Russia-Ukraine war live: Kherson looted ahead of expected battle for city; Russian conscripts receiving ‘little or no training’ – as it happened
Russian troops taking vehicles, art and even religious artefacts from Kherson; UK says Russia struggling to train new recruits
Russia, China block plans for Antarctic marine protections
WELLINGTON – Russia and China have again blocked plans supported by the European Union, the United States and 23 other nations to protect three vast stretches of ocean around Antarctica from most fishing. But conservationists said there were some positives from a two-week international meeting on the future of...
Germany's Scholz makes difficult visit to assertive China
BERLIN – Chancellor Olaf Scholz is making his first visit to China as German leader this week, a diplomatically delicate trip while Germany and the European Union work on their strategy toward an increasingly assertive and authoritarian Beijing. Scholz's messages will face close scrutiny. While his nearly year-old government...
Marcon welcomes French questions on climate ahead of COP27
PARIS – French President Emmanuel Macron released a selfie video on social media platforms Saturday asking the public to send him questions about what France should do about climate change and biodiversity. Thousands of responses quickly poured in. Several were hostile or questioned his sincerity, but they also included...
Iran marks 1979 US Embassy takeover amid nationwide protests
DUBAI – Iran on Friday marked the 1979 takeover of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran as its theocracy faces nationwide protests after the September death of a 22-year-old woman who was arrested by the country's morality police. Meanwhile, activists in southeast Iran claimed security forces killed at least 16 people in protests there.
US supports calls for external ethics probe into OAS chief
The head of the Organization of American States is facing a call from the Biden administration for an external probe into possible misconduct tied to his intimate relationship with a subordinate
