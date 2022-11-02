Brown: How to access retirement plan funds for early retirement

In the world of retirement planning 59 ½ is one of the most important numbers to keep in mind. This is the age at which you can start drawing from your retirement accounts without a 10% IRS penalty.

While this is true as a general rule, there is a way for individuals wanting to retire before 59 ½ to access their retirement funds without having to pay a 10% IRS penalty on the disbursements. They can do this by using a strategy called the traditional to Roth conversion ladder.

When discussing a traditional to Roth IRA conversion ladder people first must understand two concepts: 1) In a Roth IRA an individual can take out any contributed amount before 59 ½, however, they must wait five years from the date they made the contribution. Any investment earnings in the account will be subject to a 10% IRS penalty as well as taxes if withdrawn before 59 ½ 2) If an individual has a traditional IRA, they have the ability to convert part or all of the pre-tax (traditional) IRA into a post-tax (Roth) IRA. They just need to pay the associated taxes the year they make the conversion.

In order to do a traditional to Roth conversion ladder an individual must start planning at least five years before they anticipate needing the money, as converted funds must stay in the Roth IRA for at least five years before they can be taken out penalty free.

As an example, lets say an individual wants to retire at 45 years old and needs $50,000 per year to live comfortably. If he plans to live on assets which are inside of a pre-tax (traditional) retirement account, he must start doing a $50,000 traditional to Roth IRA conversion every year starting at the age of 40. That way in the individual’s early retirement, $50,000 will reach the five year mark the funds need to stay in the Roth IRA every year and can be withdrawn from the Roth IRA without incurring a 10% IRA penalty.

If early retirement is a financial goal of yours, I would highly encourage you to discuss the traditional to Roth IRA conversion ladder strategy with your CPA and financial advisor.

If you don’t currently have a financial advisor and would like to discuss the strategy above, please feel free to reach out to me.

Ryan D. Brown is a Financial Advisor with The Granville Investment Group. He can be reached at 740-587-3975.