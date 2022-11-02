Read full article on original website
bulldawgillustrated.com
The Dawg Bones: Georgia vs. Tennessee 2022
Both Tennessee and Georgia run high powered, high scoring offenses, but Tennessee has the edge here by just a little bit. The Volunteers have the highest scoring offense in the country, led by a Heisman candidate quarterback in Hendon Hooker. As a team they’ve scored an average of 50 points per game and it’s heavily attributed to their passing game. Hooker so far this season has thrown for 2,338 yards and 21 touchdowns with only one interception on the season.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart calls on Georgia fans to lose their voices at Saturday’s game against Tennessee
Kirby Smart is calling the Dawgs, and calling on them to be loud when they show up to Sanford Stadium on Saturday. No. 1 Tennessee will march into Athens 8-point underdogs to No. 3 Georgia in what promises to be an epic SEC clash this weekend. Not only are bragging right on the table for the Bulldogs and Vols, but an SEC East conference title, and a potential CFP berth as well.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee shares uniform combo for Saturday’s game at top-ranked Georgia
As the hours get closer to Saturday’s showdown between the No. 1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers and No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs, expect the media and promotional departments for both teams to start realizing material to get the fans excited. Tennessee revealed their uniform combination Thursday and the orange britches be...
bulldawgillustrated.com
How does Nolan Smith’s absence change leadership on this Georgia Defense?
The most anticipated matchup in Athens history is about to take place. You can feel the energy buzzing in the air. The Bulldogs have already faced two major rivals in Auburn and Florida, but nothing compares to the hype leading up to this game. As if you haven’t heard already, AP poll ranked No. 1 Georgia is facing CFP ranked No. 1 Tennessee at Sanford Stadium today.
bulldawgillustrated.com
Daily Dawg Thread: November 05, 2022
Britton Johnston and Miguel Perez Peña Post Singles Wins at GT Invitational Day One. Senior Britton Johnston and sophomore Miguel Perez Peña highlighted the Georgia men’s tennis team’s first day at the Georgia Tech Invitational on Friday afternoon at the Byers Tennis Complex, with each athlete picking up a win in singles to open the event.
Tennessee star Hendon Hooker signs perfect NIL deal
Sometimes, college football players wind up signing the perfect NIL deal. Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker has joined that club with his newest endorsement. On Friday, the Tennessee quarterback revealed an endorsement deal with French’s mustard. As part of the deal, French’s even set him up with a custom pair of mustard-themed cleats.
bulldawgillustrated.com
Jack Podlesny is a weapon that Tennessee cannot take lightly
History is about to take place in Athens. For the first time in history the Associated Press Poll No. 1 team and the College Football Playoff No. 1 team are going to face off in the regular season, and boy is this matchup looking crazier by the minute. Everybody’s talking...
bulldawgillustrated.com
Bulldogs To Watch: Georgia vs. Tennessee 2022
Kirby Smart (Head Coach) – This will be one of the biggest regular season matchups that coach Kirby Smart has had to prepare for in his time at Georgia. It will be on him to ensure that the Dawgs remain composed against the toughest opponent they’ve faced so far. The Dawgs’ performance against the Vols on Saturday will be the direct results of Smart’s preparation.
Die-hard fans dream big as playoff chances grow for the Vols
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — With Tennessee Football at the top of the College Football Playoff rankings, the Vols are now projected to be one of the favorites to enter the playoffs and fight for a spot in the national championship game this year. It's been nearly a quarter of a...
Georgia-Tennessee ‘College GameDay’ Guest Picker Revealed
College GameDay announced it will be visiting Athens this week. The undefeated and top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs host the also undefeated and third-ranked Tennessee Volunteers in a highly-anticipated SEC East matchup. The show announced the news on its Twitter page, asking: “YOU READY, ATHENS?!”. College GameDays’ announcement comes paired with...
bulldawgillustrated.com
Loran Smith: My position is that wherever Georgia’s enterprising head coach wants to play the (Florida) game is what I think is best for Georgia
It is interesting to see the reaction taking place in the city of Jacksonville regarding the playing of the Georgia-Florida game each October. It is easy to understand why Florida doesn’t want the game to go home and home as they are worried what might happen. It feels like a home game to the Florida constituency. And why not? Everybody but a small pocket of Bulldog fans wears orange and blue on game day or voices their support for Florida.
rockytopinsider.com
Four-Star Tennessee Target Sets Imminent Commitment Date
Four-star receiver Traylon Ray is announcing his college commitment Friday, Nov. 4, the Tallahassee native announced on his Twitter Wednesday afternoon. Ray will decide between Mississippi State, Tennessee and West Virginia at 12:30 p.m. ET. Ray ranks as the No. 335 player and No. 46 receiver in the country according...
Knoxville recommends suspending beer license for Neyland Stadium's vendor
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The City of Knoxville wants to suspend the beer license for the vendor of Neyland Stadium, according to a non-compliance complaint. "The City of Knoxville has requested that your beer permit be suspended or revoked at a public hearing," it wrote in a formal notice to Aramark. "At this hearing, the City intends to present evidence to support the City’s request that the permit be suspended for a period of not less than sixty (60) days and that the Permittee pay a fine of no less than $1,500 per violation, for a total of $4,500."
wvlt.tv
Six months left to get Tennessee REAL ID
Knoxville Beer Board fines Aramark for underage beer sales at UT games. The Knoxville Beer Board has fined Aramark after selling beer to underage fans at University of Tennessee football games, documents state. Knoxville Beer Board fines Aramark for underage beer sales at UT games. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
Johnson City Press
Ex-Vol Jancek ready for new role with Bucs
After spending the past four years performing behind the scenes in Knoxville, Brock Jancek is ready to take center stage. Jancek is now a forward on the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team after transferring from Tennessee, where he was a walk-on. In four seasons with the Vols, Jancek played a total of 30 minutes, scoring seven points. At ETSU, the 6-foot-8 forward is expected to be a key component of the Bucs’ rebuilt frontcourt.
WATE
What’s included in the upcoming Flatrock Motorsports Park and Motorclub in East Tennessee
ROCKWOOD, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews are breaking ground on the Flatrock Motorsports Park and Motorclub, which is touted as being Tennessee’s world-class motorsports and entertainment destination. The park and club will be located in Rockwood on a more than 700-acre tract less than a day’s drive from 75%...
WATE
Crews battling wildfire in Roane County
News Newsletters Weather Living East TN Sports Watch Community Jobs About Us. Tennessee Division of Forestry crews are fighting a wildland fire in Roane County Thursday that was initially reported in the early morning hours. WATE Midday News. Crews battling wildfire in Roane County. Tennessee Division of Forestry crews are...
This Bakery Has The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In Tennessee
Tasting Table found the best chocolate chip cookies in the country, including this gooey treats in Tennessee.
