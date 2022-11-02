Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pelosi May Resign From CongressNews Breaking LIVESan Francisco, CA
Major Updates Released on Paul Pelosi's HealthNews Breaking LIVE
Legendary NFL Executive DiesNews Breaking LIVESan Francisco, CA
The Forgotten San Francisco "Castle" that Was a Beer Factory and Water CompanyDianaSan Francisco, CA
Man lied about being a Stanford student and people say he lived in dorms for monthsMark StarStanford, CA
Related
Yardbarker
Pete Rose Is Set To Make Bizarre History
Most people with passing knowledge of baseball understand the trouble that Cincinnati Reds legend Pete Rose got himself into after his playing days were over. It doesn’t require much of an explanation, but Rose, the all-time MLB hits leader, is banned from baseball for illegally wagering on games as both a player and manager.
Yardbarker
The Cardinals Made 2 Iconic Roster Moves This Week
What was inevitable has finally become official for the St. Louis Cardinals. Yesterday, both Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina signed the papers to confirm their retirements. The Cardinals season came to an abrupt end when they were knocked out in the NL Wild Card round by the eventual National League champion Philadelphia Phillies.
Yardbarker
Top Pitcher On Market Could Become Available To Red Sox After Latest Report
Will the Boston Red Sox make one of the most notable acquisitions possible in free agency?. It appears that the best pitcher on the planet will be up for grabs this offseason, and Boston has plenty of money to spend after freeing up $120 million following a disappointing last-place finish.
Yardbarker
Kyle Schwarber had great reaction to Phillies being no-hit
The Philadelphia Phillies were held hitless by the Houston Astros in a 5-0 loss in Game 4 of the World Series on Wednesday night, but Kyle Schwarber isn’t sweating it. The Phillies outfielder was asked after the game about his team being no-hit by the combined efforts of four Astros pitchers who appeared in Game 4.
Yardbarker
Jose Altuve tried to pass along tip to Alex Bregman in Game 5
Jose Altuve had a big at-bat to lead off Game 5 of the World Series on Thursday night, and he wanted to pass along a tip to a teammate. Altuve sent the second pitch of the game off the wall in right-center field for a double, and he advanced to third on an error.
Yardbarker
Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson takes dig at Lions after trade
T.J. Hockenson does not seem unhappy to be leaving the Detroit Lions behind to join the Minnesota Vikings. The Lions traded Hockenson to the Vikings on Tuesday for draft picks, moving on from the former top ten pick. On Wednesday, Hockenson spoke to the Minnesota media and made a fairly pointed comment about what he was leaving behind in Detroit.
Yardbarker
The Cardinals May Have A Star On Their Radar
The St. Louis Cardinals are going to have some work to do this offseason following their early exit in the NL Wild Card Series against the Philadelphia Phillies. The team won 93 games and clinched the National League Central in late September, but significant upgrades may be required if they want to compete with the best teams in baseball.
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Aaron Boone answers burning question regarding Josh Donaldson’s future with the team
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone can’t blatantly say they will be trying to move on from Josh Donaldson this off-season, which would clear $21 million in base salary, but he suggested that the veteran third baseman simply had a down year in 2022. Boone spoke to the media...
Yardbarker
Aaron Judge Gets Criticism From An Unlikely Source
After a historic regular season in which he hit 62 home runs, breaking the single-season record for an American League player, Aaron Judge went quiet in the playoffs and so did the New York Yankees. As soon as the World Series reaches its conclusion, the slugger will be a free...
Yardbarker
Dusty Baker Is Dealing With A Frustrating Problem
The Houston Astros are on the verge of their second World Series title since 2017 after winning Game 5 over the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Dusty Baker has tapped left-hander Framber Valdez to start Game 6 and give them a chance to close out the Phillies. But there...
Yardbarker
Cubs’ Former 2012 Draft Pick is Coming Out of Minor League Retirement
Straight from the horse’s mouth, “THE KID IS BACK!!”. Who could blame you if you’re reading this and aren’t familiar with Trey Lang? It’s been a while since he’s been on anyone’s radar. Lang is a right-handed pitcher originally drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the sixth round of the 2012 MLB Draft out of GateWay Community College (Phoenix, AZ). He also pitched briefly in 2011 for the Northern Illinois Huskies.
Yardbarker
Will the Brewers attempt to sign catcher Christian Vazquez this offseason?
The Brewers may be searching for a new catcher via free agency this off-season. Of the catchers they had last season, Victor Caratini remains under club control through arbitration. However, Omar Narvaez is set to be a free agent. If the Brewers do not feel confident in prospect Mario Feliciano, they could elect to bring in someone else externally. In a recent article, Jon Heyman listed the Brewers as a landing spot for catcher Christian Vazquez.
Yardbarker
Ronde Barber States That Josh McDaniels Is Part Of A Bigger NFL Problem
As most Las Vegas Raiders fans will recall, current head coach Josh McDaniels was a massive failure in his first attempt at the job. After an 11–17 start, the Denver Broncos moved on in 2010, and eventually McDaniels returned to New England. Fast forward to 2022, on his second head coaching job, and the Raiders are floundering at 2-5. There have been glimpses of potential, especially offensively, but the team often looks flat and unprepared. Is it too early to judge McDaniels? Is he part of an ongoing problem with the NFL? Former All-Pro Ronde Barber, now with The 33rd Team, weighed in recently.
Yardbarker
Ex-Royals GM Dayton Moore close to landing job elsewhere in AL?
Ex-Kansas City Royals GM Dayton Moore may not be off golfing for long. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Thursday that industry sources continue to link Moore to the Texas Rangers. Rosenthal notes that Moore has a prior relationship with Rangers GM Chris Young, the former MLB pitcher who finished his career playing with the Royals from 2015 to 2017.
Yardbarker
Braves sign several players to minor-league contracts
All three of those players were in Atlanta at some point, but I’m far from surprised they chose to become free agents. None of them were likely to make next year’s Opening Day roster, and all three have the talent to potentially contribute at the major-league level elsewhere.
Yardbarker
Dusty Baker at center of another crazy MLB playoff coincidence
Dusty Baker continues to be the Forrest Gump of Major League Baseball. A wild fact about the Houston Astros manager went viral following Game 4 of the 2022 World Series on Wednesday. Baker’s side blanked the Philadelphia Phillies 5-0, throwing a combined no-hitter in the process. Jayson Stark of ESPN shared that, of three no-hitters in MLB postseason history, two of them have now taken place at Citizens Bank Park … and Baker was the visiting manager for both of them.
Yardbarker
Report: Braves offered Dansby Swanson around $100 million
If you’re already tired of Dansby Swanson rumors, I apologize because we are just getting started. Just like last season with Freddie Freeman, new details surrounding conversations between Swanson and his potential suitors will emerge seemingly weekly. Most of it will be a whole lot of nothing, but this is one of the first nuggets revealed this offseason that carries some weight.
Yardbarker
Yankees struck gold on 2 players in 2022
The New York Yankees might’ve been tossed from the playoffs prematurely, but they gained a few valuable pieces for the future in the process. General manager Brian Cashman undoubtedly made a few polarizing moves, some of which flopped embarrassingly, but he did manage to secure a few underrated talents that contributed heavily throughout the campaign.
Comments / 0