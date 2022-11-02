Read full article on original website
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in Ohio
The Buckeye State is absolutely teeming with delectable pancake options. From old-fashioned diners to cozy breakfast cafes–singling out one spot and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the Food Network has done.
After massive fire, Timbuk Farms unveils plans for this Christmas tree season
GRANVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – A Licking County Christmas tree farm is entering its first season since a massive fire ripped through the property. Jim Gibson, who owns Timbuk Farms with his wife, bought the now 300-acre plot from the previous owners in 2004. First created in 1952, the business grows and sells Christmas trees for […]
14 Ohio deer hunters to pay combined $70k in fines in poaching case
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WCMH) – One of Ohio’s largest white-tailed deer commercialization cases, which spanned four counties and two states, is finally closed. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) closed its case against 14 individuals, who were charged with 122 counts of various felonies and misdemeanors, including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activities, grand […]
Have yourself a western Christmas at this old-timey Ohio village
There’s a Wild West-themed Christmas attraction tucked away in the hills of southern Ohio. East of Cincinnati, Dogwood Pass will shine bright during the Christmas season. The secluded late-1800s Old West Town was designed to be as authentic as possible, a living history town keeping with the spirit of the Old West.
Clifton Mill: One of Ohio’s best Christmas displays announces 2022 dates
One of the state's best Christmas lights displays returns in 2022. The Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill, located in Clifton, Ohio, near Yellow Springs, opens for the 2022 season on Nov. 25, organizers say, running through Dec. 30. The unique attraction boasts nearly 4 million lights and has been illuminating...
Daylight Saving Time: how early sun will set next week in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — This weekend marks the end of daylight saving time and the beginning of standard time in central Ohio and many parts of the U.S. This change means that on Sunday, November 6 at 2 a.m. clocks will fall back one hour, giving most of the country a later, more sunlight-filled morning, and an earlier, darker evening with less sunlight.
Ohio 2-year-old drowns in backyard goldfish pond
JACKSON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A 2-year-old girl has drowned in a backyard pond in Jackson County, Ohio. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on Chillicothe Pike in Jackson after the child’s brothers found her unresponsive in a backyard goldfish pond. The sheriff’s office say the girl’s mother […]
Ohio’s free Christmas Cave is the true meaning of the season
Just a short drive east of Cincinnati, a unique and mysterious Christmas display is set to dazzle in 2022, and the reason for the season is at its heart. The Christmas Cave is located in Minford, Ohio. Now in its fifth season, the display features nearly a mile of light displays – both above and below ground.
Ohio Is Largely Losing Population And Growing Older Except In The Greater Columbus Area, Study Shows
The vast majority of the state of Ohio is growing older, losing population, and losing workers — a trend offset only by growth happening mostly in Columbus and surrounding areas, a new report shows. From 2000 to 2020, the state of Ohio saw its population grow by 3%, but...
Kitty Bubble Cafe and Bar to help cats find permanent homes
Cafe side with window bubbles on the wall that cats can climb into. Credit: Courtesy of Sheron Colbert. Kitty Bubble Cafe and Bar at 5568 N. High St. opened in August with the goal of helping cats find their forever homes.
Woman attacked by dogs in Vinton County grateful to rescuers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman who was attacked by a pack of dogs in Vinton County said she is grateful for the passersby who saved her. Eva Simons, 64, was attacked by three dogs identified as “pit bull mix canines” Saturday near Lake Hope State Park while riding a mountain bike on Shea Road. […]
7 puppies abandoned in box, left to die
COLUMBUS, Ohio — They were only days old and left to die. Last Friday, a good Samaritan discovered a box of seven tiny puppies, abandoned and alone, and delivered the wriggly bunch to the Franklin County Dog Shelter. “Obviously they were very hungry and a little cold when they...
Final chance to run with the Cheetahs at the Columbus Zoo
Get ready to meet a spotted cat with a need for speed! This is your last chance of the season to run with the Cheetah's at The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium! Emily Yunker joins Good Day Columbus to explain how to sign up and when the exhibit will reopen next year!
Man faces life in prison for beating wife to death in Columbus park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man convicted of murdering his wife in an Ohio Metro Park in 2021 faces up to life in prison. Santiago Martinez was found guilty of murder in Franklin County Court Friday in the death of his wife, Alexandra Berrios. According to the prosecutor’s office, Martinez testified that on March 22, […]
Local 12 investigation uncovers family's home is riddled with radioactive contamination
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For decades, a family in Southern Ohio has been dealing with unexplained sickness and tumors. They suspected their home was contaminated but had no way of proving it, until now. Local 12’s chief investigative reporter Duane Pohlman put on protective gear and crawled into their attic with...
Ohio woman shares battle with rare disease that causes rapid aging
An Ohio woman is 45 years young, but she's living in the body of someone twice her age. Tiffany Wedekind, a Columbus native, is battling a rare disease, but her perseverance is remarkable.
See Who Made Columbus Monthly’s 10 Best Restaurants List
Our November issue marked the return of our 10 Best Restaurants list after a pandemic hiatus. You can read full write-ups on our 10 Best Restaurants in our November issue, which is on newsstands now. This year, we also included an unranked list of 40 more top favorites—our “Hot 40” list.
Ohio police get test results back for candy bar that they tested positive for meth/fentanyl during trick-or-treating
An Ohio department says they have received lab results for a suspicious candy found during trick-or-treating. On Monday Byesville Police say they were made aware of a suspicious candy bar found in a child’s candy bag from Byesville’s trick-or-treat. They tested the candy bar and they said it came back presumptively positive for Methamphetamine/Fentanyl. The […]
