Robbinsdale, MN

Adorable Minnesota Trick-Or-Treater Fills A House’s Empty Bowl For Halloween

It's not every day you see this happen. Trick or Treating is usually a holiday where kids go out to find as much candy as they possibly can. I know when my kids were little, they weren't really happy unless their candy bucket or bag was at least half full; Usually so full that Mom had to carry it. Then they would dump it all out on the floor when they got home, and sort through the good, the bad, and the ugly. The bartering would commence. "I'll give you three tootsie rolls for that box of Nerds."
WACONIA, MN
Backpack Stolen in Waite Park; Burglary in St. Cloud

Waite Park Police is reporting a backpack was stolen from a vehicle behind a strip mall on the 100 block of 2nd Street South. St. Cloud Police is reporting a burglary on the 2500 block of 2nd Street South where a window was broken and entry was made into a business. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the suspect is described as a white male, heavy set, wearing a black hooded DC brand sweatshirt and blue jeans. Mages indicates the suspect fled the area on foot.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Diversity Mural in a Small Minnesota Town Causes Uproar

If you own a business, and you have owned the business for several years, you should be able to paint a mural on the side of your building, right? That is, as long as there aren't any obvious things painted that shouldn't be seen by the general public. I'm referring to things like nudity or profanity. Obviously this wouldn't be ok.
RUSH CITY, MN
Top 5 Haunted Places in Minnesota, Do You Agree These are It?

Spooky Season, or better known as Halloween season is winding down for the year, but not before we discuss haunted places in Minnesota. Being a naturally curious person I am often wanting to learn more about this great state of ours, and of course around Halloween I want to seek the most Haunted places we have here. Happened to find a well watched subscription group on youtube, called Top 5 Scary Videos.
MINNESOTA STATE
Crossroads Center Holiday Schedule, Special Events

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Crossroads Center in St. Cloud and Waite Park is getting ready for the busy holiday shopping season. The mall has announced it will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but its hours for Black Friday will be from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. The mall's Christmas...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Style Catering Readies New Event Space in Big Lake

BIG LAKE (WJON News) - Big Lake has a new event space, thanks to a local catering company. Style Catering has opened its event space at 617 Rose Drive. Starting in June 2020, Style Catering has done everything from baby showers and graduation parties to weddings and corporate events. The new space was purchased last January, and the co-owners, Kyle Geroux and Stacy Vorchardt, considered both a restaurant and an event space. Deciding they both prefer catering, the event space was born.
BIG LAKE, MN
A Minnesota Marketplace Opening Soon for a Limited Time

The iconic Dayton's store in downtown Minneapolis closed a couple of years ago. But what to do with the building? It's a gorgeous building and the city wanted to keep it and repurpose it. Also, keeping the Dayton's name. This is how this Minnesota Marketplace was born. It's known as...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sartell Seeking Input on Future Parks and Trails System

SARTELL (WJON News) - Sartell officials are seeking input on the future of the city's parks and trails. Residents and other park users around central Minnesota are encouraged to give their feedback through a short survey. The survey will help the parks department better prioritize park and trail amenities and...
SARTELL, MN
Winter Parking Restrictions Return to the St. Cloud Area

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- As we turn the calendar to November, it also marks the start of winter parking rules. Starting Tuesday, St. Cloud’s winter parking restrictions go into effect. It also marks the start of winter parking restrictions for the surrounding cities. Much of St. Cloud is...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Voting Open for Annual Sartell Choice Awards

SARTELL (WJON News) - Sartell residents are encouraged to cast their vote in an online contest. The Sartell Chamber is holding their annual contest which recognizes local businesses and residents who go the extra mile for the community. The Sartell Choice Awards are broken into five categories - Small Business...
SARTELL, MN
Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota.

