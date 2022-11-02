ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellicott City, MD

Nottingham MD

Baltimore County rolls out trash cart pilot program in Essex

ESSEX, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Thursday announced a new pilot program to distribute high-quality trash carts for residential trash pickup in the Essex community. Beginning Thursday, new 65-gallon trash carts will be delivered to approximately 4,300 residences in Essex neighborhoods that currently receive bi-weekly trash pick-ups as...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS News

Northeast Baltimore grocery store shut over rodent infestation, water violation

BALTIMORE -- Food Depot, a grocery store in Northeast Baltimore, has been closed due to health violations, the Baltimore City Department of Health announced Thursday. The store located at 2401 Bel Air Road was closed due to a rodent infestation and a lack of potable water, meaning there was no drinking water on site, according to the department.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Hot House: Cathedral Hill townhome features high ceilings, 11 fireplaces, and other stunning details

510 Cathedral Street, Baltimore. Hot House: Unique townhouse on Cathedral Hill, beautifully renovated. 7 beds/10 baths. 8,250 square feet. Asking price: $1,375,000. What: While most people can’t quite place Cathedral Hill, if you think for a second, you might realize it’s the neighborhood immediately surrounding the Basilica on Cathedral Street (get it?) and the Central Branch of the Pratt Library. This beautifully restored and renovated townhouse is on the “up-hill” block of Cathedral Street, between Centre and Franklin Streets.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Groundbreaking ceremony to be held for new field in Essex area

ESSEX, MD—The Baltimore County Department of Recreation and Parks will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for a new field in the Essex area next week. The event will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, November 7, 2022 at the Fields at Renaissance Park. The groundbreaking ceremony will celebrate a...
ESSEX, MD
CBS Baltimore

Family of Malik Baker, killed in Baltimore County gas station ambush, pleads for justice

BALTIMORE -- Malik Baker was gunned down at a gas station in Parkville early Sunday morning. Now, for the first time, the 24-year-old's heartbroken family is speaking about the brutal attack."Malik was awesome. He was a brother, a son, a friend, a godson. He was lovable," said Baker's godmother Niquita Gilliam, who spoke on behalf of his mother. "To get the news was definitely devastating."Gilliam recalled her godson's positive attitude and big smile. "You could see all his teeth when he smiled. That was him. All the time. He always had a smile on his face."Surveillance video obtained by WJZ shows...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

New Towson restaurant focuses on Asian market-style street food

TOWSON, Md. — A new restaurant is open in Towson that focuses on Asian market-style street food. Street Food by Water Song is the second restaurant for owner Cheng "Colin" Liang, who opened his first venue during the pandemic. Now, Liang is cooking up recipes in a grab-and-go-style restaurant...
TOWSON, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Baltimore officials, community leaders urge support for Question H to make Baltimore Police Department a city agency after 162 years of state control

Elected officials and community leaders are calling on Baltimore residents to vote “yes” Tuesday on ballot Question H, which asks whether or not to “establish a Baltimore City Police Department.”. The measure is not about creating a new police department, as might be implied by its wording,...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Where's Marty? With 'More than a Shop' at All Star Barber Lounge

Hi Everyone!  We met Troy Staton about a month ago. And today K2 and I fulfilled a promise made back then. In the picture, he is in the green sweater. (I will get to our other guests in the photo in just a second.)Here is a long story short; four years ago last week Troy, a noted community barber, was cutting an off-duty police officer's hair when a robber entered. The office took appropriate action but not before Troy had been shot three times. It was during his recovery at Shock Trauma that he saw many communities come together to support...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBOC

Maryland Announces Three New Sustainable Communities

PITTSVILLE, Md. - The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development announced Tuesday that a town in Wicomico County has been named one of Maryland's newest Sustainable Communities. The town of Pittsville received designation. With the addition of Boonsboro (Washington County), and Smithsburg (Washington County), the state of Maryland’s Smart...
MARYLAND STATE

