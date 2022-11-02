Read full article on original website
Minds blown as ‘Andor’ fans realize how they recognize the show’s most chilling character
Andor has the most chilling portrayal of the Empire ever seen in Star Wars. All too often, the Imperials are portrayed as egotistical bumbling villains the heroes can run rings around, but here they’re scarily competent and cruel in ways we hadn’t imagined we’d ever see in this franchise.
'Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi' arrives on Disney Plus with origin stories for Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku
'Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi' is now streaming exclusively on Disney Plus.
Filming reportedly kicks off for a highly anticipated ‘Star Wars’ series
The Star Wars machine over at Disney continues to grind – Andor is currently airing its last few episodes, Ashoka and Skeleton Crew are both in active production, and The Mandalorian’s third season is imminent – and to top off that list, The Acolyte has reportedly begun filming in Shinfield Studios over in the UK.
Star Wars Andor: Is Vel Sartha related to Mon Mothma?
Is Vel Sartha related to Mon Mothma in Star Wars Andor? In the latest episode of the new Star Wars series, we saw two Star Wars characters interact for the first time and it was heavily suggested that Mon Mothma is actually related to Vel Sartha, the Rebel bandit who co-ordinated the heist on Aldhani in Andor episode 6.
Star Wars: Andor goes viral with these four words
People are going wild for the new Star Wars series, and with good cause too. Andor has consistently proven week in week out that it is the best thing to come from the franchise in a very long time, and Andor episode 9 has sent fans wild on social media.
Warner Bros. Did Not Want Henry Cavill to Return as Superman, Confirms Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
Viewers were first introduced to Henry Cavill as Superman in Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel in 2013. The superhero film turned out to be a big hit and grossed about $700 million. People loved the exhilarating action and the handsome Henry Cavill trying to protect the people of earth. After the first adaptation, the actor has been seen in many DC movies.
Captain America and Breaking Bad stars join Avengers duo's Netflix movie
Avengers: Endgame's Russo Brothers have lined up a Marvel reunion for their Netflix movie The Electric State. According to Variety, the filmmakers have cast Captain America star Anthony Mackie for an all-star ensemble in their science fiction movie. Mackie joins Everything Everywhere All at Once's Ke Huy Quan, Fargo's Billy...
Star Wars: The Jedi explained
What are the Jedi in Star Wars? The vast history of the most iconic science fiction movie franchise of all time is essentially built upon the concept of good versus evil, or more specifically, the Jedi versus the Sith. But what are the Jedi all about exactly?. You’d be hard...
Original Ahsoka star won’t appear in upcoming Star Wars series
You’d think that voicing the Star Wars character Ahsoka Tano for over 14 years across various animated series would earn you a role in the live-action Star Wars series based on said hero. But you’d be wrong, as it turns out Ashley Eckstein will not be a part of the Ahsoka release date.
‘M3GAN’ just received its content rating, and horror lovers are ready to throw in the towel
When it comes to horror, most fans know what they want. They want to be scared out of their skin, be it psychological terror, gore and blood, jump scares, or slow burns that mess with your mind. What they don’t want is something “safe” and with the much-anticipated horror movie, M3GAN‘s recent rating, some are already beginning to lose interest.
Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: ‘Andor’ actor reminds us not to root for her character and Count Dooku’s voice actor talks us through his ‘Tales of the Jedi’ experience
The final third of Andor‘s first season will kick off tomorrow with episode nine and, judging by the teaser for the rest of the season, we’re in for an action-packed ride. We’re hopeful that the various disconnected plot strands will combine, especially now that Dedra has left the ISB base and is in the field on Ferrix. Rebel Alliance bigwigs like Luthen, Saw Gerrera, and Mon Mothma should also combine forces, with the latter apparently set to have to make some tough decisions as she commits to the Rebellion.
Horror fans remain divided over one of the most bizarre body horror films in years
One of the beauties of art is the ability to spark an intense emotion in the eye of the beholder, with even the most bottom-of-the-barrel trash still able to stoke flames of thought. Sometimes though, all you can appreciate is the ideas behind a film you utterly reject. Kevin Smith’s...
Selena Gomez Showed A Clip Of An Interviewer Being Rude In Her New Documentary And It’s Eye-Opening
"I don't wanna do that ever again."
Andy Serkis thinks Star Wars should give Snoke another chance
Andy Serkis has returned to Star Wars in the new Star Wars series Andor, but he still thinks that his old Star Wars movie character Snoke should be given a second chance to shine. Back in 2015, Andy Serkis (who famously played the Lord of the Rings character Gollum) made his debut in the galaxy far, far away as the evil Star Wars villain Snoke. Serkis returned as Snoke in the next Star Wars movie, The Last Jedi, in which he was killed by the young Sith Kylo Ren.
Latest Fantasy News: Netflix cancels a fantasy favorite and we examine Middle-earth’s fate after ‘The Lord of the Rings’
J.R.R. Tolkien’s works take his readers on an incredible journey, one that concludes at the end of The Return of the King — or so many people think. The story of Middle-earth doesn’t actually end after Frodo destroys the Ring and Aragorn is crowned king. Long after the established events pass, another vital piece of Lord of the Rings lore is destined to bring about the end times of this wondrous world.
The Incredible Sci-Fi Show on Prime Video Everyone Needs to Watch
I'm going to gush about The Expanse on Prime Video. Apologies in advance. But before I do that, here are some things that are not that great about The Expanse. The acting is frequently off, sometimes flat-out bizarre. The dialogue is regularly stilted and unnatural. Despite having to do a...
People are calling Netflix series similar to Harry Potter the 'best series ever'
If you're a Harry Potter fan in need of a new series to watch, then good news, because one of Netflix's shows has been hailed as 'the best series ever'. Okay, okay, that might be a big statement when taking into account shows like Stranger Things and Gossip Girl, but that's at least the opinion of some fans who have taken to social media to express their love for the series.
7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here's our guide on what to stream over the next couple of days
Andy Serkis hints he may direct a Star Wars project in the future
Andy Serkis might as well move into the offices at Star Wars HQ at this point, having now taken on the role of two Star Wars characters. Not content with playing the Star Wars villain Supreme Leader Snoke, he has now shown up in the TV series Andor as Kino Loy. He’s not done there though, as the actor says he would be interested in taking on directing duties in the Star Wars universe.
Infamous Marvel Flop Coming to Peacock in November
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has ushered in an era of high-quality Marvel filmmaking over the last dozen years, with the majority of the films in the franchise enjoying both great reviews and box office success. That wasn't always the case. Marvel was hit-or-miss for a long time, with a variety of different studios trying their hand at adapting the comics, and to varying degrees of success. Over the years, one of the biggest Marvel misfires to ever hit theaters has gained a cult following.
