Beijing marathon returns but China sticks to 'zero-COVID'
Thousands of runners have taken to the streets of China's capital for the return of the Beijing marathon after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus, even as another death blamed on China's strict pandemic controls generated more public anger
nationalinterest.org
Why China Might Draw Singapore Into a Taiwan Fight
While Singapore houses U.S. military personnel, the nation maintains close ties with Beijing, and its role in a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan is uncertain. SINGAPORE—Singapore’s Sembawang area is quiet compared to the rest of the city-state. The glass, concrete, and mirror jungles of southern Singapore’s skyline are out of sight, miles to the south. In their place on the northern edge of the island are white stucco, black shuttered villas with wide lawns, and mango trees, where packs of monkeys cause a ruckus as they run through yards and over houses, testing the sturdiness of both trash bins and ceramic roof tiles. Old air raid shelters, long ago filled in and grassed over, also dot the neighborhood, testifying to Singapore’s World War II history. The irony of the shelters is that they saw little, if any, use in World War II; the Japanese conquest of the island was simply too quick.
Wall Street’s ‘Dr. Doom’ says Elon Musk is a ‘lunatic’ when it comes to social media regulation
NYU professor Nouriel Roubini argues “there are limits to free speech” when it comes to business and that misinformation on Twitter could “destroy our liberal democracy.”
I flew on a $75 million Bombardier Global 7500 private jet from Miami to New Jersey and saw why the ultra-wealthy love the plane
The Global 7500 is the world's largest purpose-built private jet, complete with a bedroom, and is owned by celebrities like Kylie Jenner.
nationalinterest.org
Securing the Taiwan Strait Will Require More Than Arms
An invasion of Taiwan would be a human tragedy and a strategic catastrophe America will not recover from. The ghosts of the Soviet-era Sino-Russian axis have come back to haunt American policymakers, who are kept awake by a terrifying prospect: simultaneously repelling Russia in Ukraine and China in Taiwan. Washington must prepare for such a two-front scenario with eyes wide open, should this nightmare become reality. U.S. secretary of state Antony Blinken recently sounded the alarm when he stated China could seize Taiwan on a “much faster timeline.”
nationalinterest.org
Tech War: FCC Commissioner Calls for Government TikTok Ban
TikTok, the site said, is in talks with CFIUS “ to determine whether it can be divested by Chinese parent company ByteDance to an American company and remain operational in the United States.”. Two years ago, TikTok was not banned, even though the president of the United States wanted...
Cop27 gets off to delayed start after tussle over agenda for talks
Delegates have been in disagreement over what should be discussed at climate conference
nationalinterest.org
North Korea’s Latest Ballistic Missile Test Was a Dud
As a result, the United States and South Korea agreed to extend their Vigilant Storm military exercises. Following North Korea’s launch of twenty-three missiles on Wednesday, the most it had ever launched in a single day, Pyongyang reportedly attempted to launch an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Thursday. But the launch failed, CNN reported, citing a South Korean government source.
nationalinterest.org
Report: Global Smartphone Shipments Plunged in Third Quarter
Samsung led the market with 64.4 units shipped, for 21.7 percent of the market, despite posting a 7.1 percent year-over-year drop in shipments. Global smartphone shipments plunged 9 percent in the third quarter of 2022, going below 300 million units shipped. It marked the fifth straight quarter of decline for smartphones, Strategy Analytics said in a report released Friday. That’s a decline from highs of 327 million in the third quarter of 2021, 365 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, and 314 million in the first quarter of this year.
nationalinterest.org
The Uncertain Politics of South American Lithium
If the so-called “lithium triangle” countries are to supply demand while maximizing their benefits and minimizing the costs from any bonanza, they will need to thread the needle carefully as they make policies for this sector. In southwestern Bolivia, high in the Andes, near a mountain which, though...
nationalinterest.org
Russia Says Averting Nuclear Disaster Is Its Top Priority
Russia claimed that it would only use a nuclear weapon “in response to an aggression involving the use of weapons of mass destruction or an aggression with the use of conventional weapons when the very existence of the state is in jeopardy.”. In a pivot from Russian president Vladimir...
nationalinterest.org
Is Russia Retreating From the Key City of Kherson?
A top Russian occupation official claimed on Thursday that Russian forces could withdraw from the west bank of the Dnipro River, signaling a potential turning point in the Russo-Ukrainian War. A top Russian occupation official claimed on Thursday that Russian forces could withdraw from the west bank of the Dnipro...
nationalinterest.org
Russia Mulls Doubling Draft Service Amid Ukraine Setbacks
Viktor Bondarev, a member of the Russian Senate who chairs the body’s defense committee, claimed that new Russian conscripts should be made to serve two years in uniform before their demobilization. on Thursday that the standard term of service for Russian conscripts be doubled in order to promote professionalism...
nationalinterest.org
High Alert: North Korea Fires Missile Towards Japan
The missiles aimed toward Japan came after a launch of twenty-three other missiles on Tuesday, North Korea’s largest-ever single-day test. The North Korean government launched three missiles, likely including one intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), toward Japan on Thursday, leading to an alert on the main Japanese island of Honshu and evacuations in the prefectures of Miyagi, Yamagata, and Niigata.
