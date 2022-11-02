ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

click orlando

Russia, China block plans for Antarctic marine protections

WELLINGTON – Russia and China have again blocked plans supported by the European Union, the United States and 23 other nations to protect three vast stretches of ocean around Antarctica from most fishing. But conservationists said there were some positives from a two-week international meeting on the future of...
click orlando

Germany's Scholz makes difficult visit to assertive China

BERLIN – Chancellor Olaf Scholz is making his first visit to China as German leader this week, a diplomatically delicate trip while Germany and the European Union work on their strategy toward an increasingly assertive and authoritarian Beijing. Scholz's messages will face close scrutiny. While his nearly year-old government...
click orlando

Marcon welcomes French questions on climate ahead of COP27

PARIS – French President Emmanuel Macron released a selfie video on social media platforms Saturday asking the public to send him questions about what France should do about climate change and biodiversity. Thousands of responses quickly poured in. Several were hostile or questioned his sincerity, but they also included...
click orlando

Iran marks 1979 US Embassy takeover amid nationwide protests

DUBAI – Iran on Friday marked the 1979 takeover of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran as its theocracy faces nationwide protests after the September death of a 22-year-old woman who was arrested by the country's morality police. Meanwhile, activists in southeast Iran claimed security forces killed at least 16 people in protests there.
