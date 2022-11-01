Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lost in the Line of Duty (June 17, 1882) : Saint Paul Police Officer Daniel O'ConnellMatt ReicherSaint Paul, MN
1993 Murder Solved with DNA From a NapkinTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Minneapolis, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes set to face off versus St. Thomas in road seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 lossThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Adorable Minnesota Trick-Or-Treater Fills A House’s Empty Bowl For Halloween
It's not every day you see this happen. Trick or Treating is usually a holiday where kids go out to find as much candy as they possibly can. I know when my kids were little, they weren't really happy unless their candy bucket or bag was at least half full; Usually so full that Mom had to carry it. Then they would dump it all out on the floor when they got home, and sort through the good, the bad, and the ugly. The bartering would commence. "I'll give you three tootsie rolls for that box of Nerds."
Powder Ridge Announces Laser Light Tubing Dates for 2022/2023
Snow tubing is a lot of fun, and a great way to get out of the house in the winter. But add some lazer lights and music, and it might just be the outing your family talks about all year long. Powder Ridge in Kimball is bringing back their popular...
How About A Selfie? Minnesota Man’s Cat Joins Him In Tree Stand
This was so fun to find on social media this weekend. A Southern Minnesota man showed off his tree stand companion as his pet followed him out and up this weekend as he was scouting for deer. My realtor from when my wife and I sold our home in Montgomery...
Backpack Stolen in Waite Park; Burglary in St. Cloud
Waite Park Police is reporting a backpack was stolen from a vehicle behind a strip mall on the 100 block of 2nd Street South. St. Cloud Police is reporting a burglary on the 2500 block of 2nd Street South where a window was broken and entry was made into a business. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the suspect is described as a white male, heavy set, wearing a black hooded DC brand sweatshirt and blue jeans. Mages indicates the suspect fled the area on foot.
Diversity Mural in a Small Minnesota Town Causes Uproar
If you own a business, and you have owned the business for several years, you should be able to paint a mural on the side of your building, right? That is, as long as there aren't any obvious things painted that shouldn't be seen by the general public. I'm referring to things like nudity or profanity. Obviously this wouldn't be ok.
Minnesota Holidazzle Tradition Returns for the 2022 Holiday Season
Holidazzle has always been one of my favorite traditions here in Minnesota. It used to be just a nightly parade down Nicollet Mall in Minneapolis. Now, it's grown to be so much more than that. Each weekend that Holidazzle is featured includes food, beverages, and vendors with all sorts of...
We’ve Got Action: Is Sugar Daddy’s Set To Re-Open? Is A Restaurant Coming?!?
I was among the throes of Minnesotans heading north this weekend for some good old deer hunting when I passed by the (former) Sugar Daddy's building in Sauk Rapids. Instead of the "For Sale" advertisement on the ribbon board out front, there were three messages repeating over and over. "COMING...
This Central Minnesota Retailer Started To See A Line Form At 3:45 This Morning!
It's Orange Friday and for many of you that goes without needing explanation, but for those who don't know what that means, let's just say it involves getting up pretty early in order to save big at one Minnesota retailer...Fleet Farm!. The line at the Waite Park Fleet Farm this...
Top 5 Haunted Places in Minnesota, Do You Agree These are It?
Spooky Season, or better known as Halloween season is winding down for the year, but not before we discuss haunted places in Minnesota. Being a naturally curious person I am often wanting to learn more about this great state of ours, and of course around Halloween I want to seek the most Haunted places we have here. Happened to find a well watched subscription group on youtube, called Top 5 Scary Videos.
Crossroads Center Holiday Schedule, Special Events
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Crossroads Center in St. Cloud and Waite Park is getting ready for the busy holiday shopping season. The mall has announced it will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but its hours for Black Friday will be from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. The mall's Christmas...
The Official Sign of Thanksgiving Season Arriving in Central Minnesota
On Halloween I ran to Sam's Club in Sartell to pick up some last-minute candy for Trick-or-Treaters, just to realize that the next holiday was already in full swing. Right when I came through the entrance I saw four massive pallets containing everything a person would need to make the biggest green bean casserole ever.
$1 Million, Three $50K Winning Powerball Tickets in Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Powerball jackpot still has not been won. That means the prize will grow to an estimated $1.5 billion for the next drawing on Saturday. The jackpot rolled after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Wednesday night – white balls 2, 11, 22, 35, 60 and red Powerball 23.
Style Catering Readies New Event Space in Big Lake
BIG LAKE (WJON News) - Big Lake has a new event space, thanks to a local catering company. Style Catering has opened its event space at 617 Rose Drive. Starting in June 2020, Style Catering has done everything from baby showers and graduation parties to weddings and corporate events. The new space was purchased last January, and the co-owners, Kyle Geroux and Stacy Vorchardt, considered both a restaurant and an event space. Deciding they both prefer catering, the event space was born.
A Minnesota Marketplace Opening Soon for a Limited Time
The iconic Dayton's store in downtown Minneapolis closed a couple of years ago. But what to do with the building? It's a gorgeous building and the city wanted to keep it and repurpose it. Also, keeping the Dayton's name. This is how this Minnesota Marketplace was born. It's known as...
Sartell Seeking Input on Future Parks and Trails System
SARTELL (WJON News) - Sartell officials are seeking input on the future of the city's parks and trails. Residents and other park users around central Minnesota are encouraged to give their feedback through a short survey. The survey will help the parks department better prioritize park and trail amenities and...
Winter Parking Restrictions Return to the St. Cloud Area
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- As we turn the calendar to November, it also marks the start of winter parking rules. Starting Tuesday, St. Cloud’s winter parking restrictions go into effect. It also marks the start of winter parking restrictions for the surrounding cities. Much of St. Cloud is...
Cathedral Volleyball Upsets Sauk Centre in Section Playoffs
The Cathedral volleyball team defeated Sauk Centre 3 games to 1 Thursday night in Sauk Rapids to advance to the Section 6AA Final. Game scores were 25-22, 19-25, 25-22, and 25-19. Sauk Centre is the #1 seed in the Section and is ranked #5 in the State. Kayla Sexton had...
I Am Waaayyyy To Excited About These New Roads In Sartell
I always wondered what it would look like when I finally went 'full adult.' As of now I still wear hoodies and tennis shoes essentially every day and I still watch cartoons. I know, I know... it sounds bad. However, I think I took a big step toward dad mode...
Voting Open for Annual Sartell Choice Awards
SARTELL (WJON News) - Sartell residents are encouraged to cast their vote in an online contest. The Sartell Chamber is holding their annual contest which recognizes local businesses and residents who go the extra mile for the community. The Sartell Choice Awards are broken into five categories - Small Business...
ROCORI And Sartell Among Football Teams Seeking Section Championship Friday
The ROCORI Spartans, Sartell Sabres and Foley Falcons are among the teams competing for a section football championship Friday night. The ROCORI vs Becker game can be heard on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.. The ROCORI Spartans (7-2) will play a...
MIX 94.9
St. Cloud, MN
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0