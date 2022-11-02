Read full article on original website
Warsaw holding Veterans Day celebration, parade on Saturday
WARSAW, N.C. (WNCT) — The town of Warsaw is having its 102nd Veterans Day celebration and parade on Saturday. Officials say it’s the oldest consecutive Veterans Day celebration in America and it’s the official Veterans Day parade of the state. Some of the many events planned include the National Guard flyover, vendors along Front Street […]
WRAL
After threats, Harnett Central High School evacuated, Lee County dismisses early
ANGIER, N.C. — Harnett Central High School was evacuated on Friday afternoon after an "anonymous safety threat." Law enforcement was contacted, according to Harnett County Schools Public Information Officer Natalie Tucker Ferrell. An email sent to parents said that there was a bomb threat made and that students were...
cbs17
Holly Day Fair returns to Fayetteville looking to help ‘stretch the dollar’ this holiday season
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – An annual holiday tradition makes its return to Fayetteville. The 55th Annual Holly Day Fair is underway at the Crown Expo Center in Cumberland County. There are approximately 150 vendors from across the state set up at this years fair. They are selling everything from...
Up and Coming Weekly
Board of Education approves retention bonuses for eligible teachers, staff
The Cumberland County Board of Education on Tuesday, Nov. 1, voted unanimously to offer retention bonuses of $1,000 to all staff members who complete their employment contracts during the 2021-22 school year. Approval of the bonus plan came with a 9-0 vote on a list of consensus items that had...
Up and Coming Weekly
Veterans Day Parade to honor heroes at home
The tenth annual Veterans Day Parade in downtown Fayetteville will kick off Heroes Homecoming week this year. The Cumberland County Veterans Council created Heroes Homecoming in 2011 as a way of showing all veterans that the community remembers and appreciates their courage, sacrifice and everything they did to defend our freedom.
cbs17
Selma announces Christmas Parade, Tree Lighting
SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — Selma has officially announced when you can come to make your reindeer food, ride on floats and see Santa Claus. Beginning at 6 p.m. On Dec. 6, join the Town of Selma for its annual Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting in front of Town Hall on North Raiford Street.
neusenews.com
Lenoir, Greene and Jones County Schools to receive School Safety Grants
Two hundred school districts and charter schools across North Carolina will benefit from more than $74.1 million in school safety grants announced today by the Department of Public Instruction’s Center for Safer Schools. Greene County Schools will receive $630,660.00, Jones County Schools will receive $499,134.00, and Lenoir County Public Schools will receive $282,600.00.
WRAL
Celebrate veterans with parades in Raleigh, Fayetteville on Saturday
The annual Fayetteville Veterans Day Parade will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 5, in front of the Airborne and Special Operations Museum. The parade will honor veterans at Fort Bragg and those who support and help veterans in Cumberland County. The parade will include a convoy of military vehicles, marching bands and much more.
Pink Hill names new mayor after tension-filled meeting
PINK HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Pink Hill has a new mayor. During a tension-filled meeting Tuesday night, it was announced Yvonne Deatherage was Pink Hill’s new mayor. This comes after former Mayor Mike Hill resigned two weeks ago. Hill posted a letter on Facebook announcing his resignation on Oct. 17 after a viral video of […]
First responders take to the water to raise money for Wayne Co. Deputy’s family
A group of first responders are using a days-long kayak trip to raise money for the family of a Wayne County deputy who was shot and killed during a standoff over the summer.
wcti12.com
Pink Hill meeting takes place after mayor resigns
PINK HILL, Lenoir County — On November 1st, 2022, an important meeting will take place in the Lenoir County town of Pink Pill, where the mayor and many town staffers quit within the past few weeks. Pink Hill’s former mayor, Mike Hill, had been the mayor of the town...
wkml.com
How Fayetteville Can Help With Operation Christmas Child This Season
It’s hard to believe, but Christmas 2022 is almost here and that means that Operation Christmas Child is in full swing in Fayetteville. If you have never packed an Operation Christmas Child shoebox before, Nicole Nelson, Operation Christmas Child Area Coordinator has all of the info. These shoeboxes will...
borderbelt.org
Shift to the GOP clouds local races in Columbus County – especially for sheriff
Tommy Floyd voted for Jody Greene for Columbus County sheriff four years ago. Now, as Greene faces allegations of racism and corruption, Floyd’s loyalty hasn’t wavered. “I think he’s a good sheriff,” said Floyd, 77, as he ate lunch at a deli in Whiteville on Tuesday. “The Democrats are just trying to get in office, control everything.”
Whirligig Festival coming to Wilson this weekend
WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) — The 18th annual Whirligig Festival is coming to downtown Wilson on Saturday and Sunday. The festival, which occurs annually during the first full weekend in November, is an all-inclusive event showcasing art of the region inspired by artist Vollis Simpson’s Whirligigs. Vendors specializing in works using repurposed, recycled, reused, or handmade […]
bladenonline.com
11th Annual Robeson County Christmas Show Opens December 9 at Carolina Civic Center
The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater in downtown Lumberton will hold its 11th Annual Robeson County Christmas Show starting December 9 and running for two consecutive weekends. The annual holiday musical revue is ideal for the entire family and features regional performers singing and dancing in the holidays. The show includes beautifully staged dancing of the “Civettes” as well as exhilarating performances by the show’s adult and youth ensembles.
wkml.com
Spike in Flu, RSV in Fayetteville Fills Emergency Rooms at Cape Fear Valley
Cape Fear Valley Health System said it is experiencing “higher than normal patient volumes” at its adult and pediatric Emergency Departments in Fayetteville, largely because of a spike in flu and RSV cases. “Flu season came early this year, as did RSV, and the numbers of cases are...
Wawa to Wilson? Popular gas station confirms it’s narrowing down potential building sites
With an anticipated opening in 2024, the popular gas station and eatery Wawa, Inc., could be coming to Wilson.
cbs17
High RSV cases keep Fayetteville hospital’s child emergency department nearly full
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — High numbers of child respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases are showing up at many hospitals, including Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville. In a news release Friday, the hospital said their pediatric beds “almost constantly stayed full” this week. “About 80 percent...
WECT
“I hate to see bad things happen to good people:” Community offers reward for information after resident is assaulted
BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - Willie Wallide “Waddell” Davis has lived in Bladenboro for decades and has been a fixture in the community for just as long. His neighbors know him as a friendly face from his time working at local businesses and, more recently, riding his bike around town.
swineweb.com
Smithfield Foods sues company that hired suspect in shooting at NC plant
Nearly three years after a shooting at its meatpacking plant in eastern North Carolina, pork processor Smithfield Foods has launched a federal lawsuit against the staffing firm that hired the man convicted of the crime. As described in both the lawsuit and media reports from the time, Jaquante Hakeem Williams,...
