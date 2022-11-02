Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WGMD Radio
DC police arrest second teen in shooting of Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr.
Police in Washington, D.C. arrested a second teenager in connection with the shooting of Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. in August. In a news release Friday evening, the Metropolitan Police Department said a 15-year-old boy, who was 14 years old when the crime took place, was arrested and charged with assault with intent to rob while armed. Police said the teen is from Northeast DC.
WGMD Radio
Police reveal 17-year-old suspect charged in robbery attempt of Commanders’ Brian Robinson Jr.
The Metropolitan Police Department of Washington, D.C., has announced an arrest in the Aug. 28 shooting and attempted robbery of Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. A 17-year-old juvenile male, who police say was 16 at the time of the offense, was arrested and charged, though the image of...
WGMD Radio
Paul Pelosi attack: Capitol Police begin ‘internal security review’ after officers missed break-in
The U.S. Capitol Police have begun an “internal security review” after officers in its Command Center missed live video surveillance outside the Pelosi’s San Francisco residence when David DePape allegedly broke into the house and attacked Paul Pelosi. Sources told Fox News that the officers were watching...
WGMD Radio
Washington wife buried alive: Muffled screams revealed in violent kidnapping caught in Apple Watch 911 call
FIRST ON FOX: The suspect vehicle speeds past a responding officer, who is soon heard on the open 911 line arriving at a home just moments after a violent kidnapping that led to a Washington woman being buried alive for hours in the woods outside town. Chae An, 53, allegedly...
WGMD Radio
School ‘swatting’ incidents spread across US as officials warn of getting ‘complacent’: ‘Just takes one time’
School shootings in the United States have become more frequent over the past two decades, particularly in the last five years, but in recent months there has also been an alarming spike in fake threats and shooting hoaxes. It usually goes like this. A school will receive an anonymous call...
