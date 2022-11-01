If President-elect Lula does not wake up to this reality, he will be doing a grave disservice to the democracy he claims he was elected to restore and protect. Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva won the Brazilian presidential runoff on the promise of saving democracy from right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro’s “fascism.” Yet despite Beijing’s clear record of malign conduct worldwide and the entrenchment of its influence in Brazil, Lula’s positive view of China appears essentially unchanged: As recently as 2021, he was quoted as commending the Chinese model and holding it up as an example for other countries to follow. Will the second Lula presidency continue on this dangerous path?

2 DAYS AGO