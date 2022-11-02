ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

“Called the hit then went to sleep” Fans troll Kevin Durant for his ‘SHOCKED’ reactions as Nets fire Steve Nash

By Irvin Philip
 3 days ago
Deadspin

San Antonio’s handling of the Josh Primo situation almost had me fooled, too

Applauding a sports organization for responsibly handling sexual misconduct rarely happens, so if you’re willing to praise a team before all the details are released — even if they released the problematic player, exec, or coach — it’s best to wait. I almost wrote the same San Antonio Spurs piece as my coworker D.J. Dunson, who commended the team for parting ways with lottery pick Josh Primo before we even knew he allegedly exposed himself to women, including the team’s staff psychologist, Hilary Cauthen.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

J. Prince Trends On Social Media Amid Takeoff’s Passing

Fans are questioning the Mob Ties founder’s role in the fatal shooting. Fans are still grieving the loss of Migos star Takeoff. The 28-year-old rapper was gunned down in Houston on Tuesday (November 1) morning while attending a private dice game with his uncle and groupmate Quavo. Since his...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

NBA ref accused of calling Spencer Dinwiddie multiple expletives

Veteran NBA referee Tony Brothers has been accused of calling Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie multiple expletives during Friday night's Mavs-Raptors game in Dallas. In a postgame media session, Dinwiddie alleged that Brothers referred to him as a "b****-a** motherf***er" to another Mavericks player following a technical foul. "I would like...
DALLAS, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncé & LeBron James Pay Tribute To Takeoff On Social Media

The outpouring of love continues for the late rapper. The death of Migos member Takeoff is still fresh and painful for his family, friends and fans. The 28-year old rapper was gunned down in Houston on Tuesday morning while attending a private dice game with his uncle and bandmate Quavo. Following the tragic incident, the late star received an outpouring of love from several of his music industry peers.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

NBA YoungBoy puts Dejounte Murray on blast over issue with rapper’s son

By and large, Dejounte Murray has proven that the Atlanta Hawks were correct in shipping off a boatload of picks to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for his services. His latest effort, in particular, was a masterpiece that etched his name into Hawks lore after he dropped a career-high 36 points to go along with nine dimes and six swipes against the New York Knicks.
ATLANTA, GA
102.5 The Bone

5-star prospects Rob Dillingham, A.J. Johnson from Kanye West's Donda Academy transfer, leaving program in shambles

In October 2021, Kanye West launched Donda Sports Academy and it quickly became an elite high school prep basketball team that was playing in top tournaments and showcases around the country. Five-star prospects Rob Dillingham and Zion Cruz were the first high-major prospects to join the team and soon others followed. West — also known as Ye — showed up periodically throughout the season and would sit courtside watching his young squad.
FLORIDA STATE
thecomeback.com

Controversial recently retired WR defends Kyrie Irving

Cole Beasley, has made his opinion regarding the ongoing Kyrie Irving controversy, which led to a suspension, known. Beasley, who briefly played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022 before suddenly retiring, does not support the decision made by the Brooklyn Nets. Shortly after the Nets announced that Irving would...
BROOKLYN, NY
sneakernews.com

Zion Williamson’s “Fire And Ice” Pack Includes A Wintry Air Jordan 12

When LeBron James offers high praise, it’s a clear signal that we need to start paying acute attention. And while Zion Williamson has easily garnered that recognition since his days at Spartanburg Day School, his nightly display of dominance – and 27 points against the Lakers on Wednesday – was enough for The King to acknowledge that the recent first-time All-Star will be here for a long, long time.
sneakernews.com

“Galaxy” Flair Reappears On The Nike LeBron 20

After an overtime win against the New Orleans Pelicans, LeBron James and his Nike family have had one of their future projects surface via unofficial images: a LeBron 20 seemingly inspired by “Galaxy” styles from the past. Given that King James’ latest signature model is all about “the...
The Atlantic

The Trap

Nayvadius Wilburn, a 38-year-old Atlantan who performs under the name Future, is one of the great musicians of the 21st century. Future is often classified as a rapper, but he is really an all-purpose vocalist, a man who sings, chants, rasps, yelps, and growls, frequently through Auto-Tune. In Future’s music, that vocal-processing software becomes less a melodic device than a textural one, blurring the boundaries between human and machine, embodiment and alienation. He makes songs about women, drugs, cars, guns—not exactly groundbreaking subject matter—but much of his work is tinged with self-loathing and low-grade dread, reveling in hedonism and excess while warily staring down the existential emptiness of the morning after, if not the night itself. That Future’s music does all of this and manages to be hugely successful—his latest full-length release, I Never Liked You, was the eighth album of his career to top the Billboard charts—makes him even more remarkable.
ATLANTA, GA

