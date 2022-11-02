‘The Scintillating Sicilian,’ Charley Trippi was amazing, was a winner, was a champion…what an athlete…what a Bulldog…what a life

1 – Hinder Hooker – Tennessee senior signal caller Hendon Hooker is a Heisman trophy front-runner in the midst of a spectacular season. A transfer from Virginia Tech prior to last season, he didn’t even start center in 2021. But since winning the job, Hooker has performed as well as any quarterback in the country. He is an accurate passer – threads the needle – with a big arm, touch and poise. His touchdown to interception ratio is spectacular. Hooker is also a tremendous runner. Defending him and one of the nation’s best offenses is a chore no team has been able to successfully undertake thus far this season. It starts with making Hooker uncomfortable. Georgia must get pressure, while also keeping containment and not over-rushing and over-pursuing. Sounds easy doesn’t it … it won’t be!

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO