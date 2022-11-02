Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Vero Beach, FL
A historic city in Florida called Vero Beach draws many tourists year-round for its unparalleled beaches and historical sites. As the county seat of Indian River County, the city serves as one of the main tourist destinations on the east coast and as a part of Florida's Treasure Coast. It...
veronews.com
Across the lagoon, Waterway Village nearing completion
Across the lagoon from Indian River Shores, off to the west of Grand Harbor, bulldozers are rumbling in the final phase of what is becoming the largest residential development in Indian River County. No one has ever built a community in the county with as many homes as DiVosta’s five-subdivision...
Exclusive: An inside look at Brightline’s safety operations as high-speed testing begins
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brightline is speeding up test runs of its high-speed rail service in Brevard County. Trains reached speeds as high as 79 miles per hour Thursday, much higher than the 15 miles per hour they reached on earlier test runs. Brightline is performing the tests in...
disneyfoodblog.com
5 Laws You Need to Know Before You Travel to Orlando
If you’re planning a trip to The Most Magical Place on Earth or even to another theme park in Orlando, chances are you’ve done a bit of research and preparation already. But, whether you’re heading to the Sunshine State for business or pleasure, there is some information that is truly critical to know — and could prevent you from getting into legal trouble, too! Make sure you’re aware of these 5 laws you need to know before you travel to Orlando.
sebastiandaily.com
Sebastian restaurant health inspections for October 2022
The month of October wasn’t bad for most restaurants that had a visit from the state health inspector in Sebastian, Florida. However, some places didn’t do well. Sandy’s Grille and Sebastian Roadside Restaurant had the best health inspections in Sebastian, but the Mulligans Beach House and Portside Pub & Grille didn’t do too well.
melbourneflorida.org
Water Lawns Only 1 Day a Week Beginning Nov. 6
Lawn-watering restrictions change Sunday, November 7. During Eastern Standard Time (November 6, 2022 -March 12, 2023) irrigation is limited to only one day per week on scheduled days:. Saturday: Residential addresses that end in an odd number or have no address. Sunday: Residential addresses that end in an even number.
wflx.com
'Don't Come Here,' catchy Treasure Coast tourism campaign tells visitors
So far this year, Florida has seen a 20% increase in the number of visitors compared to last year. With the traditional tourist season fast approaching, one local area is trying to attract more people by telling them to stay away. The Sophisticats on Wednesday entertained the lunch time crowd...
brevardtimes.com
Lettuce Recall In Florida For Salmonella
ORLANDO, Florida – The Food and Drug Administration announced that Kalera Public Limited Company is voluntarily recalling 633 cases of Krunch, Butter, and Romaine whole head variety lettuce with lot codes 001293 and 001294 on the label and sold under the Kalera brand because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.
wflx.com
Couple loses thousands after purchasing generator from Fort Pierce company
A Port St. Lucie couple called Contact 5 after purchasing a generator from a Fort Pierce company that they claim they paid for but never received. “This is where it would have been,” Annette Speach told Contact 5. When Speach and her husband moved from New York to Port...
WESH
Supporters come out to see DeSantis at Melbourne stop
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis took to the stage in Melbourne just after 6 p.m. Friday. It’s the first day of his four-day Don't Tread on Florida tour, leading right up to Election Day on Tuesday. Speaking to more than 2,000 supporters at the American Muscle...
Attorney General ‘gathering information’ as Good Samaritan residents demand accountability
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody’s staff members drove down to Osceola County to meet with displaced Good Samaritan residents, the residents confirmed Thursday, putting the mess following Hurricane Ian’s destruction of their homes publicly on their radar for the first time. >>> STREAM...
click orlando
Midwest sandwich chain Potbelly plans to open Central Florida locations. Here’s what we know
ORLANDO, Fla. – An Illinois-based chain known for toasted sandwiches is looking to open several locations around the Orlando area. Potbelly is planning to open six shops around Orlando over the next seven years, according to a news release. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]. According to...
wogx.com
VIDEO: Cars swarmed by hundreds of motorcyclists on busy Central Florida roads
ORLANDO, Fla. - Some residents in Central Florida tell FOX 35 they're growing concerned after video shows hundreds of motorcyclists swarming the roadways, some driving recklessly. Brandon Morrisey says he took the video on Sunday while driving on Alafaya Trail near the University of Central Florida. "It was beyond shocking....
SpaceX slightly delays launching rocket carrying French satellite from Florida’s Space Coast
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Update: SpaceX announced that it has slightly delayed the launch of the Falcon 9 rocket carrying a French satellite. The rocket will now blast off at 1:22 a.m. The delay will allow crews to complete pre-flight checkouts, SpaceX said. Read our previous story below:. Florida’s...
Artemis I rollout set for overnight at Kennedy Space Center
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — On Thursday, NASA teams will start arriving at the Kennedy Space Center for the next rollout of the agency’s Mega Moon rocket and Orion spacecraft. NASA is on target to launch its uncrewed mission around the moon on Nov. 14. NASA said Thursday afternoon...
Deputies find 4 bodies after wounded woman flees house in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Deputies found the bodies of four people inside a central Florida home early Friday after a woman who was shot there went to a neighbor’s house seeking help, authorities said. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The neighbor called 911 and the woman was...
fox35orlando.com
$43,000 worth of cocaine washes up along Florida coastline
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - U.S. Border Patrol agents found three pounds of cocaine when they opened a suspicious package that washed up near the coastline of Cape Canaveral, Florida, Tuesday. Officials said the amount of cocaine found has an estimated street value of $43,000. It will be processed for seizure.
This Florida City Is Among The Top Places For Witches
Lawn Love found the most wicked places in the nation.
Orlando news anchor goes viral on TikTok defending daughters' homecoming dance outfits
An Orlando news anchor is going viral on TikTok for defending his daughters' homecoming dance outfits. News 6 anchor Matt Austin shared a photo of his two daughters dressed for a homecoming dance to Facebook earlier this month. In response to criticism of the way his kids were dressed in the comments, Austin made a TikTok telling nosy naysayers to mind their own. "I put up what I thought was a pretty innocuous post about my daughters looking beautiful for homecoming but you would be shocked at some of the comments," he said. Austin said the comments ranged from saying his daughters should be ashamed to saying they were dressed too provocatively to be around other high-schoolers.
brevardtimes.com
No Early Release For Brevard Public Schools On Friday, November 4, 2022
VIERA, Florida -At last week’s Brevard Public Schools Board meeting, the Board approved the Superintendent’s recommendation for Hurricane Ian make-up days. The approved plan moves two days from the second semester to the first semester. Those days are January 6th and January 9th. The second semester will now...
