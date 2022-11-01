Read full article on original website
North Charleston High School head coach Devon Smalls resigns
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston High School’s head football coach, Devon Smalls, announced his resignation. Smalls broke the news to News 2 Sports Anchor Mark Morgan on Friday afternoon. It comes as Smalls wraps up his 5th season with the Cougars. They were 3-7 this season. Count on 2 for updates.
kiss951.com
College Students Facing Mold Issues at Colleges Across South Carolina
In the past few years, things have seemed to go from bad to worse when it comes to college students and their problems. When you head off to college, the joy and excitement of being on your own for the first time and moving into a dorm can be so exciting. But for some students across the state, there has been an even bigger issue to face… MOLD! The Post and Courier in Charleston, South Carolina is calling it “Mold U.”
abccolumbia.com
Branchville’s Lady Jackets are the 2022 Class A Lower State Champions
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— Orangeburg County School District (OCSD) announced the Branchville Lady Jackets as this year’s Class A Lower State Champions. The team has been undefeated with a 14-0 record under the leadership of Coach Ron Nester, who has previously won two private school state championships when he coached at Holly Hill Academy.
WIS-TV
Funeral arrangements announced for Benedict College alum killed during homecoming weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The funeral arrangements for Benedict College Alum and Richland One employee Cin’que Wilson have been announced. Wilson’s memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Ideal Funeral Parlor in Florence, South Carolina. The memorial service is 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The...
Duke Energy, Harvest Hope kick off campaign in Florence to fight hunger in South Carolina
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — An inaugural in Florence on Thursday brought together volunteers from the downtown business community to help pack food boxes for Thanksgiving. Duke Energy and joined Harvest Hope Food Bank team up for the “Pack the Pantry” event to kick off a monthlong campaign to support organizations across South Carolina that address […]
St. Stephen, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
charlestondaily.net
Nana’s Seafood in North Charleston is closing after 12 years
WMBF
Retired Darlington County sheriff honored as inductee in S.C. Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - Law enforcement officers from across South Carolina were honored Wednesday as inductees into the S.C. Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame. The ceremony recognized eight officers for their meritorious service and outstanding contribution to law enforcement in South Carolina. The list of inductees included Darlington County’s own retired Sheriff W. Glenn Campell.
WMBF
City of Florence reopens Freedom Florence Gymnastics Center
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Florence is offering the youth in their community another outlet to be active and show off their creativity. Just seven months ago, the Freedom Florence Gymnastics Center was nearly vacant. “I had learned that the program had been closed down for quite some...
Coast Guard rescues 3 men spotted 'clinging' to hull of capsized boat off South Carolina
The U.S. Coast guard rescued three men Thursday after their 23-foot boat capsized off the South Carolina coast, the agency said. A good Samaritan sounded the alarm to Coast Guard Sector Charleston just before 7:30 a.m. that they had spotted three men "clinging to the overturned hull" of a boat around 5 miles east of Charleston Harbor, the Coast Guard said in a news release.
bcsdschools.net
Memory lane leads hundreds down Trojan Road
The smell of grilling meat and frying grease, laughter and squeals of joy filled the air surrounding Cross High’s football stadium last Friday. Homecoming 2022 was well underway. All high schools celebrate Homecoming in the fall, but none of them can top the celebration held at CHS. “It’s a...
Raleigh News & Observer
Truck hits and kills student walking to high school, South Carolina officials say
A truck hit and killed a student who had been walking to school, South Carolina officials said. The student attended Lake City High School, where many on the campus were left in a solemn mood on Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to WPDE. “No young person should lose their life at...
counton2.com
Interactive map identifies food distribution locations in SC
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston leaders are working to improve food access across the city through the development of a live, interactive map. The map was developed in partnership with colleges and universities across the state, including the College of Charleston. It pinpoints food distribution locations across the state, making it easy for those in need to determine which location is most convenient for them.
County music singer Travis Tritt cancels Friday’s show in Florence because of knee injury
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WBTW) — A knee injury has forced country music singer Travis Tritt to cancel his November tour stops, including one in Florence. Tritt, 59, had been scheduled to perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Florence Center as part of his “Can’t Miss Tour” with Chris Janson and the War Hippies. In a […]
heraldadvocate.com
MCHS defeated in Camden but head to Dillon for playoffs on Friday
The Marlboro County Bulldogs had many things going against them when they hit the field to play away on Oct. 28 against Camden. The Bulldogs did not have their star quarterback, offensive or defensive coordinators due to family situations, and an official got sick and passed out in the middle of the game. All of this along with not finding the right rhythm led to a 38-0 defeat.
maritime-executive.com
Crewmember Killed in Linehandling Accident at Port of Charleston
A crewmember from a vessel at the port of Charleston, South Carolina died last week in a linehandling incident. On October 26, Philippine national Jayson Nieto, 35, was working a line aboard an unnamed vessel at the North Charleston Ports Terminal. In circumstances which are under investigation, the line hit him in the chest, causing him to go into cardiac arrest.
'It’s really eye-opening': Parents, students and teachers survey results compiled to earn Sumter school national Points of Light award
SUMTER, S.C. — Crosswell Drive Elementary School has been recognized as a Points of Light recipient as part of the national Blue Ribbon assessment. "We are super excited. It’s been just a long time coming. We’ve been really working hard with our teachers and our students on our academic success and just overall just making sure that we’re giving the students what they need. So this is just icing on the cake for us," Assistant Principal Tonyetta Thomas said. "It really makes you feel like the work that you’re doing, it’s meaningful and we’re making a difference, and the sweat and sometimes the tears and frustrations, we’re able to see the fruits of that."
miscellanynews.org
Writer shares personal connection to Waffle House
I love Waffle House. This October Break, I returned to my local Waffle House in Florence, SC, and it was a homecoming. As soon as my brother and I walked in, we were greeted by one of our regular waitresses with a large smile on her face. “Hey boys! Welcome back! How’s college going, are y’all on break or something?” We each ordered a coffee and water, our usual. My brother and I locked eyes with each other and smiled, silently exchanging a mutual understanding: We were home.
manninglive.com
Clarendon desperate for foster families
Children are placed into a foster care situation when their biological families are unable to provide acceptable care for them. These children may sometimes be abused, neglected, or at risk of harm. Children can be taken into state custody and placed into foster care. Once in foster care, the children will be placed in an alternative living environment, such as a foster home. Foster care is meant to be temporary, lasting only as long as it takes the family to make the needed changes so that the child may return to a safe and stable environment. If the decision is made that the child cannot return home, he or she may remain in foster care until placed in the care of a relative, adopted or emancipated.
wpde.com
Florence community seeking help from city to improve neighborhood
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Some neighbors in and around North McQueen Street in the Northwest community of Florence are asking city leaders to help them clean up their community. Kimberly Mitchell said she grew up in the community and it was always a place that was attractive and home...
