Read full article on original website
Related
Some climate activists aren’t suing over the future—they are taking aim at the present
Climate scientists are increasingly capable of identifying how anthropogenic warming has exacerbated specific extreme weather events, such as the devastating wildfires that hit Australia in 2019 and 2020. Paul Kane/Getty Images)In the face of more extreme weather, plaintiffs are taking up a new tactic: suing for the damage climate change has already wrought.
Comments / 0