New York City, NY

CBS New York

Long Island deli will stay open thanks to help from landlord

PLAINVIEW, N.Y. -- The owners of a Jewish deli on Long Island that had planned to close for good after 56 years say they're staying open.The last day of business at Regal Kosher Delicatessen in Plainview was set for this Sunday.READ MORE: Long Island diners shuttering as labor shortage, inflation puts restaurants in a tight spotThe Weiss family says they've been struggling to make ends meet with rising rent, high meat costs and a labor shortage.After CBS2's story aired in October, however, the owners say the landlord offered to help with rent.One of the deli employees also offered to buy the place and keep it running.
PLAINVIEW, NY
mynwmo.com

New York Food Stamps November 2022 Benefits and EBT Discounts

SNAP provides food assistance to low-income workers, older adults, and the disabled. SNAP benefits are deposited every month statewide in New York, beginning in November 2022. The Department of Social Services Human Resources Administration administers SNAP benefits in New York City, and the New York Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance administers SNAP benefits in the rest of the state.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
chainstoreage.com

Most ‘interesting store in the world’ opens in Brooklyn

Showfields has unveiled a new retail concept in New York City. The lifestyle retailer’s new House of Showfields format is located in the the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn. The 11,560-sq.-ft. store is designed as a six-room home, with each of the rooms displaying product in a room-appropriate location. Showfields...
BROOKLYN, NY
thefordhamram.com

Casinos Create Chaos: Watch Out, New York

Casinos have been a topic of heavy debate in the past few months after Governor Kathy Hochul began plans to allow for three casinos to be built in New York, with one being proposed in Times Square and another in Hudson Yards. While casinos provide jobs, revenue and tourism for the city, they are only worth it if they have the potential to succeed long-term and are built with careful consideration.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Protestors show up as Zeldin continues campaign for New York Governor

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Republican candidate for New York Governor, Lee Zeldin, faced protestors at a campaign event Friday.  One protestor yelled, “how dare you come into our neighborhood.” Zeldin visited Manhattan’s pier 45 one day after a woman was sexually assaulted there. Zeldin stopped by the site to condemn the rape and crime in […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
stupiddope.com

NYC Weed Guide: Where To Find The Cities Best Weed

With the current weed laws in NYC, it is imperative to know how to buy the highest quality weed in the safest way possible. Simply put, if you choose a delivery option, you will be able to get some of the best weed in NYC by following these two simple steps in order to get your hands on it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
lazytrips.com

Can You Drive To Staten Island?

Staten Island, a borough of New York City, is famous for its small-town ambience, which makes for a rare escape in a city as busy as the Big Apple. It's also home to many green spaces, so much so that it's known as the Borough of Parks. It's possible to...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Washington Square News

NYU profs, local politicians address sudden resignation of chief NY judge

An NYU School of Law panel discussed solutions to address the current vacancy of the chief justice of the highest court in New York on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The person who fills the position will affect the political balance of decisions made by the New York Court of Appeals, which has been divided on its interpretation of state laws in recent years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

NY offers up to $900 to help pay energy bills

NEW YORK - New York's Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) program opened for applications starting Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, and will continue until funding for the program runs out during the winter. The program helps low-income people pay the cost of heating their homes. HEAP may be able to help...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

Popular NYC dumpling shop set to open first NJ location

HOBOKEN — Dumplings for breakfast... dumplings for dinner... dumplings anytime. Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, with its flagship shop on 1st Avenue, New York, NY, will soon be opening a location in Hoboken — the first such shop in New Jersey. NYC restauranteur and founder Stratis Morfogen took his family’s...
HOBOKEN, NJ
CBS New York

City Council passes legislation to improve inclusion in FDNY

NEW YORK -- The New York City Council has passed historic legislation to improve equity, inclusion and diversity in the FDNY.The legislation package requires the FDNY to report on its recruitment and retention efforts of firefighters of diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds.The department would also have to survey firehouses and ensure they are equipped to serve a mixed gender workforce."By passing this package of bills today, we hope to move the FDNY forward to achieving a workforce fully reflective of the diversity of our city," New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams said.The council speaker says currently only 8% of firefighters are Black, 2% are Asian and only 1% are women.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Tower Records returns with new NYC music space

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Tower Records, a once ubiquitous music retailer, reopened in New York City on Friday under a new name. It’s the first physical location to open in the United States since the company went bankrupt 16 years ago. Tower Records was known for its album release parties for artists including Elton John […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

AG suit piles on Brooklyn developer accused of stealing deposits

New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit against a Brooklyn developer accused of stealing more than $5 million by fraudulently selling fake condos. The attorney general on Wednesday announced the lawsuit against Xi Hui “Steven” Wu, accusing him of cheating at least 20 families of Chinese immigrants. The suit comes after affected families filed lawsuits of their own.
BROOKLYN, NY

