DC police arrest second teen in shooting of Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr.

Police in Washington, D.C. arrested a second teenager in connection with the shooting of Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. in August. In a news release Friday evening, the Metropolitan Police Department said a 15-year-old boy, who was 14 years old when the crime took place, was arrested and charged with assault with intent to rob while armed. Police said the teen is from Northeast DC.
WASHINGTON, DC

