Aryna Sabalenka did her part by beating Jessica Pegula 6-3 7-5 and she now awaits the result of the second match to see whether she progresses. The Belarussian player needs Maria Sakkari to win at least one set in her match against Ons Jabeur in order to secure a spot in the semi-finals. That is due to the fact that she was able to beat Jessica Pegula in straight sets. She is out of the competition if Jabeur wins in straight sets and that's the only result that keeps her out, if Sakkari wins one set or wins the match, she is in.

21 HOURS AGO