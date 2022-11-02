Read full article on original website
Family Frantically Searching For Missing 75-Year-Old Baltimore Woman After Her Home Is Found BurglarizedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
Jeff Bezos Looking Into Buying Washington CommandersAction NewsWashington, DC
Pinky Cole Heads to Dallas November 28 for Book Tour, Celebrity ExperienceLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Field Hockey: No. 20 Ohio State loses to No. 2 Maryland in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Fed Investigating Commanders Finances, Snyder Exploring SaleAnthony DiMoroWashington, DC
baltimorefishbowl.com
Newly redeveloped Lexington Market holds soft opening; grand opening delayed by challenges with shipping, equipment, permits
A handful of merchants are now open in the newly redeveloped Lexington Market, though the market’s full opening has been held up by supply chain issues and permitting delays. Lexington Market kicked off its soft opening last week, featuring a mix of new merchants and old favorites with limited...
Non-profit group in Glen Burnie forced to relocate, provide food and supplies
For the last few years, BKIND, a non-profit group, has been giving food and supplies to the underserved in the Glen Burnie area. BKIND has been doing this every Saturday, come rain or shine.
Squeegee workers may get guaranteed income to stop the activity
Baltimore City is set to roll out a new plan to handle issues with squeegee workers next week and it could include guaranteed income for those who stop squeegeeing.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County rolls out trash cart pilot program in Essex
ESSEX, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Thursday announced a new pilot program to distribute high-quality trash carts for residential trash pickup in the Essex community. Beginning Thursday, new 65-gallon trash carts will be delivered to approximately 4,300 residences in Essex neighborhoods that currently receive bi-weekly trash pick-ups as...
Baltimore County provides $2M to bring new supermarket to Milford Mill
Baltimore County is giving $2 million to help open a new supermarket in the Milford Mill Shopping Center, the latest government contribution
nbc25news.com
Judge lets suit against Baltimore City Schools proceed with 'everyone in America watching'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A judge denied a motion filed by Baltimore City and Baltimore City Public Schools to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a Baltimore City couple against the school system alleging misuse of tax dollars, allowing the case to move into the discovery phase. Jovani Patterson, and his...
Grocery store in NE Baltimore closed due to rodent infestation
The Baltimore City Health Department closed a Food Depot Thursday afternoon for a rodent infestation.
Water main break forces portion of Belair Road to close in Northeast Baltimore
A water main break has caused emergency road closures for a portion of Belair Road. The affected areas are in the 3000 and 3200 blocks between Erdman Avenue and Clifton Park Terrace.
CBS News
Northeast Baltimore grocery store shut over rodent infestation, water violation
BALTIMORE -- Food Depot, a grocery store in Northeast Baltimore, has been closed due to health violations, the Baltimore City Department of Health announced Thursday. The store located at 2401 Bel Air Road was closed due to a rodent infestation and a lack of potable water, meaning there was no drinking water on site, according to the department.
'They’re not criminals': Roca Baltimore expanding into Essex
Baltimore County is partnering with Roca Baltimore to bring a youth violence prevention program to Essex.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Hot House: Cathedral Hill townhome features high ceilings, 11 fireplaces, and other stunning details
510 Cathedral Street, Baltimore. Hot House: Unique townhouse on Cathedral Hill, beautifully renovated. 7 beds/10 baths. 8,250 square feet. Asking price: $1,375,000. What: While most people can’t quite place Cathedral Hill, if you think for a second, you might realize it’s the neighborhood immediately surrounding the Basilica on Cathedral Street (get it?) and the Central Branch of the Pratt Library. This beautifully restored and renovated townhouse is on the “up-hill” block of Cathedral Street, between Centre and Franklin Streets.
Nottingham MD
Groundbreaking ceremony to be held for new field in Essex area
ESSEX, MD—The Baltimore County Department of Recreation and Parks will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for a new field in the Essex area next week. The event will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, November 7, 2022 at the Fields at Renaissance Park. The groundbreaking ceremony will celebrate a...
Two Marylanders become millionaires from Powerball drawing
There may not be a Powerball jackpot winner, but two people from Maryland are now millionaires.
Family of Malik Baker, killed in Baltimore County gas station ambush, pleads for justice
BALTIMORE -- Malik Baker was gunned down at a gas station in Parkville early Sunday morning. Now, for the first time, the 24-year-old's heartbroken family is speaking about the brutal attack."Malik was awesome. He was a brother, a son, a friend, a godson. He was lovable," said Baker's godmother Niquita Gilliam, who spoke on behalf of his mother. "To get the news was definitely devastating."Gilliam recalled her godson's positive attitude and big smile. "You could see all his teeth when he smiled. That was him. All the time. He always had a smile on his face."Surveillance video obtained by WJZ shows...
Wbaltv.com
New Towson restaurant focuses on Asian market-style street food
TOWSON, Md. — A new restaurant is open in Towson that focuses on Asian market-style street food. Street Food by Water Song is the second restaurant for owner Cheng "Colin" Liang, who opened his first venue during the pandemic. Now, Liang is cooking up recipes in a grab-and-go-style restaurant...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore officials, community leaders urge support for Question H to make Baltimore Police Department a city agency after 162 years of state control
Elected officials and community leaders are calling on Baltimore residents to vote “yes” Tuesday on ballot Question H, which asks whether or not to “establish a Baltimore City Police Department.”. The measure is not about creating a new police department, as might be implied by its wording,...
Avenue at White Marsh announces 25th Christmas Tree Lighting
There's a 40-foot tree being set up between Red Brick Station and Bar Louie. It's the 25th anniversary of the tree lighting this year.
Four arrested for rash of auto thefts in Howard County
Police say they've closed 16 car theft cases by arresting a group of four suspects in Howard County.
Where's Marty? With 'More than a Shop' at All Star Barber Lounge
Hi Everyone! We met Troy Staton about a month ago. And today K2 and I fulfilled a promise made back then. In the picture, he is in the green sweater. (I will get to our other guests in the photo in just a second.)Here is a long story short; four years ago last week Troy, a noted community barber, was cutting an off-duty police officer's hair when a robber entered. The office took appropriate action but not before Troy had been shot three times. It was during his recovery at Shock Trauma that he saw many communities come together to support...
WBOC
Maryland Announces Three New Sustainable Communities
PITTSVILLE, Md. - The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development announced Tuesday that a town in Wicomico County has been named one of Maryland's newest Sustainable Communities. The town of Pittsville received designation. With the addition of Boonsboro (Washington County), and Smithsburg (Washington County), the state of Maryland’s Smart...
