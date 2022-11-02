Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
All TFT Set 8 traits that are new
Riot Games is dropping several new Teamfight Tactics traits within the upcoming Set Eight Monsters Attack!, featuring a first-time customizable trait and a trait that isn’t a trait. Slated to release on the PBE servers on Nov. 15, TFT Set Eight will introduce a new mechanic called Hero Augments...
dotesports.com
Modern Warfare 2 rightfully rewards Vault Edition owners with 10 hours of double XP after ‘confusion’ on purchase wording
A slew of double XP tokens exclusive to the Vault Edition of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 should be arriving in players’ accounts soon, if they didn’t already have them. The $100 Vault Edition, which includes the season one battle pass, 50 tier skips, exclusive operators, and more, also boasted 10 hours of double XP tokens, albeit with one very specific caveat that seemingly everybody missed out on reading about.
dotesports.com
Dr Disrespect has already uninstalled Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 hasn’t been out for more than a week, but Dr Disrespect is done with the game. Doc isn’t shy when it comes to giving his opinions on shooting games and he showed yesterday that he isn’t afraid to end a play session prematurely after repeatedly being spawned into vulnerable positions on the map.
dotesports.com
Who is Ramattra in Overwatch 2?
Throughout the life of the Overwatch franchise, developer Blizzard Entertainment has remained committed to populating the games’ ranks with interesting, believable characters. That trend shows no sign of stopping now that Ramattra, a tank, is entering the fray. Launching with Overwatch 2‘s second season, Ramattra is an omnic visionary with a complex past and equally complex leanings.
dotesports.com
Say goodbye to Dragonlands because TFT Patch 12.22 is officially the last dragon-themed update
All good things eventually have to come to an end. The Dragonlands set, which had a good run in Teamfight Tactics, is, unfortunately, leaving the small battle arena to make room for the new set, Monsters Attack!. Patch 12.22 is the last patch of the Dragonlands set, according to TFT...
dotesports.com
Riot finally fixes the bug that cost G2 a game at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. League of Legends is no stranger to bugs. In fact, the game is so infested with...
dotesports.com
Marvel Snap will add a highly anticipated new game mode by the end of the year
Marvel Snap has caught on quickly with its fast-paced gameplay and card-collecting mechanics, becoming a favorite amongst Marvel fans and deck-builder aficionados alike. And today, the game’s creators announced a hotly-requested feature: letting players play against people they actually know. As it stands, Marvel Snap games only occur between...
dotesports.com
ARAM overhaul: Assassin champions getting new lease of life in League’s preseason
ARAM is a League of Legends game mode that’s strictly reserved for having fun. Although it is primarily a fun game mode, this long-standing League mode definitely needs balancing from time to time to avoid overpowered picks dominating the Howling Abyss. On Nov. 4, Riot shared a list of changes heading to the preseason on Nov. 16.
dotesports.com
Draft diff: Here are 6 champions that will dictate the final series at Worlds 2022 between T1 and DRX
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The final showdown is set. On Saturday, Nov. 5, two titans of the competitive League of...
dotesports.com
All Sims 5 Leaks (so far)
Pirates have allegedly already hacked into EA’s upcoming title, The Sims 5. The group of hackers claim they were able to access the game’s early state through generating accessing tokens. Though The Sims 5 may still be a ways out for future players, given that it has no official release date, these unnamed pirates have already begun leaking content from the game still in development.
dotesports.com
Best submachine guns in Modern Warfare 2
If you’re the type of Call of Duty player to run and gun around a map, then you’ll be happy to know that in Modern Warfare 2, there are plenty of weapon options at your disposal that will fit your specific tastes in the submachine gun category. Jumping...
dotesports.com
Activision suddenly disables Steam’s family sharing feature for Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II publisher Activision have removed Steam’s family sharing feature from MW2 only days after the game’s official release. Introduced in 2014 on the digital distribution platform, Steam’s family sharing function allowed households to purchase one copy of a game to play on their own devices, instead of each individual having to pay full price for a separate copy. Under this feature, different users could have their own saved games, achievements, and progress on a single digital copy of the given title.
dotesports.com
When does Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 end?
Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games out right now, drawing in millions of players every year. It has managed to continue for 22 seasons, with the most recent being the Chrome-filled Chapter Three, season four. As we get closer to the winter season, many fans are curious about when this season will end and the next will begin.
dotesports.com
Seeing Dev Error 356 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2? Here’s what to try
No game launch is perfect, and the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 release is no exception to the rule. Bugs are to be expected in any release, but the sheer amount of crashes and disconnects that are affecting players across all platforms has been a little alarming. The first...
dotesports.com
Best launchers in Modern Warfare 2
While many people like holding pistols as their sidearm of choice in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, there are plenty of other players who like to keep their options loud and explosive. The launcher class isn’t too plentiful, but it still contains some of the most deadly weapons in...
dotesports.com
The 8 best Lux skins in League of Legends
Lux has been the face of League of Legends for more than a decade now thanks to her rosy cheeks, smile brighter than the sun itself, and her lavishly blond hair. Since Lux has been a ray of sunshine on Summoner’s Rift, it’s no wonder she has tons of skins. What’s more, she’s been crowned the queen of skins in League since she has 19 skins, including her default skin.
dotesports.com
How to unlock every emblem and calling card in Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 currently has a lackluster lineup of calling cards and emblems available to players. The game that launched on Oct. 28 only had a handful of selections for players to customize their showcases, with no real way to unlock additional content through challenges like in previous titles. Unless a player unlocks a Gold camo for a gun or purchases the Call of Duty Endowment package in the shop, they are limited in what they can display. But a glitch in the game allows players to access all the emblems and calling cards and equip them.
dotesports.com
Best Nahida teams in Genshin Impact
One of Genshin Impact’s most powerful and versatile characters yet is Nahida, a five-star Dendro Catalyst character that made her grand debut in the Version 3.2 update. Nahida is the Dendro Archon of Sumeru, which means that she is essentially a god of Teyvat. The Dendro character joined Teyvat...
dotesports.com
What’s the best quickscoping loadout in Modern Warfare 2?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has dropped with Captain Price and Ghost bringing back a flood of nostalgia for long-time fans of the title. The multiplayer section of the game mode was released on Oct. 28, meaning fans have had time to hone their quickscoping skills like it’s the good old days. There have also been at least two weeks to practice in the campaign.
dotesports.com
These are Atlanta FaZe’s Modern Warfare 2 classes and loadouts
Atlanta FaZe has become one of the top teams in the Call of Duty League after a dominating performance in Modern Warfare, Cold War, and Vanguard. For the fourth iteration of the CDL, Atlanta FaZe are looking to continue its winning streak and plan on doing it by having some of the best-optimized weapons in the game.
Comments / 0