe from Frank Augustine, who owns the popular Augustine’s pizza. Unfortunately, Augustine’s pizza shop had burnt down around 2014. Skip wanted to reincarnate the fresh Augustine’s pizza into Chubby’s pizza.
butlerradio.com
Firehouse Subs Fundraiser To Benefit Butler Twp. Fire
Hungry customers will have a chance to enjoy a good hoagie while supporting local firefighters. The Firehouse Subs in the Butler Crossing Plaza is hosting a Community Day with the Butler Township Volunteer Fire Department from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday. A ladder truck from the department will be on-site...
ellwoodcity.org
David A. Kondrasuk, 55
David A. Kondrasuk, 55, of Ellwood City passed away November 3, 2022, at his home. He was the son of the late Jack and Shermanetta (Young) Kondrasuk and was born November 8, 1966, in Ellwood City. He is survived by his sister; Carol A. Kondrasuk of Bradenton, FL., two nieces;...
butlerradio.com
Cranberry Twp. Purchases New AEDs
Cranberry Township is taking steps to make sure the necessary tools are available to its residents in case of a medical emergency. The township says they purchased and replaced 18 automated external defibrillators, also known as AEDs—at strategic places throughout the municipality. The devices are in the UPMC Passavant...
kidsburgh.org
12 things to do with kids in Pittsburgh this weekend, including sensory-friendly fun and free events
Photo above courtesy of Meadowcroft Rockshelter/Heinz History Center. Yes, the (fake) cobwebs have come down and the pumpkin decorations are being tucked away ’til next October. But Pittsburgh is still gearing up for plenty of fun things to do with kids in Pittsburgh during the weekend ahead. Check out this sensory-friendly activity, as well as a road race for the whole family. Along with the whole lineup of fun events listed below, don’t forget to visit our daily events calendar for a full listing of community-submitted events, too.
butlerradio.com
Longtime McDonalds Employee Recognized For Decades Of Service
A longtime employee at an iconic Butler establishment was honored for her nearly 50 years of service yesterday. Judy Yanul has worked at local McDonald’s Restaurants for the last 46 years. Most recently she has served as the first assistant and department manager for the McDonald’s at the Clearview Mall.
ellwoodcity.org
Real Estate Transfers For October 2022
BOO! Don’t be spooked or scared by a move in October, many area residents took the time to relocate during the month. According to RocketHomes.com, the median selling price for real estate in Lawrence County, Pennsylvania is up 5.0% over last October. Courtesy of the Lawrence County Recorder of...
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh mourns beloved community leader and organizer
Friends and family are mourning the death of local activist and community organizer Celeste Scott. Brittani Murray, a close friend of Scott’s, announced her death on Facebook earlier today, writing that Scott “passed away suddenly this morning.”. Scott worked at Pittsburgh United as an affordable housing organizer and...
Liquidation sales begin at bankrupt home goods retailer Altmeyer's
Bankrupt home goods retailer Altmeyer’s started a liquidation sale at four of its locations Thursday. Stores in New Kensington, Greensburg, Uniontown and West Mifflin are open for the sale, which offers discounts of 20% to 50%. Stores in Butler and Johnstown are not open. The sale is authorized by...
Comments / 0