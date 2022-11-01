Read full article on original website
Will China’s Influence in Brazil Grow Under Lula?
If President-elect Lula does not wake up to this reality, he will be doing a grave disservice to the democracy he claims he was elected to restore and protect. Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva won the Brazilian presidential runoff on the promise of saving democracy from right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro’s “fascism.” Yet despite Beijing’s clear record of malign conduct worldwide and the entrenchment of its influence in Brazil, Lula’s positive view of China appears essentially unchanged: As recently as 2021, he was quoted as commending the Chinese model and holding it up as an example for other countries to follow. Will the second Lula presidency continue on this dangerous path?
NATO Chief Urges Turkey to Approve Sweden and Finland’s Bids
NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg urged the Turkish government to approve Sweden and Finland’s dual bids for entry into the military alliance. In a meeting with Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg urged the Turkish government to approve Sweden and Finland’s dual bids for entry into the military alliance, claiming that both countries were ready according to NATO’s accession protocols.
White House: Griner Met With U.S. Embassy Officials in Russia
Negotiations over a prisoner swap between the United States and Russia have occurred amid heightened tensions between the two countries. The White House on Thursday confirmed that WNBA star Brittney Griner, currently imprisoned in Russia, met with U.S. embassy officials more than a week after a Russian court rejected her appeal of a nine-year prison sentence, Axios reported.
Is Erdogan the Winner of the Russia-Ukraine War?
Ankara’s posturing between Russia and the West speaks to Erdogan’s expansive vision of Turkey as an indispensable power player—if not a great power—in the transition to a multipolar world. Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan capped off a week of emergency diplomacy to save the beleaguered Ukraine...
U.S. Army Gears Up to Fight With the Navy and Marine Corps
Training with other service branches provides an opportunity for improvement and better interoperability. The U.S. Army is looking to improve its interoperability with the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and allies and partners throughout the Indo-Pacific region as competition with China. Compared to China, the United States possesses one extremely handy...
Will U.S. Support for Ukraine Survive the Midterms?
Given Ukraine’s determination to win the war, and given America’s bipartisan support in the House and Senate, now is not the time to wane on Ukraine. Next week, millions of Americans will gather at the polls to vote for their congressional representatives. Many voters will have the economy, inflation, and rising food and gas prices on their minds. But Ukraine will also be on the ballot.
Russia Mulls Doubling Draft Service Amid Ukraine Setbacks
Viktor Bondarev, a member of the Russian Senate who chairs the body’s defense committee, claimed that new Russian conscripts should be made to serve two years in uniform before their demobilization. on Thursday that the standard term of service for Russian conscripts be doubled in order to promote professionalism...
Securing the Taiwan Strait Will Require More Than Arms
An invasion of Taiwan would be a human tragedy and a strategic catastrophe America will not recover from. The ghosts of the Soviet-era Sino-Russian axis have come back to haunt American policymakers, who are kept awake by a terrifying prospect: simultaneously repelling Russia in Ukraine and China in Taiwan. Washington must prepare for such a two-front scenario with eyes wide open, should this nightmare become reality. U.S. secretary of state Antony Blinken recently sounded the alarm when he stated China could seize Taiwan on a “much faster timeline.”
What China’s Military Reshuffle Means for Asia
At a minimum, China’s neighbors need to remain careful in this new era. On October 23, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) selected new members for its top ruling organs in the 20th National Congress. A sizable number of the CCP’s Central Committee members come from the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). In addition, China’s supreme military administrative establishment, the Central Military Commission (CMC), underwent a comprehensive reshuffle, and four new members joined. This reshuffle in China’s higher military leadership reflects Beijing’s shifting threat perceptions in the Indo-Pacific. It may yield a variation in China’s military modernization objectives, further influencing the regional security situation.
Diplomacy Is the Only Way Out of the Coming Korean Peninsula Crisis
Pursuing proactive diplomacy with North Korea may offer the best solution for both de-escalating military tensions and fostering regional cooperation to engage North Korea. All year long, North Korea and the U.S.-South Korea alliance have engaged in tit-for-tat exchanges of military provocation, and tensions have steadily increased. And this week, North Korea’s missile launches and U.S.-South Korean military exercises have brought tensions on the Korean Peninsula to a new and quite dangerous level. Washington and Seoul conducted their largest-ever air drills, and a North Korean ballistic missile landed off the South Korean coast for the first time. Seoul immediately retaliated by firing back a record number of missiles off the North Korean coast.
Why Guam Will Be a Flashpoint in a U.S.-China War
Guam is well-positioned to contain the Chinese fleet and attack it if necessary. The U.S. Navy is expanding its submarine support presence on Guam in recognition of the island's strategic nature should a conflict in the Western Pacific suddenly break out. “Looking to the future, we are going to expand...
UN Inspectors Shoot Down Russia’s ‘Dirty Bomb’ Claims
The rapid UN inspection of Ukrainian facilities was triggered by Russian claims of an impending “dirty bomb” attack. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Thursday said that it had inspected three Ukrainian facilities and discovered no evidence of undeclared nuclear activity, according to a new Axios report.
