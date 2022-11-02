Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pelosi May Resign From CongressNews Breaking LIVESan Francisco, CA
Legendary NFL Executive DiesNews Breaking LIVESan Francisco, CA
The Forgotten San Francisco "Castle" that Was a Beer Factory and Water CompanyDianaSan Francisco, CA
Major Updates Released on Paul Pelosi's HealthNews Breaking LIVE
Man lied about being a Stanford student and people say he lived in dorms for monthsMark StarStanford, CA
Related
calmatters.network
PUBLIC AGENDA: Study session on economic development strategy; presentation on police goals
A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Nov. 7. CITY COUNCIL … The council plans to have a study session to discuss the city’s economic development strategy. The council also will consider zone changes to modify types of land uses that are allowed in retail areas with and without a conditional-use permit; consider adopting a City Council values statement; and adopt the city’s 2023 citywide legislative guidelines. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 10, in the Council Chamber at City Hall. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.
calmatters.network
A deluge of campaign cash: Industry groups give big in California legislative races
Like many voters across California this fall, those in Hayward and Fremont have been flooded with mailers targeting the two Democrats tussling for a seat in the state Legislature. Fremont Mayor Lily Mei is slammed for her role in a secretive severance payout to the former city manager, who has...
calmatters.network
Segal and Chiu-Wang lead in fundraising for school board election
Candidates Shana Segal and Nicole Chiu-Wang are neck and neck in fundraising for their campaigns to serve on Palo Alto’s school board, recent campaign finance disclosures show. When the most recent filing period closed on Oct. 22, Segal reported bringing in $28,975.20 so far this year, almost tied with...
calmatters.network
Santa Clara County hires new CEO amid community backlash
Santa Clara County officials have confirmed a new county executive after quietly appointing him to the position two weeks ago behind closed doors and without a public process. The county publicly announced last Thursday that longtime CEO Jeff Smith — often a controversial figure in local government — is retiring on July 1. But county leaders failed to mention supervisors had apparently unanimously voted to appoint James Williams, the county’s attorney, to replace Smith during a closed session meeting on Oct. 17.
calmatters.network
The beaver is back: Pair of the semiaquatic rodents spotted in Palo Alto
More than 160 years ago, the sight and sound of beavers in local creeks was likely common, splashing their paddle-like tails with their brown bodies gliding through the water with noses just above the water line. Exterminated by hunting, the North American beaver, scientific name Castor canadensis, has not only...
calmatters.network
Heated debate ahead of split vote to increase Pleasanton City Council stipends
The atmosphere was tense inside the Pleasanton City Council chambers Tuesday as the council members voted 3-2 to increase their monthly pay by 10% following strong remarks from Mayor Karla Brown. “If you don’t want the salary, if you don’t want the increase, don’t take it. But I’m worth it,”...
calmatters.network
Palo Alto school test scores buck county and state trends
The Palo Alto Unified School District saw its standardized test scores improve in English language arts compared to before the pandemic, while its math scores declined more modestly than the averages across the county and state, according to new data released by the state in late October. In Palo Alto,...
calmatters.network
Mallon: Can microtransit live up to the hype?
In September, Milpitas and Morgan Hill launched microtransit programs, often touted as the future of public transportation. But are they really worth the hype?. Microtransit refers to services that operate like Uber and Lyft, but use minivans or large buses and often use apps to schedule point-to-point rides within a designated service area. Companies like RideCo, the vendor for Milpitas’ SMART and Morgan Hill’s MoGo, pitch microtransit as a cost-effective way to increase public transit access and provide first- and last-mile connections.
calmatters.network
Santa Clara County outpacing state in new COVID booster uptake
Santa Clara County is outpacing the state in uptake of the omicron-specific COVID-19 booster vaccine across all eligible age groups, the county’s top health official said this week. Roughly one-third of county residents ages 65 and up have received the updated booster compared to just 24.3% of residents statewide...
calmatters.network
H Mart files application for new Dublin store
With dozens of stores across the nation, Asian food market H Mart could be one step closer to opening its first location in the Tri-Valley. The supermarket chain has now filed a formal application for a proposed store in Dublin, hoping to place a 10-acre operation that features a main grocery store, outdoor seating and play area. The city is currently reviewing the application and is expected to respond this fall.
calmatters.network
Hazardous materials spill at the Veterans Hospital
For the second time in three weeks, the Palo Alto Fire Department on Thursday afternoon responded to a hazardous materials spill at the VA Palo Alto Healthcare System, Battalion Chief Shane Yarbrough said. Multiple units, including three engines, went to the VA Hospital at 3801 Miranda Ave., Palo Alto at...
calmatters.network
Catch three new plays in the process of being created at TheatreWorks' New Works Festival
TheatreWorks Silicon Valley’s annual New Works Festival, now in its 19th year, is always one of the local theater scene’s highlights — a chance to catch future masterpieces while they’re still in the workshop stages and to learn about the fledgling productions directly from the artists creating them. After two years of pandemic-induced virtual events, the festival returns to an in-person format Nov. 6-13, showcasing a musical and two plays.
calmatters.network
News Digest: Tri-Valley Veterans Day Parade | Succulent crafting | Property taxes due
Downtown Pleasanton is set to host the 25th annual Tri-Valley Veterans Day Parade, with a special concert, this Sunday (Nov. 6). The procession will begin at 1 p.m. in front of the Veterans Memorial Building at 301 Main St. “Everyone is encouraged to come downtown to celebrate and cheer for...
calmatters.network
Taking the new Livermore Wine Trolley dinner tour
What was the Livermore Wine Trolley doing on a Thursday night on Main Street in Pleasanton, with nary a winery within three miles?. For years I had spied the green and red Livermore Wine Trolley at local wineries. But the new “Taste of the Tri-Valley Food Tour” on Oct. 20 spurred me to hop on.
calmatters.network
Days after abrupt retirement, former Sheriff Laurie Smith found guilty in corruption trial
Former Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith has been found guilty on all six civil counts of corruption and willful misconduct less than one week after retiring. Smith was on trial over accusations from a 2021 civil grand jury report that the sheriff’s office traded concealed carry weapon licenses to campaign donors and that Smith accepted San Jose Sharks tickets without reporting them as gifts.
calmatters.network
Pleasanton: Barone's Restaurant shutting down for good after nearly 30 years
Barone’s Restaurant, known for offering quaint fine dining downtown, recently announced that it will be shutting its doors for good after its last day of business just before Christmas. “It is with heavy hearts that after 27 years at Barone’s Restaurant, we will be closing our fine-dining operation as...
calmatters.network
Harmony & Healing benefit concert set at Bankhead Theater this weekend
Before founding the nonprofit organization Harmony & Healing, David Victor knew that live musical performances had the power to inspire and uplift those of us who needed it most. Upon a life changing hospital visit, he formed a nonprofit in 2019 that provides people struggling with health issues live and intimate music — a mission he has continued ever since.
calmatters.network
'The Addams Family' musical onstage at Dublin High School
Dublin High School’s drama department is presenting “The Addams Family” musical this weekend. “The show, a comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, features an original story, and it’s every father’s nightmare: Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with someone sweet and smart — someone her parents would never expect and whom they have never met,” DHS officials said.
calmatters.network
Charges filed against Livermore man for toddler daughter's death from fentanyl overdose
A Livermore man was arrested on Wednesday after being charged in connection with the August death of his young daughter who was found to have toxic levels of fentanyl in her system, according to Livermore police. Justin Pittman, 22, was taken into custody without incident in Martinez and booked into...
Comments / 0