Krejcikova and Siniakova advance to WTA Finals knockout stage; Gauff and Pegula eliminated
FORT WORTH, Texas -- Top seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova defeated No.6 seeds Xu Yifan and Yang Zhaoxuan 6-3, 6-3 to stay undefeated at the WTA Finals and secure their advancement out of the round-robin stage. The Czech duo improved to 2-0 in the Rosie Casals Group and have not lost a set.
Yardbarker
"She's only 18, let her have some fun" - Davenport defends Gauff after shocking WTA Finals performances
It would not be untrue to describe Coco Gauff's WTA Finals performances as some of the worst matches she played all year long. The American athlete was supposed to perform admirably in front of her home fans in Fort Worth, but she completely fell short of expectations. She and Jessica Pegula both lost their opening doubles matches and both of their opening singles matches, greatly disappointing American spectators.
tennisuptodate.com
Swiatek joins Henin, Venus Williams, Graf and Navratilova with interesting stat after latest win
Iga Swiatek's 2022 season has been a glorious one in many ways as she achieved several milestones indicating how dominant she was. Swiatek established herself as the best player in the world following the retirement of Ashleigh Barty in January. She took over the Tour winning several Premier WTA 1000 events including two grand slam events. She won over 30 matches in a row and now she added another brilliant milestone to her career.
tennisuptodate.com
Sakkari remains undefeated at WTA Finals with easy victory over Jabeur, advances to semifinals as group winner
Greek tennis star Maria Sakkari made it a clean sweep in the group stage at the WTA Finals, cruising past Ons Jabeur to remain undefeated behind a superb performance on Friday night. Sakkari needed just 68 minutes to get past Jabeur, recording an emphatic 6-2 6-3 victory in front of...
tennisuptodate.com
Swiatek in awe of having Navratilova at WTA Finals: "The biggest problem I had was keeping focus when you’re sitting here"
Iga Swiatek booked her place in the WTA Finals semi-finals by taking down Caroline Garcia but her focus in the match was distracted a few times by Martina Navratilova. The legendary player made her way to Texas to watch some high-level WTA tennis and Swiatek was in awe of her presence. Speaking to Amazon Prime after the match, Swiatek joked with Navratilova who was also there as an analyst, about how she distracted her:
tennisuptodate.com
Aryna Sabalenka downs Jessica Pegula to keep herself alive for WTA Finals semi-finals
Aryna Sabalenka did her part by beating Jessica Pegula 6-3 7-5 and she now awaits the result of the second match to see whether she progresses. The Belarussian player needs Maria Sakkari to win at least one set in her match against Ons Jabeur in order to secure a spot in the semi-finals. That is due to the fact that she was able to beat Jessica Pegula in straight sets. She is out of the competition if Jabeur wins in straight sets and that's the only result that keeps her out, if Sakkari wins one set or wins the match, she is in.
tennisuptodate.com
Auger-Aliassime wins 16th match in a row to advance to Paris Masters semi-finals
Auger-Aliassime continues to be a problem on the ATP Tour as he defeated Tiafoe 6-1 6-4 to move to the semi-finals. Auger-Aliassime is playing for the 4th week in a row and the Canadian is not slowing down showing incredible tennis, by far the best he has ever played. Tiafoe has been really strong in recent weeks as well but he was no match in this one as Auger jumped out to an early lead and never looked back.
tennisuptodate.com
Stubbs weighs in on Djokovic ATP Finals debate: "Not having Djokovic would have been dumb"
Rennae Stubbs praised the ATP for including the grand slam exception rule allowing Djokovic to play at the ATP Finals despite not finishing in the top 8. Novak Djokovic will play at the ATP Finals despite not finishing the year in the top 8 rankings-wise and it's made possible due to the fact that he's a grand slam champion. As a grand slam champion, Djokovic only needed to finish in the top 20 to be able to play and he did just that.
wtatennis.com
WTA Finals scenarios: Jabeur, Pegula, Sabalenka scramble for last semi spot
FORT WORTH, Texas -- No.5 Maria Sakkari took control of the Nancy Richey Group on Wednesday, improving to 2-0. Sakkari, who advanced to the knockout stage at the WTA Finals, has failed to lose a set in two matches. But there is still a lot on the line Friday. Sakkari...
FOX Sports
Jabeur rallies past Pegula, Sakkari wins again at WTA Finals
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Ons Jabeur wasn't used to the idea of playing so soon after a loss in her WTA Finals debut. Took her a bit to adjust as well. The Tunisian rallied for a three-set victory over Jessica Pegula on Wednesday night, keeping alive the U.S. Open finalist's hopes of advancing out of group play in the season-ending event.
tennisuptodate.com
World Number One Carlos Alcaraz out of ATP Finals and Davis Cup Finals due to abdominal injury
World Number One, Carlos Alcaraz is out of the ATP Finals and Davis Cup Finals after his abdominal injury was confirmed to see the Spaniard out for the next six weeks. Taking to social media, Alcaraz revealed the terrible news that he has suffered an internal oblique muscle tear in the left abdominal and as a result has had to withdraw to focus on his recovery in a painful blow to both tournaments.
BBC
Paris Masters: Holger Rune beats Felix Auger-Aliassime to reach final
Denmark's Holger Rune reached the Paris Masters final with a two-set victory over Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime. The 19-year-old did not drop his serve and took five of eight break points to end in-form Auger-Aliassime's 16-match winning run with a 6-4 6-2 victory. World number eight Auger-Aliassime, 22, won titles in...
tennisuptodate.com
Novak Djokovic battles past Tsitsipas in Paris
It was a far closer match than Novak Djokovic anticipated but the Serbian was able to get it done in three 6-2 3-6 7-6(4). They played in the Astana Open fairly recently with Djokovic winning in two simple sets. This match opened in a very similar fashion as Djokovic was once again in full control smashing the Greek 6-2. The Serbian was pretty much near perfect hitting 8 winners in total with zero unforced errors.
tennisuptodate.com
Murray jokes on being bottom in days from entering top 10 to reaching World No.1: "I think that's called perserverence"
Andy Murray's career has been built on hard work that saw him stand shoulder to shoulder with some of the most talented tennis players of all time. Most including Murray himself would agree that he was the last in terms of talent out of the big four but his work ethic saw him stand shoulder-to-shoulder with them for many years on the Tour. He truly became the best possible version of himself by doing everything that it takes.
tennisuptodate.com
Swiatek compares serving strategy to that of John Isner - "I'm not that kind of player who's going to make points just from serving"
Looking for her ninth singles title of the season, Iga Swiatek started her WTA Finals campaign on a winning note by beating Daria Kasatkina 6-2 6-3 in one hour and 22 minutes. It was the sixth time that the two players came face-to-face and the World No. 1 extended her head-to-head lead against the Russian to 5-1. While eighth-ranked Kasatkina won the first match last year, Swiatek registered five consecutive straight-set wins against her this season. The 21-year-old Pole also improved her win-loss record for the 2022 season to 65-8.
tennisuptodate.com
Swiatek powers past Garcia, remains undefeated at 2022 WTA Finals
World No.1 Iga Swiatek kept her foot on the gas on Thursday evening at the WTA Finals, powering past Caroline Garcia to secure her spot in the knockout stage. The Polish star looked confident in her 6-3 6-2 victory, employing her trademark style of offense to bulldoze through her opponent. Despite both ladies exchanging breaks in the opening set, it was Swiatek who regained her focus to outplay the Frenchwoman and obtain a second break, clinching the first set in a display of technical expertise.
tennisuptodate.com
Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal nominated for 'Game-Changer of 2022 award' at People's Choice Awards
2022 has been a landmark season for tennis legends Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams, albeit for different reasons. The Spaniard became the all-time record holder for most Grand Slams on the men's tour after winning the Australian Open in January. He followed that feat up by winning a record-extending 14th French Open title on his beloved clay, taking his tally to 22 Grand Slams.
tennisuptodate.com
"Hopefully, we’re gonna see a full house soon" - Swiatek references poor crowd turnout after WTA Finals win
Iga Swiatek referenced the poor crowd turnout at the WTA Finals following her match with Caroline Garcia where she booked a spot in the semi-finals. WTA tennis and low crowd turnout is nothing new with multiple events battling a lack of interest by the general public. It largely depends on the geography but generally across the board, ATP tennis draws far larger crowds than WTA tennis.
tennisuptodate.com
Alcaraz relieved after easing past Nishioka to begin Paris Masters campaign: "First round in every tournament is never easy"
There was some doubt over Alcaraz's participation in Paris but the knee injury was not serious and he opted to play winning the opening match against Nishioka. Pain in the knee area left Alcaraz doubting his Paris Masters participation but after tests showed that everything was fine, the Spaniard elected to play. His first match was a decent one as he battled past a solid Yoshihito Nishioka saying after the match:
