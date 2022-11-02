“Called the hit then went to sleep” Fans troll Kevin Durant for his ‘SHOCKED’ reactions as Nets fire Steve Nash

Nayvadius Wilburn, a 38-year-old Atlantan who performs under the name Future, is one of the great musicians of the 21st century. Future is often classified as a rapper, but he is really an all-purpose vocalist, a man who sings, chants, rasps, yelps, and growls, frequently through Auto-Tune. In Future’s music, that vocal-processing software becomes less a melodic device than a textural one, blurring the boundaries between human and machine, embodiment and alienation. He makes songs about women, drugs, cars, guns—not exactly groundbreaking subject matter—but much of his work is tinged with self-loathing and low-grade dread, reveling in hedonism and excess while warily staring down the existential emptiness of the morning after, if not the night itself. That Future’s music does all of this and manages to be hugely successful—his latest full-length release, I Never Liked You, was the eighth album of his career to top the Billboard charts—makes him even more remarkable.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 18 DAYS AGO