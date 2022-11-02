Read full article on original website
Several Northeast Ohio counties back up to CDC's high community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are beginning to increase across Northeast Ohio, and health experts are now urging stricter health measures for some residents in the region. According to the CDC, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull are now back up to a high community level for COVID-19...
3 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio
If you're in Ohio and looking for a bakery with delicious treats, you should check out these local businesses (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you love pies and find yourself in northeast Ohio, you should definitely visit this bakery, which has been serving fantastic pies since 1945. Their pies are made with high-quality ingredients, and the bakery uses real sugar instead of high fructose corn syrup. One of their most popular pies is the apple brown Betty, which is filled with slices of fresh apple and is topped with a mix of spiced brown sugar and rolled oats. Customers also love their peach melba pie, which is filled with peaches and red raspberries and topped with a raspberry sauce and almonds. If you want some spice with your pie, check out their spicy habanero peach and jalapeno apple pies.
Air quality advisory issued for Northeast Ohio counties
An air quality alert was issued for Wednesday in several Northeast Ohio counties. The alert was issued for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit Counties.
Expect a gusty Saturday — wind advisories are up
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Another dry day today with a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy and warmer with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. A great night for Friday night football! Cooling off with a few clouds. There are moderate wind advisories expected to take effect at...
Wind Advisories issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties Saturday
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for multiple Northeast Ohio counties on Saturday.
Cuyahoga County BOE makes last-minute changes to polling locations
The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections has made changes to polling locations ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections to 29 precincts in seven different cities.
Hot Chicken Takeover Closes Underperforming Strongsville Location
Opened during the pandemic, the restaurant struggled to gain a footing
Q&A: Patients are waiting hours at Cleveland and Akron hospital ERs. Here's why
Northeast Ohio residents are finding that area hospitals are slammed and they are facing long wait times when seeking care. This is a problem that started during the pandemic and is apparently getting worse as hospital resources are being stressed. Ideastream Public Media health reporter Taylor Wizner spoke with Morning...
SARTA Route Changes Start on Monday
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – During the pandemic, SARTA changed some routes in order to reduce the number of people at transit centers at one time. Now the transit agency is returning those routes to the original, impacting fixed routes, starting on Monday. Here are all the...
Worst of the worst: Northeast Ohio restaurants with the most health violations. Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A restaurant in North Royalton was cited for 36 critical health violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year. We’re talking about the most-cited restaurants in Greater Cleveland, from mouse poop to gnats, on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our daily half-hour news...
COVID again: Some counties return to high spread
Several Northeast Ohio counties are seeing a high spread of COVID-19 this week.
Respiratory virus spikes, stressing Northeast Ohio hospitals: The Wake Up for Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Respiratory syncytial virus is one of the most common children’s illnesses, causing running noses, coughs and fever – usually starting in the late fall and running through early spring. The...
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb holds town hall event on future of downtown lakefront
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb discussed his vision for plans along Cleveland’s lakefront at a town hall meeting on Thursday evening. The plans discussed included ways to bridge the divide between the North Coast and City Hall. The city has long looked at what to do with its waterfront area for years, perhaps as far back as 1849, when the railroad lines were first built.
‘Home of the future’ on Lake Erie asks $10 million: House of the Week
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio -- With a price tag of $10 million, 26000 Lake Road is currently one of the highest-priced listings in Northeast Ohio. Chestnut Hill Realty broker Craig Cantrall calls the contemporary home, completed in 2013, a “modern masterpiece built by one of the most innovative minds in the country.”
As the situation with Grace’s home worsens, her mom considers leaving the city: Cleveland’s Promise
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- “Twenty-five acres, a wraparound deck, porch swing, livestock and peace of mind,” Lee says, when I ask her to describe her dream house. To some, it might seem modest. The sky’s the limit for a dream house, after all. But it beats the insufferable conditions in the rental property Lee shared with her four children – which was once a dream in itself -- after the year-and-a-half the family spent without a home at all.
Progress Being Made on 2 New North Canton School Buildings
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Great progress is being made on the new school buildings under construction in the North Canton City School District. The buildings on Maple and Charlotte Streets will be completely under roof very soon. The district will be moving students from five...
Akron student stabbed at school; district responds
A 14-year-old boy was detained by the school's resource officer and taken to the police station for questioning.
Investigators looking for missing Canton man
Investigators are looking for a Canton man who was reported missing on Friday. Henry Hulbert, 66, was last seen leaving his home on Market Street around 1 a.m. and hasn't returned.
Ohio City Ranks As One Of The 'Best Winter Vacation' Spots In U.S
Timeout listed the best places in the entire country to spend the season.
Future of Burke Lakefront Airport up in the air
The city of Cleveland is seeking a consultant to weigh the current economic benefit of the Burke Lakefront Airport versus the alternate development of the land if the airport were to close.
