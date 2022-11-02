Read full article on original website
Related
Selena Gomez Showed A Clip Of An Interviewer Being Rude In Her New Documentary And It’s Eye-Opening
"I don't wanna do that ever again."
Travis Barker gets tattoo tribute of late French bulldog Blue
Honoring man’s best friend. Travis Barker got new ink as a tribute to his late French bulldog, Blue, who died earlier this week. “Grateful for this tattoo @dr_woo honoring my boy Blue 🙏🏼,” the Blink-182 drummer, 46, captioned a slideshow on Instagram on Friday that captured the tattoo process. The images and videos Barker posted revealed the tattoo design, which was a realistic illustration of his late pup’s face. Doctor Woo, the Los Angeles-based tattoo artist that was tagged, is well-respected among celebs, and has worked on high-profile stars like Miley Cyrus, Emilia Clarke and Blake Griffin. Many fans of Barker left their condolences in...
People Are Sharing The Things They Like Less And Less As They Get Older, And NGL, It's A Little Depressing
"Driving. I used to drive to do fun stuff like pick up my friends, go places I wanted to be, or just cruise during the night and enjoy the air. Now I drive to work. Even though my car is a million times more fun to drive, I'm perpetually annoyed."
19 Disastrous Dating App Conversations And Bios That Prove Online Dating Is Basically A Form Of Torture
I've said it once and I'll say it again: The bar is on the floor.
Why Strictly’s scoring has to be unfair for the show to be fun
Five words guaranteed to strike fear into a Strictly contestant’s heart: “I’m being really picky now.” When Craig Revel Horwood nitpicked Fleur East’s jive to “Waterloo” during Strictly Come Dancing’s baffling BBC centenary show, it was with that apologetic qualifier. The judge had only pointed out East’s “boisterous” top line and a timing mishap that lasted “literally three seconds”, he insisted, because she was so good. So good, in fact, that she seems to be held to slightly different standards. She was awarded a seven by Horwood, and one week later so was… Tony Adams. It begs the question: when...
Comments / 0