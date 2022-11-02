ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, NC

WNCT

Warsaw holding Veterans Day celebration, parade on Saturday

WARSAW, N.C. (WNCT) — The town of Warsaw is having its 102nd Veterans Day celebration and parade on Saturday. Officials say it’s the oldest consecutive Veterans Day celebration in America and it’s the official Veterans Day parade of the state. Some of the many events planned include the National Guard flyover, vendors along Front Street […]
WARSAW, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Board of Education approves retention bonuses for eligible teachers, staff

The Cumberland County Board of Education on Tuesday, Nov. 1, voted unanimously to offer retention bonuses of $1,000 to all staff members who complete their employment contracts during the 2021-22 school year. Approval of the bonus plan came with a 9-0 vote on a list of consensus items that had...
Up and Coming Weekly

Veterans Day Parade to honor heroes at home

The tenth annual Veterans Day Parade in downtown Fayetteville will kick off Heroes Homecoming week this year. The Cumberland County Veterans Council created Heroes Homecoming in 2011 as a way of showing all veterans that the community remembers and appreciates their courage, sacrifice and everything they did to defend our freedom.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Selma announces Christmas Parade, Tree Lighting

SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — Selma has officially announced when you can come to make your reindeer food, ride on floats and see Santa Claus. Beginning at 6 p.m. On Dec. 6, join the Town of Selma for its annual Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting in front of Town Hall on North Raiford Street.
SELMA, NC
neusenews.com

Lenoir, Greene and Jones County Schools to receive School Safety Grants

Two hundred school districts and charter schools across North Carolina will benefit from more than $74.1 million in school safety grants announced today by the Department of Public Instruction’s Center for Safer Schools. Greene County Schools will receive $630,660.00, Jones County Schools will receive $499,134.00, and Lenoir County Public Schools will receive $282,600.00.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Celebrate veterans with parades in Raleigh, Fayetteville on Saturday

The annual Fayetteville Veterans Day Parade will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 5, in front of the Airborne and Special Operations Museum. The parade will honor veterans at Fort Bragg and those who support and help veterans in Cumberland County. The parade will include a convoy of military vehicles, marching bands and much more.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WNCT

Pink Hill names new mayor after tension-filled meeting

PINK HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Pink Hill has a new mayor. During a tension-filled meeting Tuesday night, it was announced Yvonne Deatherage was Pink Hill’s new mayor. This comes after former Mayor Mike Hill resigned two weeks ago. Hill posted a letter on Facebook announcing his resignation on Oct. 17 after a viral video of […]
PINK HILL, NC
wcti12.com

Pink Hill meeting takes place after mayor resigns

PINK HILL, Lenoir County — On November 1st, 2022, an important meeting will take place in the Lenoir County town of Pink Pill, where the mayor and many town staffers quit within the past few weeks. Pink Hill’s former mayor, Mike Hill, had been the mayor of the town...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
wkml.com

How Fayetteville Can Help With Operation Christmas Child This Season

It’s hard to believe, but Christmas 2022 is almost here and that means that Operation Christmas Child is in full swing in Fayetteville. If you have never packed an Operation Christmas Child shoebox before, Nicole Nelson, Operation Christmas Child Area Coordinator has all of the info. These shoeboxes will...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WNCT

Whirligig Festival coming to Wilson this weekend

WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) — The 18th annual Whirligig Festival is coming to downtown Wilson on Saturday and Sunday. The festival, which occurs annually during the first full weekend in November, is an all-inclusive event showcasing art of the region inspired by artist Vollis Simpson’s Whirligigs. Vendors specializing in works using repurposed, recycled, reused, or handmade […]
WILSON, NC
bladenonline.com

11th Annual Robeson County Christmas Show Opens December 9 at Carolina Civic Center

The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater in downtown Lumberton will hold its 11th Annual Robeson County Christmas Show starting December 9 and running for two consecutive weekends. The annual holiday musical revue is ideal for the entire family and features regional performers singing and dancing in the holidays. The show includes beautifully staged dancing of the “Civettes” as well as exhilarating performances by the show’s adult and youth ensembles.
LUMBERTON, NC
swineweb.com

Smithfield Foods sues company that hired suspect in shooting at NC plant

Nearly three years after a shooting at its meatpacking plant in eastern North Carolina, pork processor Smithfield Foods has launched a federal lawsuit against the staffing firm that hired the man convicted of the crime. As described in both the lawsuit and media reports from the time, Jaquante Hakeem Williams,...
TAR HEEL, NC

