Cleveland, OH

Related
Isla Chiu

3 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio

If you're in Ohio and looking for a bakery with delicious treats, you should check out these local businesses (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you love pies and find yourself in northeast Ohio, you should definitely visit this bakery, which has been serving fantastic pies since 1945. Their pies are made with high-quality ingredients, and the bakery uses real sugar instead of high fructose corn syrup. One of their most popular pies is the apple brown Betty, which is filled with slices of fresh apple and is topped with a mix of spiced brown sugar and rolled oats. Customers also love their peach melba pie, which is filled with peaches and red raspberries and topped with a raspberry sauce and almonds. If you want some spice with your pie, check out their spicy habanero peach and jalapeno apple pies.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Expect a gusty Saturday — wind advisories are up

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Another dry day today with a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy and warmer with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. A great night for Friday night football! Cooling off with a few clouds. There are moderate wind advisories expected to take effect at...
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH
wksu.org

Q&A: Patients are waiting hours at Cleveland and Akron hospital ERs. Here's why

Northeast Ohio residents are finding that area hospitals are slammed and they are facing long wait times when seeking care. This is a problem that started during the pandemic and is apparently getting worse as hospital resources are being stressed. Ideastream Public Media health reporter Taylor Wizner spoke with Morning...
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

SARTA Route Changes Start on Monday

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – During the pandemic, SARTA changed some routes in order to reduce the number of people at transit centers at one time. Now the transit agency is returning those routes to the original, impacting fixed routes, starting on Monday. Here are all the...
CANTON, OH
WKYC

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb holds town hall event on future of downtown lakefront

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb discussed his vision for plans along Cleveland’s lakefront at a town hall meeting on Thursday evening. The plans discussed included ways to bridge the divide between the North Coast and City Hall. The city has long looked at what to do with its waterfront area for years, perhaps as far back as 1849, when the railroad lines were first built.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

As the situation with Grace’s home worsens, her mom considers leaving the city: Cleveland’s Promise

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- “Twenty-five acres, a wraparound deck, porch swing, livestock and peace of mind,” Lee says, when I ask her to describe her dream house. To some, it might seem modest. The sky’s the limit for a dream house, after all. But it beats the insufferable conditions in the rental property Lee shared with her four children – which was once a dream in itself -- after the year-and-a-half the family spent without a home at all.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Progress Being Made on 2 New North Canton School Buildings

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Great progress is being made on the new school buildings under construction in the North Canton City School District. The buildings on Maple and Charlotte Streets will be completely under roof very soon. The district will be moving students from five...
NORTH CANTON, OH

