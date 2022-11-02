Read full article on original website
Interview with Carol Blood, candidate for Nebraska Governor
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - 10/11 NOW sat down with Carol Blood, Democratic candidate for Governor ahead of the election. Bayley Bischof, 10/11 NOW: If there’s a viewer out there who doesn’t know anything about you, but is trying to decide who they want to vote for for Governor, what would you want them to know about you?
Voter Data: Republicans widen registration lead in Nebraska and Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. — For only the second time in 2022, Nebraska Democrats gained voters over a one-month period, but it wasn't enough to keep pace with Republicans. According to the Secretary of State's website, Nebraska added 1,790 registered voters in October, including 171 Democrats. That was third highest among the parties.
'It's getting to be very serious': Nebraska drought update
OVERTON, Neb. — With 80% of corn and 97% of soybeans in the bin as of Monday — Nebraska's harvest is nearly complete. But the drought has taken its toll. Some predict yields will be down eight percent from last year. They might even be worse for some...
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts to receive one of Japan’s highest honors
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The government of Japan will be bestowing Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts with a prestigious award next week. Japanese officials will honor Ricketts with the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star, for his work in strengthening the relationship between Nebraska and Japan. Wednesday’s...
What to expect after Nebraska’s Powerball winning streak?
It’s not too late to buy a lottery ticket and win big. Saturday’s Powerball drawing is worth an estimated $1.6 billion. 39 consecutive Powerball drawings without a win since August, making the jackpot one of the largest in U.S. history Your winnings, or 30 annual payouts over 29 years, according to the USA Mega website, mean you’ll owe another 13% at tax time, or about $101.6 million for a total of about $438.9 million. If you take the annuity option, you’ll get 30 average annual payments of about $53.3 million — before taxes. The 24% tax would be $12.8 million each year and additional federal taxes would be $6.8 million, for a total of $33.6 million. After state taxes in Nebraska, your average net worth will be $29.9 million per year, according to the USA Mega website. . After 30 payments, your total will be around $899.6 million. The largest jackpot won in Nebraska occurred in February 2006 when eight co-workers at a ConAgra Foods ham and corned beef plant in Lincoln split a $365 million Powerball jackpot. The Associated Press was used in this report. Related video above article.
Georgia hunter sentenced for illegally killing mule deer in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Georgia hunter was sentenced in federal court on Friday for illegally shooting a mule deer in Lincoln County in 2020. Chad McCullough, 34, of Georgia violated the Lacey Act when he took parts of the deer to Georgia to be taxidermized. The Lacey Act...
Iowa and Nebraska: Where the general election stands as election day nears
3 News Now spoke to a national and local expert on where races like Nebraska Governor and Iowa Senate stand with days before the polls open.
The next governor should sweep the Nebraska Environmental Board clean
The incoming governor of Nebraska should carefully examine the voting, statements and activities of the entire board of the Nebraska Environmental Trust to ensure they align with the law, rules and regulations, and principles of the Trust. The winner of the Carol Blood-Jim Pillen race for governor should sweep the board clean after taking office next […] The post The next governor should sweep the Nebraska Environmental Board clean appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Election 2022: What voters need to know about Amendment 1
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When Nebraskans go to the polls on Tuesday, they will see a question about changing the state constitution when it comes to revenue and airports. Amendment 1 would affect smaller airports here in Nebraska. A yes vote would allow cities and counties to use taxpayer money to attract or lure more commercial airlines to various parts of our state.
Eastern Nebraska's first snow of the season in the forecast for Friday night
OMAHA, Neb. — Eastern Nebraska and western Iowa could receive its first snow of the season Friday night into Saturday morning. Cool and wet conditions will continue most of the morning Friday with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 30s. Omaha could get a brief dry period in the late afternoon...
Nebraska's Official Veterans Parade and Military Expo postponed
Bellevue Chamber of Commerce announced in a press release, Nebraska's Official Veterans Parade and Military Expo has been postponed due to weather.
These Nebraska Cities Are Some Of The Most Friendly-Friendly In The US
According to recent data.
Nebraska congressional candidates increase focus on Sarpy County
OMAHA, Neb. — A subtle change on Nebraska's new congressional maps has District 1 candidates making sure Sarpy County voters know who they're voting for on Nov. 8. "We love that you have a Don Bacon sign outside your house," Rep. Mike Flood (R-NE) said at a Get Out the Vote event with other Republicans. "Don Bacon equals Mike Flood and Mike Flood equals Don Bacon, but there are a lot of people that don't know they're in the First Congressional District."
Drought could take $2 billion toll on Nebraska farmers on top of inflation
CENTRAL CITY, Neb. — Drought could cost Nebraska farmers $2 billion this year and comes on top of inflation. That’s according to a new analysis by Nebraska Farm Bureau that looks at the two challenges that will go down as the top stories in Nebraska agriculture this year.
Voter turnout in Nebraska predicted to be 58% for general election
LINCOLN, Neb. — Statewide, a turnout of 58% of the state’s registered voters is projected for the general election. The Nebraska Examiner said that would match the turnout for the last nonpresidential general election in the state in 2018, but it would be higher than similar, gubernatorial general elections in 2014, 2010 and 2006, according to records of the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office.
Two endangered whooping cranes spotted in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Two of the fewer than 600 whooping cranes left in the wild have been spotted in Nebraska’s Kissinger Wildlife Management Property, prompting the closure of the area. Whooping cranes migrate through the Sandhills in the fall and the spring while traveling between northern Alberta...
Omaha could see first snowflakes of the season by Saturday morning
OMAHA, Neb. — The next 48 hours will bring a significant change in weather across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. The Omaha area's unseasonably warm start to November will come to an abrupt end as a cold front moves through Thursday night. Scattered showers are possible early in the...
Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade postponed due to weather
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade and Military Expo have been postponed. The Bellevue Chamber of Commerce and Community announced Thursday that Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade and accompanying military expo would be on Saturday, Nov. 5. However, due to expected rain and snow, the...
KETV Chief Meteorologist Bill Randby's winter weather outlook for Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — How much snow will Nebraska get this winter?. KETV NewsWatch 7 Chief Meteorologist Bill Randby breaks down the outlook for the season, including why the Omaha area can expect big temperature swings, snow in February and March and about average cold. After winter conditions last year...
Two Nebraska plants get a chunk of $73 million awarded by USDA to boost smaller meatpackers
Two Nebraska meat processors are among the first to receive grants — including nearly $20 million awarded to an Omaha packer — that respond to President Joe Biden’s plan to expand capacity of smaller, independent meat and poultry plants. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack was at Greater Omaha Packing Co. on Wednesday to announce the […] The post Two Nebraska plants get a chunk of $73 million awarded by USDA to boost smaller meatpackers appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
