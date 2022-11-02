Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KMZU
Bonnie E. Delarber
Bonnie E. Delarber - age 74 of Jameson, MO passed away Wednesday morning, November 2nd, 2022, at her home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Disabled American Veterans in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, November 9th, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. The family will receive friends one-hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Friends may call after 9 AM Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Grand River Cemetery in Jameson. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin (660) 663-2117. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.
KMZU
Linda Kay Morris
Linda Kay Morris, 73 of Higginsville, Missouri passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at her home. She was born Saturday, January 22, 1949 in Higginsville to the McPherson family but from a very young age was loved and raised by Elmer and Virginia Sanders. She graduated from Lafayette County C-1 in 1967 and then attended business school in Kansas City. Linda married Dennis Morris on May 17, 1969. They spent 53 years together and he survives of the home. Linda worked as a secretary for the Higginsville Habilitation Center in Higginsville for 31 years.
KMZU
Deborah Sue “Deb” McKee
Deborah Sue “Deb” McKee, 68, of Richmond, died on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at North Kansas City Hospital. Deb was born on September 1, 1954, in Excelsior Springs, the daughter of William and Myrtle (Browning) Clark. She was united in marriage to Shannon McKee of Richmond on July 21, 1979; he survives of the home.
KMZU
Sandra Kay Silvey
Sandra Kay Silvey, 72, of Richmond, died Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Sandra was born on February 23, 1950, in Richmond, the daughter of Donald Ray and Emma Jean (Martin) Fales. She was united in marriage to Alfred Eugene Silvey of Richmond on June 23, 1967; he preceded her in death on June 20, 2017.
KMZU
A letter to voters from Rusty Black
It has been a pleasure to meet the folks of Nodaway County in the last year and renew old acquaintances. I have served as a state representative for the Chillicothe and Trenton areas for six years, but prior to that, I was a vocational agriculture instructor. My first teaching job...
KMZU
Breckenridge man taken into custody following incident at Lathrop residence
LATHROP – A Breckenridge man was taken into custody following negotiations with several law enforcement agencies at a residence in Lathrop Wednesday evening. The Clinton County Sheriff's office says in a Facebook post that Damion M. Bergen was armed and believed to be suicidal at the time of the incident.
KMZU
Resurfacing project on U.S. Routes 36 and 65 ramps in Chillicothe postponed
CHILLICOTHE – The resurfacing of three ramps at U.S. Routes 36 and 65 in Chillicothe has been rescheduled. According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, the work originally scheduled to take place Thursday and Friday will now occur from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 10 and 11.
KMZU
Carroll County Sheriff's Office addresses threats made by Tina-Avalon student
CARROLL COUNTY – The Carroll County Sheriff's Office is following up on an alleged threat made by a student within the Tina-Avalon School District on Sunday. The sheriff's office says it received a report that a student was planning to harm another student at the high school. A deputy and the Missouri State Highway Patrol was present at the school Monday and Tuesday morning to intercept and be present for any activity. No incidents were reported. T.
KMZU
High school placed on lockdown regarding suspicious person
EAGLEVILLE, Mo. - North Harrison High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon when a suspicious person entered the building. Harrison County Sheriff Trevor Place said in a release deputies responded to the area in reference to a suspicious person who reportedly entered through a rear door at the school. The man alleged he was being chased and feared for his life.
Comments / 0