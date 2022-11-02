ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

echo-pilot.com

Clemson at Notre Dame odds, picks and predictions

The No. 5 Clemson Tigers (8-0) and Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-3) clash Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET (NBC). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Clemson vs. Notre Dameodds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions.
CLEMSON, SC
High School Football PRO

Edwardsburg, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Niles High School football team will have a game with Edwardsburg High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.
NILES, MI
High School Football PRO

Colon, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Mendon High School football team will have a game with Colon Community High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.
COLON, MI
wmuk.org

Is Michigan's 4th District more competitive on paper than on the ground?

The new 4th Congressional District is highlighted in purple and includes the cities of Battle Creek, Kalamazoo, Benton Harbor, Holland and Zeeland. In 2018, voters approved the creation of a new independent redistricting commission that drew the map in use today. The new 4th District in Southwest Michigan includes parts of three districts under the old map, and a block of reliably Republican voters on the border with Indiana is now in another district. In theory, the fourth is now a little less Republican red and a little more Democratic blue.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 p.m., 110322

News Weather Traffic Sports Watch eightWest Community ABC 4 Jobs More. The conditions are expected to get windier with more clouds and even a chance for rain on Friday. (Nov. 3, 2022) Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 p.m., 110322. The conditions are expected to get windier with more clouds and...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
103.3 WKFR

Most Expensive Home in Lawton, Michigan $1.7 Million

This beautiful Lawton, Michigan mansion has the coolest laundry room I've ever seen. I said what I said. Lawton, Michigan is a tiny town in Van Buren County. I was surprised to learn that the average price for homes on the market in Lawton is currently $165,000. That doesn't make the price of this home less shocking. This gorgeous farmhouse has been listed for about a month and a half with the asking price of $1,699,000. According to the Trulia listing, this is more than just a house,
LAWTON, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Dog & The Bank offers fine dining in unique setting in Plainwell

ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI — Chef Matt Bush and his wife Allison Maxwell will celebrate one year of business at their Plainwell eatery on Friday, Nov. 4. Dog & The Bank is a modern American restaurant with an open, interactive kitchen and a focus on fresh, local and seasonal fare. Bush describes the couple’s restaurant as “fine dining in a casual, yet intimate atmosphere.”
PLAINWELL, MI

